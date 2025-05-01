Angry staff have criticised Dundee University’s management for increasing staff car park charges by 21 per cent this week.

Those purchasing an annual pass will need to shell out £468, an increase of £84 on the cost last year.

It allows staff to use university-operated parking spaces throughout the city including the Greenmarket car park.

One source hit out at the decision to raise the cost beyond the rate of inflation after six-months of worry for staff fearing for their livelihoods.

But the campus parking pass still allows staff to make a saving. Public parking at Greenmarket costs £10.70 for a stay of up to 12 hours.

Pay-as-you-go permits are also available and staff can opt to pay for an annual pass in monthly instalments of £39.

A Dundee University staff member said they were shocked to discover the price hike of 21%. They were forced to spend £468 on a new annual pass this week, up from £384 last year.

They added: “The cynic in me tells me it a poor taste attempt to make as much money as possible from anyone they can – including the poor staff who’ve been worried about redundancy for the past six months.”

A Dundee University spokesman said in took into account a number of factors in setting the price.

Fees ‘reviewed yearly’

He said: “Car parking fees for on-campus provision are reviewed every year. In doing this we look at various factors, not only inflation but also costs for services related to managing parking, administration and comparable local charges.

“The on-campus charges for 2025-26 remain considerably cheaper than other charged-for options in the surrounding area.”

Unison regional organiser Mo Dickson said “It is very disappointing to see these increased parking costs.

“University staff have enough stress and uncertainty over threatened job cuts, the university funding crisis, and rising living costs.

“It’s typical that more of the burden falls on staff. This is another expense they could do without, and shows how insensitive the university management is.”