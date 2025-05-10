GALLERY: Dundee commemorates VE Day 80th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

GALLERY: Dundee commemorates VE Day 80th anniversary

The city paid tribute to those who served during the Second World War.

Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units took part. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units took part. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
By Esme Banerjee

Dundee marked the 80th anniversary of VE day with a commemorative parade and remembrance ceremony on Saturday.

The event began at 11am in City Square and was led by Lord Provost Bill Campbell.

It included a short service conducted by Reverend Bob Wightman, who was supported by local clergy.

Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units also took part, reflecting the city’s proud wartime legacy and ongoing support for the armed forces.

Organised by Dundee City Council, the ceremony honoured the sacrifices made by those who served during the Second World War.

Speaking ahead of the parade, Lord Provost Bill Campbell said, “We must never forget the sacrifice made on all fronts, including at home, in the Second World War.

“It is important that we and future generations always remember the ultimate price that so many paid.”

Photographer Alan Richardson captured the best moments from the day.

Veterans listen to the Service. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The parade took place in Dundee city centre. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The cadet Forces on Parade. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The Standard bears march off. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The Last Post is played by Sea Cadet George Carrie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Ex Services Association Chaplain Rev Bob Wightman. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Bishop Andrew McKenzie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The Parade in City Square. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The Standard bears march off. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The flags are lowered for the Last Post. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Veterans of the Parachute regiment and Royal Marines with the Lord Provost. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The Lord Proves dismisses the parade. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The Army Cadets march in. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The Sea Cadets march in. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The Veterans march into City Square. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
The Standard bearers take their place. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Veterans listen to the Ssrvice. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Cadet Forces paraded along with the ex-services standards. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

More from Dundee

Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units took part. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Man suspected of "repeatedly" punching woman in Dundee street
Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units took part. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum's 'heartbreaking' search for answers over why son, 9, died a year ago
Pitroddie Gardens.
Cannabis worth £108,000 found at Dundee house
Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units took part. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Friday court round-up — Buckfast, pizza and shakes
Owner Ali Khan (left) with staff member Faisal outside Chikhanz.
New fast food takeaway selling smash burgers and 'knockout' toasties opens in Dundee
2
Saughton
Violent prisoner from Dundee slashed rival in football game
Broughty Ferry Esplanade to close for 19 weeks
Broughty Ferry Esplanade to shut all summer for roadworks
17
Travellers at Dundee's Camperdown Park.
Dundee parkrun cancelled due to Travellers and 'untethered' animals at Camperdown
19
Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units took part. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Woman taken to hospital after 'falling from window' at Dundee flats
The Dundee Overgate Mango store.
Spanish fashion chain Mango opens Dundee Overgate store

Conversation