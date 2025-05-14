How long will sunny spell last for Tayside, Fife and Stirling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How long will sunny spell last for Tayside, Fife and Stirling?

Temperatures into the 20s are forecast for several days yet - but a change could be on the horizon.

By Andrew Robson
Locals enjoying the sunny spell at Broughty Ferry beach
Locals have been enjoying the sun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been enjoying a prolonged spell of warm and sunny weather of late.

Higher-than-average temperatures and sunshine have brought a dry spell to the region over the past few weeks.

The mercury hit 21°C in Dundee at the weekend – and that is set to continue well into next week with highs of 20°C in Dunfermline and 23°C in Perth and Stirling forecast in the days ahead.

The dry spell has even led to some water scarcity warnings.

The settled spell of weather has left locals wondering just how long the summer-like conditions will last.

The warm weather is set to continue on Friday across Tayside Fife and Stirling
The warm weather is set to continue on Friday. Image: Met Office

Although it will stay sunny and dry this weekend and in the first half of next week, early forecasts suggest a change could be on the way towards the middle of next week, when temperatures are set to drop slightly.

Things are expected to turn more unsettled by next Friday (May 23).

Light rain and highs of 15°C are forecast in Dundee on that day, according to BBC Weather, while coastal areas like Montrose will be a couple of degrees cooler.

There could also be some spells of rain in time for next weekend.

The Met Office says temperatures will drop “nearer to average for the time of year” towards the end of next week.

‘Increasing chance’ of unsettled weather conditions

The forecast for May 18 to May 27 says: “Mostly dry and largely sunny conditions are expected to continue for the vast majority over the next several days.

“It will continue to be warm or very warm for many, especially in the west, but it will remain cooler in the east, especially along coasts, with some coastal areas seeing persistent low clouds at times, accompanied by a brisk breeze off the North Sea.

“There is an increasing chance that conditions will turn more unsettled from late next week, though.

“This would most likely be accompanied by temperatures dropping nearer to average for the time of year.”

