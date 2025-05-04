Leisure and Dundee has teased “an exciting new chapter” for the café at The McManus as a £1.5m contract is advertised.

A notice published on the Public Contracts Scotland website reveals a new operator is being sought the run the café and provide hospitality at the art gallery and museum.

It is currently operated by Dundee-based Willow Tree Catering Limited, however this contract is coming to an end.

The tender notice, which was published on May 2, details “the café is located in a thriving space situated in the centre of the museum”.

Five year contract on offer

Those bidding for the contract must have a minimum of two years’ experience in providing a similar service, which involves the creation of a destination experience.

They must also be “experienced and up to date with current modern trends in café-restaurant operations” and “provide suitable menus and beverage selections”.

Applications should be submitted by June 2.

The estimated value of the contract is listed at £1,500,000 and it will run for five years.

‘We look forward to sharing more details’

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “The current contract with the café operator at The McManus is coming to an end.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for this thriving space at one of Dundee’s best-loved visitor attractions.

“We look forward to sharing more details about future plans in due course.”

The McManus café previously made The Courier’s list of the five best child-friendly cafes in Tayside.

