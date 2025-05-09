Decision looms for Broughty Ferry’s Balmossie fire station amid closure fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Decision looms for Broughty Ferry’s Balmossie fire station amid closure fears

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently carrying out a review into their resources.

By Laura Devlin
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.

A decision on the future of the Balmossie fire station in Broughty Ferry is expected to be made by the end of the month.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is currently carrying out a review into their resources, including numbers of staff, appliances and stations.

As part of this process, a group group of stakeholders – including SFRS staff and trade union representatives – met in April to evaluate a final list of proposed change options.

A number of options have been recommended to progress to a public consultation to be held over summer.

Balmossie Fire Station serves Broughty Ferry and the surrounding areas. Image: DC Thomson.

There are two options on the table for Balmossie fire station. These are:

  • Change Balmossie from a two Pump WT + OC (operations control) station to a one pump OC station
  • Close Balmossie two Pump WT + OC station

The final list of options which will go to consultation will be approved by the SFRS board at the end of May.

Balmossie station currently has 25 full-time firefighters, 15 on-call firefighters, and two ambulances and crews.

‘We will fight any downgrading or closure’

In an email sent to Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan – seen by The Courier – area commander Bryan Todd stressed no final decision had been made.

However, the Liberal Democrat representative has urged the local community to vocalise their opposition to any changes for Balmossie fire station.

A grassroots campaign has also been launched, with social media pages set up to highlight the work of the station.

Councillor Duncan said: “I hope the board reject any change at Balmossie later this month.

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“But if SFRS presses ahead, there will then be a consultation exercise and I would urge everyone in the community to support the excellent team at Balmossie Fire Station.

“(Respond) to that consultation and make clear our strong opposition to any moves to downgrade or close the fire station.

“We will fight any downgrading or closure tooth and nail.

“The community will strongly oppose these proposals by the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and fight to save our fire station.”

More from Dundee

There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
80's icon and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to star at Dundee LiveHouse
245 Hilltown experienced alarm issues
VIDEO: Dundee residents endure alarm ringing from building for 28+ hours
2
Dundee mum Nicola Donnelly with her son Leo, Michael Marra (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.
Dundee mum takes call for wraparound childcare for disabled kids to Holyrood
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
Warning to hayfever sufferers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling over high pollen levels this…
Police investigated the incident on Strathmartine Road.
Report to police about man approaching girl near Dundee school was 'false call with…
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 38, found dead in Dundee multi flat
Officers at the scene of the pedestrian crash on Old Glamis Road in Dundee
Man, 45, suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Dundee
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
Readers react to Dundee bypass idea amid Swallow Roundabout delays
12
Karivan Mizuri
Dundee chef made abusive calls to Iraqi general's home demanding he send daughter back…
There are fears for the future of Balmossie fire station. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee University student makes ‘bullying’ claim after landmark ruling on definition of a woman
7

Conversation