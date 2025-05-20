Dundee Last Class 2025: Primary 7 leaver photos from Dundee schools Class pictures from 27 Dundee primary schools. Blackness Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: R Macpherson. By Cheryl Peebles May 20 2025, 6:00am May 20 2025, 6:00am Share Last Class 2025: Primary 7 leaver photos from Dundee schools Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5240090/last-class-2025-dundee-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Welcome to Last Class 2025 and our primary seven photographs for Dundee schools. Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of children across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days. Before they make the big step to secondary school, P7 pupils across our patch posed for photographers. And now we bring you Last Class 2025 Dundee. The Courier and Evening Telegraph wish all the best to those preparing to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges. Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. Last Class Dundee 2025 Unless a photographer is credited pictures are supplied by schools. Tayview. Clepington P7A Photo by R Macpherson. Blackness Mrs Fairfield Photo by R Macpherson. Clepington P6-7 Photo by R Macpherson. Blackness Mrs McConnell Photo by R Macpherson. Clepington P7B Photo by R Macpherson. Ardler. Ballumbie Class 2 Photo by Connor Bertie. Ballumbie Class 1 Photo by Connor Bertie. Barnhill Photo by Connor Bertie. Camperdown Photo by R Macpherson. Eastern Class 1 Photo by Connor Bertie. Forthill P7I. Forthill P7G. Forthill P7. Glebelands P7A Photo by R Macpherson. Glebelands P7B Photo by R Macpherson. Fintry P7A and P7B. Eastern Primary Class 2 Photo by Connor Bertie. Craigiebarns Photo by Connor Bertie. High School of Dundee L7J Photo by R Macpherson. SS Peter and Paul RC P7A and P7B Photo by R Macpherson. Rowantree P7A. Rowantree 7B. Rosebank. Longhaugh Photo by Connor Bertie. Mill of Mains Photo by Connor Bertie. Sidlaw View Photo by Elliot Cansfield. High School of Dundee L7P Photo by R Macpherson. High School of Dundee L7C Photo by R Macpherson. Our Lady’s RC Photo by R Macpherson. St Joseph’s RC P7M Photo by Elliot Cansfield. St Fergus’ RC Photo by R Macpherson. St Pius’ RC Photo by Connor Bertie. St Joseph’s RC P7F Photo by Elliot Cansfield. St Ninian’s RC. St Clement’s RC Photo by Elliot Cansfield. St Andrew’s RC P7B Photo by Elliot Cansfield. St Andrew’s RC P7A Photo by Elliot Cansfield. Victoria Park Photo by Elliot Cansfield.
