Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after ‘stabbing’ near Dundee docks

A section of Stannergate Road was sealed off on Thursday morning.

By Andrew Robson
Officers at the scene on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Kim/DC Thomson

A 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing near the docks in Dundee.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after police received reports of a “serious assault” on Stannergate Road on Wednesday night.

A section of the road at the Broughty Ferry Road junction was sealed off by police on Thursday morning.

The cordon had been lifted by 1:30pm, but officers were seen searching a grass verge at the side of the road.

Officers searching the grass verging on Stannergate Road.
Image: Kim/DC Thomson

The incident is unrelated to a fire on Camperdown Street, despite the earlier confusion.

One eyewitness reported seeing police at the scene at about midnight on Wednesday.

Courier reporter Andrew Robson, who arrived at the scene shortly after 8am said: “From what I can see, police have taped off Stannergate Road close to the docks area.

“Police cars are positioned at either side of the cordon and officers are turning cars and pedestrians away.”

Police have sealed off Stannergate Road in Dundee.
Image: Andrew Robson / DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday officers received a report of a serious assault on Stannergate Road, Dundee.

“A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.”

We previously reported that Stannergate Road was closed due to a fire. This was incorrect and was based upon a statement from Police Scotland, which was issued to us in error.

That statement referred to an unrelated fire at Camperdown East Road, which you can read about here.

