£500k Dundee Raac pilot scheme approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

£500k Dundee Raac pilot scheme approved

The project will see remedial works carried out on Raac roofs in five empty council properties in the city.

By Laura Devlin
Arlene Jeffrey inherited her mum's flat after her death last year but has since found it has Raac. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arlene Jeffrey inherited her mum's flat after her death last year but has since found it has Raac. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A pilot project which Dundee City Council hope will make homes safe from Raac has been approved.

Councillors on the local authority’s housing committee met on Monday to discuss a tender for the £500,000 scheme.

The project will see remedial works carried out on Raac roofs in five void council properties in the city.

This will involve installing a new roof structure directly below the Raac, ensuring the concrete is fully supported and made structurally redundant.

Project set to begin next month

In addition to the pilot project, the Raac within communal areas in five properties in
Menzieshill will have their redundant roof-mounted water tanks decommissioned.

These have been chosen as they are currently in a “poor condition” according to a paper which went before the committee.

Dundee-based Morrison Construction have been selected as the preferred bidder due to their “experience in delivering RAAC projects for private and public sector clients”.

The project will begin next month and run until August.

Wayne and Yvette Hoskins of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

However, councillor Kevin Keenan – who leads the Labour group on the local authority – called for dialogue to be opened with the Scottish housing and finance ministers over potential funding which could be made available to homeowners effected by Raac.

During Monday’s meeting, he proposed an amendment asking the committee to allow the council’s chief executive to write to the ministers to ask for financial assistance.

And whilst committee convener councillor Kevin Cordell said he could not accept the amendment in its entirety; he agreed to invite the ministers to Dundee to discuss the Raac crisis.

Housing minister previously pledged Dundee visit

Housing minister Paul McLennan has previously pledged to Dundee Raac campaigners he would visit the city.

His promise followed a similar visit to Aberdeen earlier this month where he met homeowners and tenants in the Torry area of the city whose homes face demolition.

No date has been set for the Dundee visit.

Scottish Government housing Minister Paul McLennan meeting Aberdeen residents earlier this month. Image:  Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give campaigners a voice at parliament.

More from Dundee

Fraser Barclay
Dundee serial rapist guilty after high court trial
Arlene Jeffrey inherited her mum's flat after her death last year but has since found it has Raac. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee wheelchair user, 17, in hospital after e-scooter hit-and-run
Arlene Jeffrey inherited her mum's flat after her death last year but has since found it has Raac. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Monday court round-up — Fair trial and cafe compensation
Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Man, 38, charged over 'attempted murder' after man found hurt outside Dundee pub
An Xplore electric bus was vandalised.
Vandals smash windows on Xplore Dundee bus while passengers on board
The Brook Street chain.
Costa confirms Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after refurb
2
The van overturned on Moncur Crescent in Dundee.
Fire crews called after van overturns on Dundee street
8
Arlene Jeffrey inherited her mum's flat after her death last year but has since found it has Raac. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee pub could become gym with hot tub and cold water plunge
Arlene Jeffrey inherited her mum's flat after her death last year but has since found it has Raac. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee daughter tells of guilt as late parents' Raac home is unsellable
Arlene Jeffrey inherited her mum's flat after her death last year but has since found it has Raac. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Former Parkies Dundee city centre store could be split into three shops
3

Conversation