Decision looms for Broughty Ferry’s Balmossie fire station amid closure fears

A decision on the future of the Balmossie fire station in Broughty Ferry is expected to be made by the end of the month.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is currently carrying out a review into their resources, including numbers of staff, appliances and stations.

As part of this process, a group group of stakeholders – including SFRS staff and trade union representatives – met in April to evaluate a final list of proposed change options.

A number of options have been recommended to progress to a public consultation to be held over summer.

There are two options on the table for Balmossie fire station. These are:

Change Balmossie from a two Pump WT + OC (operations control) station to a one pump OC station

Close Balmossie two Pump WT + OC station

The final list of options which will go to consultation will be approved by the SFRS board at the end of May.

Balmossie station currently has 25 full-time firefighters, 15 on-call firefighters, and two ambulances and crews.

‘We will fight any downgrading or closure’

In an email sent to Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan – seen by The Courier – area commander Bryan Todd stressed no final decision had been made.

However, the Liberal Democrat representative has urged the local community to vocalise their opposition to any changes for Balmossie fire station.

A grassroots campaign has also been launched, with social media pages set up to highlight the work of the station.

Councillor Duncan said: “I hope the board reject any change at Balmossie later this month.

“But if SFRS presses ahead, there will then be a consultation exercise and I would urge everyone in the community to support the excellent team at Balmossie Fire Station.

“(Respond) to that consultation and make clear our strong opposition to any moves to downgrade or close the fire station.

“We will fight any downgrading or closure tooth and nail.

“The community will strongly oppose these proposals by the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and fight to save our fire station.”