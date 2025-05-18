42 best pictures as Run the Runway takes place in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
42 best pictures as Run the Runway takes place in Dundee

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the fun at Run the Runway Dundee on Saturday night.

Run the Runway in aid of Maggies. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby & Kim Cessford

Hundreds took part in Run the Runway at Dundee Airport on Saturday night.

The inclusive sponsored event saw participants walk, run or skate the runway at Dundee Airport, raising funds and awareness for Maggie’s.

Maggie’s is a charity that provides free support to anyone impacted by cancer.

All participants received a Maggie’s T-shirt, finisher medal and a goody bag.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action.

Niamh Adamson and Ellie McClymont. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Victoria Bell, Orla and Rianne McMillan. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
ara Matthew, Simon Allison, Blair Duncan, Jack Boyle, Elaine Mathers and Eilidh MacDonald. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Jack Boyle and ‘Poppy’. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
The team from Jog Scotland (Inchture) and friends. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Aaron Neave, Taylor Gray and Karen Hopkins. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Aileen Ross and Zoe Whyte. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
The team from Brightsolid – l to r – Darren Purvis, Rebecca Dobson, Tony Capper, Natalie McIntosh and Ruth Chalmers. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Neil and Jillian Cooper from Montrose. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Fred and Wilma aka Harry and Tracy Walker. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Fiona Anderson, Rachael Anderson, Alana Bruce, Catriona Brown and Chloe Tennant. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Preparation is all important! Image: Kim / DC Thomson
David Barnes, Meg Bartram, Katie McGregor and Michelle O’Neill  and Jenny Barnes (front). Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Alastair Carr was ready for take off. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Sharing a joke. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Kylie Petrie and Julie White. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Jenny Adam as the Statue of Liberty. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Euan Nicoll came prepared. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Zac Whyte and Drew Pointon ready to skate their way around. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Stacey, Joey (4) and Jacob (10) Douglas. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Lisa McDonald, Jenny Adam and Moira Robertson. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Abbie Hendry from The Klub Invergowrie leads the warm up. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
The warm up. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
They’re off! Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Off they go! Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Skaters at the start. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
The first part of the route followed the perimeter road. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Running the runway! Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Cornflakes and fries make their way along the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Run the Runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Past the planes. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Light up the runway! Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Denise the Menace runs the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Run the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Nearly there! Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Light up the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Playing at planes! Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Running the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Tu Tus together! Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Run the Runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Rachael Smith and Adele Murray with their medals at the end. Image: Kim / DC Thomson

 

