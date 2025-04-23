The public has been warned not to approach a convicted murderer who has gone missing from HMP Castle Huntly, near Dundee.

A police appeal has been launched to trace Raymond McCourt.

The 59-year-old was reported missing to Police Scotland at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

McCourt is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of stocky build, with short grey hair and a beard.

He is said to have reduced mobility and is believed to be using public transport.

He has connections to both the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas.

He was last known to be wearing a long black trench coat, grey dress trousers, a grey waistcoat, a blue shirt with a red and white tie, and brown shoes.

McCourt was given a life sentence in 1993 for offences including murder, assault and robbery, assault to severe injury, and firearms offences.

He was found guilty of shooting a woman and a police officer.

After being released on licence in 2015, he admitted stealing and selling valuables just weeks after leaving prison.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2857 of April 22, 2025.