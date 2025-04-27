Dundee hero Eilish McColgan set a new Scottish record as she finished inside the top 10 on her London Marathon debut.

The Commonwealth champion,34, completed the 26.2-mile course in a time of 2.24.25 – smashing the previous record of 2.26.40 held by Steph Twell.

She finished 8th overall, with Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa winning the race in a world-record time of 2.15.50.

Eilish’s time was also faster than that posted by her mum, Liz, when she won the event in 1996.

It’s a milestone for the former Dundee High School pupil, who has now broken all of her mum Liz’s records.

First time running the London Marathon

Eilish planned to run her London Marathon in 2023, but was forced to withdraw two days before because of a knee injury.

Ahead of the race, she told BBC Sport: “It’s a complete unknown, the furthest I’ve ever run.

“There’s an overriding feeling of nerves but I’m also super excited to be part of it.

“To be on the start line with some of the fastest women in history is pretty special.

“I want a smooth experience in my first marathon – no mishaps.

“Enjoy it, take in the atmosphere, then this can be a platform for me to push on and really look towards performances on a world level.”

Eilish McColgan emulates mother Liz

Completing the London Marathon is the latest achievement in McColgan’s illustrious career.

She won gold in the 10,000 metres at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as well as silver in the 5,000 metres.

The Dundonian is also a four-time Olympian, representing Team GB at the 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 games.

Her mum – and coach – Liz is a former world champion in the 10,000 metres and won a silver medal in the same event at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.