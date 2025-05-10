Dundee GALLERY: Dundee commemorates VE Day 80th anniversary The city paid tribute to those who served during the Second World War. Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units took part. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. By Esme Banerjee May 10 2025, 3:41pm May 10 2025, 3:41pm Share GALLERY: Dundee commemorates VE Day 80th anniversary Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5240926/gallery-dundee-commemorates-ve-day-80th-anniversary/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee marked the 80th anniversary of VE day with a commemorative parade and remembrance ceremony on Saturday. The event began at 11am in City Square and was led by Lord Provost Bill Campbell. It included a short service conducted by Reverend Bob Wightman, who was supported by local clergy. Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units also took part, reflecting the city’s proud wartime legacy and ongoing support for the armed forces. Organised by Dundee City Council, the ceremony honoured the sacrifices made by those who served during the Second World War. Speaking ahead of the parade, Lord Provost Bill Campbell said, “We must never forget the sacrifice made on all fronts, including at home, in the Second World War. “It is important that we and future generations always remember the ultimate price that so many paid.” Photographer Alan Richardson captured the best moments from the day. Veterans listen to the Service. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The parade took place in Dundee city centre. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The cadet Forces on Parade. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The Standard bears march off. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The Last Post is played by Sea Cadet George Carrie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. Ex Services Association Chaplain Rev Bob Wightman. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. Bishop Andrew McKenzie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The Parade in City Square. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The Standard bears march off. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The flags are lowered for the Last Post. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. Veterans of the Parachute regiment and Royal Marines with the Lord Provost. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The Lord Proves dismisses the parade. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The Army Cadets march in. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The Sea Cadets march in. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The Veterans march into City Square. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. The Standard bearers take their place. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. Veterans listen to the Ssrvice. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson. Cadet Forces paraded along with the ex-services standards. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
