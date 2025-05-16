Man in court over alleged murder bid near Dundee docks

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing a woman in a murder bid near Dundee’s docks.

Tommy-Jay Wallace is now remanded in custody over allegations he attempted to murder the 35-year-old woman on Wednesday May 14.

Prosecutors allege Wallace – also known as Tommy Craig – grabbed the woman by the body and dragged her to the ground on Stannergate Road and Broughty Ferry Road.

It is alleged Wallace then repeatedly struck her on the head and body with a knife to her injury and attempted to murder her.

Police were called to the scene just before 11pm and officers sealed off part of Stannergate Road until Thursday afternoon while investigations were carried out.

Wallace, of Broughty Ferry Road, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court from custody on petition.

No plea was offered on his behalf by solicitor Mark Robbins.

Sheriff Eric Brown committed him for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

Wallace is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

