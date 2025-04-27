Dunblane High School has been included in a prestigious list of the top secondary schools in Scotland.
The school is placed 13th in The Sunday Times Scotland 2025 Secondary School League Table, with 70% of pupils achieving five highers.
Dunblane High School is the only secondary school in the Tayside, Fife and Stirling regions to be ranked inside the top 20.
Grove Academy is listed as the top-performing school in Dundee, whilst Monifieth High School takes that honour in Angus.
Bertha Park High School, in Perth, was among those that rose the most places in 2025 compared with 2024.
Last year, the school was ranked 354 but has since risen 141 places to 213.
However, Kinross High School is ranked as the top-performing school in the Perth and Kinross region.
In Fife, Dunfermline High School is the highest ranked.
Jordanhill School in Glasgow was named Scotland’s top-performing high school for the eighth year running.
It is the only grant-aided institution in Scotland and advocates for others to follow its unique funding deal, which gives it independence from council control.
‘Top performing’ secondary schools in Scotland
- Jordanhill School, Glasgow
- Mearns Castle High School, East Renfrewshire
- Woodfarm High School, East Renfrewshire
- St Ninian’s High School, East Renfrewshire
- Douglas Academy, East Dunbartonshire
- Bearsden Academy, East Dunbartonshire
- Boclair Academy, East Dunbartonshire
- Williamwood High School, East Renfrewshire
- Aberdeen Grammar School, Aberdeen City
- Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh
Where is your child’s school ranked?
Dundee
Baldragon Academy – 218
Braeview Academy – 323
Craigie High School – 335
Grove Academy – 77
Harris Academy – 180
Morgan Academy – 209
St John’s RC High School – 218
St Paul’s RC Academy – 283
Angus
Brechin Academy – 310
Brechin High School – 286
Carnoustie High School – 242
Forfar Academy – 312
Monifieth High School – 104
Montrose Academy – 306
Webster’s High School – 277
Perth and Kinross
Bertha Park High School – 213
Community School of Auchterarder – 340
Kinross High School – 78
Perth High School – 143
Blairgowrie High School – 161
Crieff High School – 177
Perth Academy – 139
Pitlochry High School – 344
Breadalbane Academy – 205
Perth Grammar – 199
St John’s RC Academy – 212
Fife
Waid Academy – 85
Beath High School – 317
Bell Baxter High School – 214
Woodmill High School – 163
Dunfermline High School – 29
Queen Anne High School – 166
St Columba’s RC High School – 185
Glenrothes High School – 193
Glenwood High School – 294
Auchmuty High School – 251
Inverkeithing High School – 228
Balwearie High School – 183
St Andrews RC High School – 301
Viewforth High School – 236
Kirkcaldy High School – 305
Levenmouth Academy – 328
Lochgelly High School – 264
Madras College – 129
Stirling
Balfron High School – 30
Bannockburn High School – 96
Dunblane High School – 13
McLaren High School – 61
St Modan’s High School – 254
Stirling High School – 124
Wallace High School – 108
A full searchable performance table for Scottish secondary schools is available on The Sunday Times website.
Conversation