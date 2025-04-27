Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abandoned Broughty Ferry bowling pavilion set for new lease of life under local football club

Broughty United Youth have signed a 25-year lease on the old bowling green and pavilion at Orchar Park.

By Laura Devlin
The former bowling green and pavilion in Orchar Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
A Broughty Ferry bowling pavilion which has fallen into a state of disrepair is set for a new lease of life thanks to a local amateur football club.

Broughty United Youth have recently signed a 25-year lease on the old bowling green and pavilion at Orchar Park.

It comes five years after Dundee City Council closed its last remaining bowling clubs –  including Orchar Park – as part of a £60,000 cost cutting exercise.

The Broughty Ferry pavilion has since become a target for vandalism, leading to local councillor Craig Duncan calling for the facility to be repurposed.

Football club dates back to 1970s

Broughty United’s acquisition of the Orchar pavilion is a full circle moment for the club, who started out playing at the park over half a century ago.

Club secretary Iain Birnie said: “Broughty United was founded by a couple of schoolboys back in 1973 and we played our first games at Orchar.

Broughty United have signed a 25-year lease. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council closed the facility in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“So we have history going back 50 years at the building.

“It was around three years ago when the council invited tenders to take on the pavilion but we lost out to a commercial organisation.

“However, that never happened and last August, the council came back to us to see if we were still interested and we were.”

Phased refurbishment planned

The club are planning a multi-phased refurbishment programme and hope the first stage of the work could be complete by the end of the year.

Iain said: “Phase one consists of a few things. Firstly, we are applying for funding to paint the exterior of the building in our club colours. It’s looking pretty shabby.

The former bowling green is overgrown. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Interior of the former bowling pavilion.  Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson

“We are going to install racking in the basement so each team gets its own place on the rack.

“Secondly, we want to develop the old bowling green so we can use it for ‘Fun Fours’ and ‘Super Fives’ training and games.

“Thirdly, we want to refurbish the exterior toilets, these have been out of commission for quite a while.”

A community effort

The refurbishment of the pavilion is very much a team effort and Iain is open to as many of the local community helping out as possible.

“We have 350 kids and 60 coaches so there are a lot of people that can help with this, which is great”, he added.

Harry Locherty, Club President,  and Iain Birnie, Club Secretary. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“But we are sending a message out to Broughty Ferry, we are here and if you want to do good things, come and help us.”

