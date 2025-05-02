Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee City Council set to spend £236k on Balmuir Wood Travellers’ site upgrade

The local authority has already spent more than £300,000 on repairs and maintenance at the site over the last five years.

By Laura Devlin
Balmuir Wood Travellers site near Tealing
Balmuir Wood Travellers site near Tealing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council is set to spend almost £250,000 upgrading the city’s only official Travellers’ site at Balmuir Wood.

Balmuir Wood sits beside the Murroes/Tealing junction on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Although Angus Council owns the land, there is an agreement in place for Dundee City Council to run the facility.

In January, The Courier reported how a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) revealed the site had been lying virtually empty for all but six months since 2019.

The FOI also showed that Dundee City Council’s repair and maintenance bill for Balmuir Wood in that five year period was £335,659.

Balmuir Wood work will last until June

Now, councillors have approved a tender for further works to be carried out at the site.

According to a council paper, the latest works comprise of full upgrading works to the amenity blocks.

Balmuir Wood travellers site off the A90. Wednesday 4th December, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This will include replacement windows and external doors, kitchen and utility upgrade works, replacement shower-room fit-out, general electrical upgrade and redecoration
throughout.

The repairs are scheduled to run from April until June.

The total value of the work is listed at £236,656 – which will be funded from the local authority’s 2025-2030 capital plan.

How well-used is Balmuir Wood?

Information obtained by The Courier through a FOI showed that as of January, Balmuir Wood Travellers’ site had been unoccupied for 17 months of the past 72.

And just one pitch was in use for 44 months – 60% – of that period.

The highest occupancy came during the winter period of 2021/22 when eight caravans pitched up between November and March.

The latest traveller encampment at Camperdown Park in Dundee.
An encampment at Camperdown last year. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

The Courier has previously reported on the rise in illicit Traveller camps in Dundee in recent years.

Since the beginning of 2022, a total of 22 Traveller encampments have been reported to Dundee City Council.

Of these, only one was reported in 2022, while six were reported in 2023 and 15 in 2024.

More from Dundee

Cody Chambers
Dundee teen who left victim scarred in hammer attack given unpaid work
Dundee University
5 threats facing Dundee University as it fights for its future
6
Cars in the parking area outside Ninewells Hospital.
NHS Tayside to hold review into Ninewells Hospital parking
3
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Tyre slash candour and a bulk bought stash
Patrick Jess
St Andrews Rifle Club creep under supervision for student sexual assaults
Housing minister Paul McLennan. Image: PA
Housing minister urged to visit Raac-affected residents in Dundee
University of Dundee's Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee University increases staff car parking charge by 21%
8
Jordon Forster
Court told of former Dundee player's brutal campaign of domestic abuse
Police were searching an area on Mains Loan, Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Three girls reported after 'robbery' at Dundee shop
Leigh and Riley Welsh at Ninewells Hospital late last month. Image: Leigh Welsh
Dundee mum's heartbreak as 'purest soul' Riley, 13, dies in her arms
5

Conversation