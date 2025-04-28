Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Rugby Club hopes new Drumgeith pitches will boost youth training

The club wants to agree lets with Dundee City Council and make Drumgeith its youth training base.

Dundee Rugby Club director Colin Sangster and under-16 player Keevah Molloy at Drumgeith pitches, wearing hard hats and high-vis jackets.
Club director Colin Sangster at the new pitches with under-16s player Keevah Molloy, a Craigie High School and soon to be Greenfield Academy pupil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Dundee Rugby Club hopes shifting youth training to new pitches at Drumgeith Community Campus will boost its squads.

The club wants to agree lets for the floodlit 3G pitches at the £100 million campus which includes new Greenfield Academy.

Director of rugby Colin Sangster says the new facility would make training more attractive to young players and less susceptible to inclement weather.

Youth players currently train on the grass at Alloway Place.

Winter struggles at Alloway Place

But Colin said: “The floodlights there are not great. In the winter months we struggle.

“Often ground conditions mean we can’t train there.

“So training is restricted and we’re scurrying about trying to find an alternative training venue at the last minute.

“Sometimes we don’t achieve that and training is cancelled.”

The new pitches at Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Using Drumgeith Community Campus pitches would, he said, make training more consistent and enjoyable.

That would, he hopes, encourage even more young people to take up or stick with the sport.

“It’s not everyone’s cup of tea training in the mud in winter when you can’t see the ball coming to you!” he said.

“The difference between that and training on a 3G pitch is night and day.”

More players from Braeview and Craigie

The number of players from Braeview and Craigie has soared in recent years.

It is pupils from these two Dundee secondaries who will move into Greenfield Academy when it opens in August.

Dundee Rugby Club has 20 teams ranging from its senior 1st IV side to its P1 Eagles.

Dundee Rugby Club director Colin Sangster. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Colin said: “Numbers from Braeview and Craigie have grown significantly since we first put a development officer in.

“We now have 60+ kids from what will be Greenfield Academy at the club, which is fantastic.

“For some of them it has become a big part of their lives.”

It was at a game in Ayr a couple of years back that Colin saw 3G pitches as the way forward for Dundee Rugby Club.

Drumgeith pitches would be ‘massive benefit’ to club

He said: “They had the same number of grass pitches we had and the same number of teams.

“I asked how they did they training and they said they don’t train on grass at all. They did all their training on a council 3G pitch in the centre of Ayr.

“I thought that’s a great way of working. Could we do something similar?”

Drumgeith Community Campus and Greenfield Academy remain under construction. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Colin saw progress on the pitches during a recent tour of the campus for the media and Dundee councillors.

He said: “This facility has come along and could potentially be the facility that we use for most of our training.

“That would be a massive benefit to the club, providing us with probably a replacement training area.”

The club hopes to agree lets with Dundee City Council and has set aside funding to cover the costs.

Club director Colin Sangster at the new pitches with under-16s player Keevah Molloy, a Craigie High School and soon to be Greenfield Academy pupil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Club director Colin Sangster at the new pitches with under-16s player Keevah Molloy, a Craigie High School and soon to be Greenfield Academy pupil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Club director Colin Sangster at the new pitches with under-16s player Keevah Molloy, a Craigie High School and soon to be Greenfield Academy pupil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Club director Colin Sangster at the new pitches with under-16s player Keevah Molloy, a Craigie High School and soon to be Greenfield Academy pupil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Club director Colin Sangster at the new pitches with under-16s player Keevah Molloy, a Craigie High School and soon to be Greenfield Academy pupil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Club director Colin Sangster at the new pitches with under-16s player Keevah Molloy, a Craigie High School and soon to be Greenfield Academy pupil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Club director Colin Sangster at the new pitches with under-16s player Keevah Molloy, a Craigie High School and soon to be Greenfield Academy pupil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
