Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Luxury Dundee penthouse found to be operating as short-term let without licence

The three-bedroom flat at 360 Riverside Drive had been advertised online as offering self-catering amenities, such as a fully furnished kitchen and dining area.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The Riverside Drive flat was found to be operating without a licence. Image: Booking.com
The Riverside Drive flat was found to be operating without a licence. Image: Booking.com

A luxury Dundee penthouse apartment was being used as short-term accommodation despite not having a licence to operate.

The three-bedroom flat at 360 Riverside Drive had been advertised online as offering self-catering amenities, such as a fully furnished kitchen and dining area.

Under Scottish Government legislation introduced in 2023, all short-term lets require a licence to run.

A licensing application was lodged with Dundee City Council by Orion Vacation Homes Ltd seeking permission to operate the Riverside flat as a short-term let.

This was heard by the local authority’s licensing committee on Thursday, where councillors eventually refused it.

Four bookings had been made for Riverside apartment

During the meeting it emerged that guests had already been staying at the Riverside penthouse.

Zehn Rashid, director of Orion Vacation Homes, told councillors that four bookings had been made.

But he said he had no knowledge of these until one guest complained about a broken sofa.

Two reviews have been left praising the “brilliant property” for a “lovely stay”. Image: Booking.com

The oversight was blamed on “virtual assistants”, which Mr Rashid claimed he relied on for guest management and marketing.

The listing on Booking.com, which is now no longer taking reservations, shows the Riverside apartment had a 9.5 rating.

The listing on Booking.com, which is now no longer taking reservations, shows the Riverside apartment had a 9.5 rating. Image: Booking.com.

Two reviews have been left – one from February and another in March – praising the “brilliant property” for a “lovely stay”.

Raft of objections lodged against application

The licensing committee meeting also heard the application had attracted 18 letters of objection.

One objector, Dr. Bhupinder Panesar, raised concerns over how the apartment was being advertised online.

In an email, he wrote: “I remain concerned that the online advertisement for this property shows the property set up for holding parties.

“There is a table set up for card games, which is very prominent.”

Under Scottish Government legislation introduced in 2023, all short-term lets require a licence to run. Image: Booking.com.

Another objector, Mathew Bruce, wrote: “The residents of the Waterfront Apartments take great care to maintain the appearance of a well-known approach to Dundee, by road and rail.

“We are all aware of the disruption caused by guests, who are more likely to leave the property for someone else to tidy and maintain.

“We do not want to be reliant on the owners of 360 to attend after each guest to tidy.”

Councillors subsequently voted to refuse the short-term let licence.

More from Dundee

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving crash Donal Rourke Picture shows; Scott Cosgrove. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 25/04/2025
Applause as Dundee gym boss jailed for crash that left driver with 'catastrophic' injuries
Morgan Academy.
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Dundee secondary school
Steve MacDougall, Courier, Dundee City Council Chambers, City Square, Dundee. Education committee meeting with the topic of Menzieshill High School being discussed. Pictured, general scene before the meeting started.
Dundee City Council launches voluntary redundancy scheme for non-teaching staff
Lucy Frankcom with her cats Bongo and Fifi.
Blind Instagram 'adventure cat' escapes from Dundee home after postie breaks cat flap
Ali Lamb's family are looking to create a memorial in his name. Image: Callum Lamb
Bid to give 'murdered' Dundee dad send-off he 'deserves'
Castle Huntly absconder Raymond McCourt.
Murderer who fled Tayside open prison found after 3 days on the run
3
Ambulances at the scene of the crash. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Two ambulances called to crash at busy Dundee junction
3
Houses in Whitfield Gardens in Dundee contain Raac. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Raac homeowners still waiting for insurance letter from Dundee City Council after almost a…
Broomhall House.
Fears Jessie's Kitchen proposals could lead to 'alcohol-fuelled sing-songs' as Broughty Ferry row rumbles…
6

Conversation