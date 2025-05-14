How long will sunny spell last for Tayside, Fife and Stirling?

Residents across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been enjoying a prolonged spell of warm and sunny weather of late.

Higher-than-average temperatures and sunshine have brought a dry spell to the region over the past few weeks.

The mercury hit 21°C in Dundee at the weekend – and that is set to continue well into next week with highs of 20°C in Dunfermline and 23°C in Perth and Stirling forecast in the days ahead.

The dry spell has even led to some water scarcity warnings.

The settled spell of weather has left locals wondering just how long the summer-like conditions will last.

Although it will stay sunny and dry this weekend and in the first half of next week, early forecasts suggest a change could be on the way towards the middle of next week, when temperatures are set to drop slightly.

Things are expected to turn more unsettled by next Friday (May 23).

Light rain and highs of 15°C are forecast in Dundee on that day, according to BBC Weather, while coastal areas like Montrose will be a couple of degrees cooler.

There could also be some spells of rain in time for next weekend.

The Met Office says temperatures will drop “nearer to average for the time of year” towards the end of next week.

‘Increasing chance’ of unsettled weather conditions

The forecast for May 18 to May 27 says: “Mostly dry and largely sunny conditions are expected to continue for the vast majority over the next several days.

“It will continue to be warm or very warm for many, especially in the west, but it will remain cooler in the east, especially along coasts, with some coastal areas seeing persistent low clouds at times, accompanied by a brisk breeze off the North Sea.

“There is an increasing chance that conditions will turn more unsettled from late next week, though.

“This would most likely be accompanied by temperatures dropping nearer to average for the time of year.”