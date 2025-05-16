Man in court over alleged murder bid near Dundee docks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court over alleged murder bid near Dundee docks

Tommy-Jay Wallace, also known as Tommy Craig, is accused of attempted murder at Stannergate Road.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police on Stannergate
Police at Stannergate Road after the alleged attempted murder.

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing a woman in a murder bid near Dundee’s docks.

Tommy-Jay Wallace is now remanded in custody over allegations he attempted to murder the 35-year-old woman on Wednesday May 14.

Prosecutors allege Wallace – also known as Tommy Craig – grabbed the woman by the body and dragged her to the ground on Stannergate Road and Broughty Ferry Road.

It is alleged Wallace then repeatedly struck her on the head and body with a knife to her injury and attempted to murder her.

Officers searching the grass verging on Stannergate Road.
Officers searching the grass verge on Stannergate Road, Dundee. Image: Kim/DC Thomson

Police were called to the scene just before 11pm and officers sealed off part of Stannergate Road until Thursday afternoon while investigations were carried out.

Wallace, of Broughty Ferry Road, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court from custody on petition.

No plea was offered on his behalf by solicitor Mark Robbins.

Sheriff Eric Brown committed him for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

Wallace is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

