£500k Dundee Raac pilot scheme approved

A pilot project which Dundee City Council hope will make homes safe from Raac has been approved.

Councillors on the local authority’s housing committee met on Monday to discuss a tender for the £500,000 scheme.

The project will see remedial works carried out on Raac roofs in five void council properties in the city.

This will involve installing a new roof structure directly below the Raac, ensuring the concrete is fully supported and made structurally redundant.

Project set to begin next month

In addition to the pilot project, the Raac within communal areas in five properties in

Menzieshill will have their redundant roof-mounted water tanks decommissioned.

These have been chosen as they are currently in a “poor condition” according to a paper which went before the committee.

Dundee-based Morrison Construction have been selected as the preferred bidder due to their “experience in delivering RAAC projects for private and public sector clients”.

The project will begin next month and run until August.

However, councillor Kevin Keenan – who leads the Labour group on the local authority – called for dialogue to be opened with the Scottish housing and finance ministers over potential funding which could be made available to homeowners effected by Raac.

During Monday’s meeting, he proposed an amendment asking the committee to allow the council’s chief executive to write to the ministers to ask for financial assistance.

And whilst committee convener councillor Kevin Cordell said he could not accept the amendment in its entirety; he agreed to invite the ministers to Dundee to discuss the Raac crisis.

Housing minister previously pledged Dundee visit

Housing minister Paul McLennan has previously pledged to Dundee Raac campaigners he would visit the city.

His promise followed a similar visit to Aberdeen earlier this month where he met homeowners and tenants in the Torry area of the city whose homes face demolition.

No date has been set for the Dundee visit.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give campaigners a voice at parliament.