Housing minister agrees to meet Dundee and Angus residents living with Raac

Paul McLennan was visited by Dundee campaigners on Friday while meeting Aberdeen residents whose homes face demolition.

By Laura Devlin & Adele Merson
Paul McLennan meeting residents living with Raac. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Campaigners in Raac-affected homes across Dundee and Angus have won a pledge from Scotland’s housing minister to meet them in person.

Paul McLennan had been under pressure to come to the City of Discovery to discuss the problem when it emerged he was holding a meeting in Aberdeen on Friday.

The SNP minister met homeowners and tenants in the Torry area of the city whose homes face demolition.

Among those who attended this meeting were Yvette Hoskins and her husband Wayne, who lead the Dundee Raac campaign.

Dundee campaigners welcome development

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, Yvette laid out what she hopes the government minister will discuss when the meeting eventually takes place.

“He openly said in front of everyone there that he is definitely coming to Dundee”, Yvette said.

Wayne and Yvette Hoskins in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

She added: “We need a solution that allows us to have the work done through no finance of our own. We are in this position through no fault of our own.

“It’s all about creating that extra fund that allows the work to go ahead and have the Raac removed.

“We want to be in the position where our properties – as home owners- go back to full value.

“There are so many people that own their home and that’s their money – they have no other funds.

“We want all that to be raised and discussed.”

In Aberdeen, Mr McLennan was asked if he will come to Dundee.

“That’s something I’ve committed to,” he said.

“I spoke to two people from Dundee today and said I’ll meet with them in Dundee.

“We’ve still to establish a date to meet them. We’re engaging with the local authorities because the problem can be slightly different in different areas.”

Angus Council to discuss options

The Courier launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan meeting Aberdeen residents effected by Raac. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Dundee has nearly 900 homes with Raac, whilst in Angus there are believed to be around 70 properties built using the material.

Angus Council will meet next week to discuss an options appraisal on possible work to be carried out on properties with Raac.

The preferred option is replacing the roofs on the 25 council-owned homes in Monifieth which are effected.

However, the local authority have ruled out the compulsory purchase of almost 50 privately owned houses in the town’s Milton Street.

