Second man sentenced after Dundee attempted murder bid

A Dundee man has been locked up for more than two years for knifing someone who was run over in broad daylight moments later.

Jayden Robertson, now 20, was brought from prison to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced for his role in the vicious attack.

Robertson chased James Cooper and struck him with a knife, before Marley Williams mowed him down in a bid to kill him on Strathmartine Road.

He was initially charged with attempted murder alongside co-accused Williams, who was jailed in March for seven years and four months.

Robertson – whose extensive criminal record is littered with dangerous driving, assault and car theft convictions – was sentenced to 28 months detention.

Fiesta fury

Prosecutor Ewan Chalmers said: “In the early hours of 9 July, the complainer and associates were walking on Strathmartine Road, trying to source drugs.

“Around 12.30am, a car pulled up. Mr Robertson was the driver and he had a passenger. Both were shouting ‘Are you Scott Wheeler?’

“Mr Cooper responded he was not. The passenger alighted, knife in hand.

“The accused drove at speed at Mr Cooper then alighted in possession of a knife and pursued on foot.

“During this, he struck Mr Cooper on the body.”

Mr Cooper managed to get away but passenger Williams took over as driver while Robertson got into the passenger seat.

Williams ran over Mr Cooper in the Ford Fiesta, dragging him under the vehicle for several metres.

Williams then reversed and sped off.

Mr Cooper – who recovered but has mobility issues – suffered fractured ribs, a punctured lung, lacerations to his spleen and liver, three fractured vertebrae and a 10cm bone-deep laceration to his buttock.

It was not outlined in court what injuries Robertson’s knife attack caused.

Offending a ‘step up’

Robertson admitted his role in the incident in March by assaulting Mr Cooper to his severe injury on July 9 last year.

Sheriff Gregor Murray imposed 28 months detention and ordered him to be subject to a supervised release order when he is liberated.

The sentence was backdated to July 29 last year when unemployed Robertson, of Findhorn Street in Dundee, was first remanded.

Sheriff Murray said: “The court must impose a significant custodial term.

“I accept you are not facing a charge of attempted murder.

“You are a young person, you suffer from certain medical difficulties.

“Nonetheless, despite your age you have 25 convictions with 61 offences. This is a step up.

“Your offending has increased in severity and frequency. The sentence must reflect that.”

‘Significant sentence’ required, accused concedes

Robertson’s lawyer David Duncan said: “It is accepted that a period of detention is appropriate in this case – it is also accepted that period requires to be significant.

“Although Mr Robertson was not performing the role of the co-accused, there is still a very high level of culpability and there is still a very high level of harm.

“Mr Robertson has a tendency to focus on what’s directly in front of him.

“From the outset, Mr Robertson has recognised he has done something significantly wrong, the only issue was what exactly he had done wrong.

“The decision to prosecute him at this level was made by a senior member of crown counsel.

“There is a real understanding from him of what your Lordship has to do and why your Lordship has to do it.

“He’s had fleeting experiences of custody before but nothing significant.

“The effect of his remand has provided him with some level of maturity and insight.”

Co-accused

24-year-old Williams was prosecuted at high court level for his role in the incident.

When officers told him he was under arrest, Williams replied: “It wasn’t meant to happen like that. That’s not how it should have gone down.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.