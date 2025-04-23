Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public warned not to approach convicted murderer missing from Tayside prison

Raymond McCourt, who was given a life sentence, absconded from HMP Castle Huntly.

By James Simpson
Castle Huntly absconder Raymond McCourt.
Raymond McCourt was given a life sentence. Image: Police Scotland

The public has been warned not to approach a convicted murderer who has gone missing from HMP Castle Huntly, near Dundee.

A police appeal has been launched to trace Raymond McCourt.

The 59-year-old was reported missing to Police Scotland at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

McCourt is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of stocky build, with short grey hair and a beard.

He is said to have reduced mobility and is believed to be using public transport.

He has connections to both the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas.

He was last known to be wearing a long black trench coat, grey dress trousers, a grey waistcoat, a blue shirt with a red and white tie, and brown shoes.

McCourt was given a life sentence in 1993 for offences including murder, assault and robbery, assault to severe injury, and firearms offences.

He was found guilty of shooting a woman and a police officer.

After being released on licence in 2015, he admitted stealing and selling valuables just weeks after leaving prison.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2857 of April 22, 2025.

