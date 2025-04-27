Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eilish McColgan sets new Scottish record in London Marathon debut

The Commonwealth champion smashed the previous record - and beat mum Liz's 1996 marathon winning time.

By Laura Devlin
Eilish McColgan celebrates finishing eighth in the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan set a new Scottish record as she finished inside the top 10 on her London Marathon debut.

The Commonwealth champion,34, completed the 26.2-mile course in a time of 2.24.25 – smashing the previous record of 2.26.40 held by Steph Twell.

She finished 8th overall, with Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa winning the race in a world-record time of 2.15.50.

Eilish’s time was also faster than that posted by her mum, Liz, when she won the event in 1996.

It’s a milestone for the former Dundee High School pupil, who has now broken all of her mum Liz’s records.

First time running the London Marathon

Eilish planned to run her London Marathon in 2023, but was forced to withdraw two days before because of a knee injury.

Ahead of the race, she told BBC Sport: “It’s a complete unknown, the furthest I’ve ever run.

“There’s an overriding feeling of nerves but I’m also super excited to be part of it.

Eilish McColgan finished eighth in the women’s elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.

“To be on the start line with some of the fastest women in history is pretty special.

“I want a smooth experience in my first marathon – no mishaps.

“Enjoy it, take in the atmosphere, then this can be a platform for me to push on and really look towards performances on a world level.”

Eilish McColgan emulates mother Liz

Completing the London Marathon is the latest achievement in McColgan’s illustrious career.

She won gold in the 10,000 metres at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as well as silver in the 5,000 metres.

Eilish McColgan celebrates winning a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with her mother Liz. Image: eff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock.

The Dundonian is also a four-time Olympian, representing Team GB at the 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 games.

Her mum – and coach – Liz is a former world champion in the 10,000 metres and won a silver medal in the same event at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

