A 57-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance on a residential street in Dundee.

Police were called to the Kinghorne Road area of the city around 1pm on Friday afternoon.

The force have confirmed he was arrested and charged. He will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance in the Kinghorne Road area of Dundee around 1pm on Friday.

“A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”