GALLERY: Dundee commemorates VE Day 80th anniversary

Dundee marked the 80th anniversary of VE day with a commemorative parade and remembrance ceremony on Saturday.

The event began at 11am in City Square and was led by Lord Provost Bill Campbell.

It included a short service conducted by Reverend Bob Wightman, who was supported by local clergy.

Veterans, military organisations, cadet forces and reserve units also took part, reflecting the city’s proud wartime legacy and ongoing support for the armed forces.

Organised by Dundee City Council, the ceremony honoured the sacrifices made by those who served during the Second World War.

Speaking ahead of the parade, Lord Provost Bill Campbell said, “We must never forget the sacrifice made on all fronts, including at home, in the Second World War.

“It is important that we and future generations always remember the ultimate price that so many paid.”

Photographer Alan Richardson captured the best moments from the day.