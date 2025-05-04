Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Exciting new chapter’ teased for McManus café as Leisure and Culture Dundee advertises £1.5m contract

A notice published on the Public Contracts Scotland website reveals a new operator is being sought the run the café.

By Laura Devlin
The McManus café could soon have a new operator. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Leisure and Dundee has teased “an exciting new chapter” for the café at The McManus as a £1.5m contract is advertised.

It is currently operated by Dundee-based Willow Tree Catering Limited, however this contract is coming to an end.

The tender notice, which was published on May 2, details “the café is located in a thriving space situated in the centre of the museum”.

Five year contract on offer

Those bidding for the contract must have a minimum of two years’ experience in providing a similar service, which involves the creation of a destination experience.

They must also be “experienced and up to date with current modern trends in café-restaurant operations” and “provide suitable menus and beverage selections”.

The McManus is one of the most popular Dundee attractions. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Applications should be submitted by June 2.

The estimated value of the contract is listed at £1,500,000 and it will run for five years.

‘We look forward to sharing more details’

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “The current contract with the café operator at The McManus is coming to an end.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for this thriving space at one of Dundee’s best-loved visitor attractions.

“We look forward to sharing more details about future plans in due course.”

Conversation