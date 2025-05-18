Dundee 42 best pictures as Run the Runway takes place in Dundee Photographer Kim Cessford captured the fun at Run the Runway Dundee on Saturday night. Run the Runway in aid of Maggies. Image: Kim / DC Thomson By Gemma Bibby & Kim Cessford May 18 2025, 2:28pm May 18 2025, 2:28pm Share 42 best pictures as Run the Runway takes place in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5245022/run-the-runway-dundee-maggies-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds took part in Run the Runway at Dundee Airport on Saturday night. The inclusive sponsored event saw participants walk, run or skate the runway at Dundee Airport, raising funds and awareness for Maggie’s. Maggie’s is a charity that provides free support to anyone impacted by cancer. All participants received a Maggie’s T-shirt, finisher medal and a goody bag. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action. Niamh Adamson and Ellie McClymont. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Victoria Bell, Orla and Rianne McMillan. Image: Kim / DC Thomson ara Matthew, Simon Allison, Blair Duncan, Jack Boyle, Elaine Mathers and Eilidh MacDonald. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Jack Boyle and ‘Poppy’. Image: Kim / DC Thomson The team from Jog Scotland (Inchture) and friends. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Aaron Neave, Taylor Gray and Karen Hopkins. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Aileen Ross and Zoe Whyte. Image: Kim / DC Thomson The team from Brightsolid – l to r – Darren Purvis, Rebecca Dobson, Tony Capper, Natalie McIntosh and Ruth Chalmers. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Neil and Jillian Cooper from Montrose. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Fred and Wilma aka Harry and Tracy Walker. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Fiona Anderson, Rachael Anderson, Alana Bruce, Catriona Brown and Chloe Tennant. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Preparation is all important! Image: Kim / DC Thomson David Barnes, Meg Bartram, Katie McGregor and Michelle O’Neill and Jenny Barnes (front). Image: Kim / DC Thomson Alastair Carr was ready for take off. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Sharing a joke. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Kylie Petrie and Julie White. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Jenny Adam as the Statue of Liberty. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Euan Nicoll came prepared. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Zac Whyte and Drew Pointon ready to skate their way around. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Stacey, Joey (4) and Jacob (10) Douglas. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Lisa McDonald, Jenny Adam and Moira Robertson. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Abbie Hendry from The Klub Invergowrie leads the warm up. Image: Kim / DC Thomson The warm up. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Abbie Hendry from The Klub Invergowrie leads the warm up. Image: Kim / DC Thomson They’re off! Image: Kim / DC Thomson Off they go! Image: Kim / DC Thomson Skaters at the start. Image: Kim / DC Thomson The first part of the route followed the perimeter road. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Running the runway! Image: Kim / DC Thomson Cornflakes and fries make their way along the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Run the Runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Past the planes. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Light up the runway! Image: Kim / DC Thomson Denise the Menace runs the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Run the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Nearly there! Image: Kim / DC Thomson Light up the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Playing at planes! Image: Kim / DC Thomson Running the runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Tu Tus together! Image: Kim / DC Thomson Run the Runway. Image: Kim / DC Thomson Rachael Smith and Adele Murray with their medals at the end. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
