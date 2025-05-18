42 best pictures as Run the Runway takes place in Dundee

Hundreds took part in Run the Runway at Dundee Airport on Saturday night.

The inclusive sponsored event saw participants walk, run or skate the runway at Dundee Airport, raising funds and awareness for Maggie’s.

Maggie’s is a charity that provides free support to anyone impacted by cancer.

All participants received a Maggie’s T-shirt, finisher medal and a goody bag.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action.