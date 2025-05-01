Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University increases staff car parking charge by 21%

Angry staff say they fear the university is attempting to make "as much money as they can".

By Alasdair Clark
University of Dundee's Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Angry staff have criticised Dundee University’s management for increasing staff car park charges by 21 per cent this week.

Those purchasing an annual pass will need to shell out £468, an increase of £84 on the cost last year.

It allows staff to use university-operated parking spaces throughout the city including the Greenmarket car park.

One source hit out at the decision to raise the cost beyond the rate of inflation after six-months of worry for staff fearing for their livelihoods.

But the campus parking pass still allows staff to make a saving. Public parking at Greenmarket costs £10.70 for a stay of up to 12 hours.

Dundee University
Dundee University has increased the cost by 21%. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Pay-as-you-go permits are also available and staff can opt to pay for an annual pass in monthly instalments of £39.

A Dundee University staff member said they were shocked to discover the price hike of 21%. They were forced to spend £468 on a new annual pass this week, up from £384 last year.

They added: “The cynic in me tells me it a poor taste attempt to make as much money as possible from anyone they can – including the poor staff who’ve been worried about redundancy for the past six months.”

A Dundee University spokesman said in took into account a number of factors in setting the price.

Fees ‘reviewed yearly’

He said: “Car parking fees for on-campus provision are reviewed every year. In doing this we look at various factors, not only inflation but also costs for services related to managing parking, administration and comparable local charges.

“The on-campus charges for 2025-26 remain considerably cheaper than other charged-for options in the surrounding area.”

Unison regional organiser Mo Dickson said “It is very disappointing to see these increased parking costs.

“University staff have enough stress and uncertainty over threatened job cuts, the university funding crisis, and rising living costs.

“It’s typical that more of the burden falls on staff. This is another expense they could do without, and shows how insensitive the university management is.”

