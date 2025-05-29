Kirkton Community Centre demolition takes step forward as cost revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Kirkton Community Centre demolition takes step forward as cost revealed

Dundee City Council confirmed last October that the ageing building would be razed to make way for way for a new purpose-built facility. 

By Laura Devlin
The Kirkton Community Centre is set to be demolished. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Kirkton Community Centre is set to be demolished. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Fresh details on plans to demolish the long-standing Kirkton Community Centre have been revealed.

Dundee City Council confirmed last October that the ageing centre would shut and the building be razed to make way for way for a new purpose-built facility.

This will be a partnership between the local authority and the charity which runs the existing facility, Kirkton Community Centre SCIO.

Among the services planned for the new centre is a community post office, cafe, sensory room and retail units available for local businesses to rent.

A community garden with an orchard is also proposed for the site and Strathmartine Community Food Larder will operate from a cabin in the outdoor area.

Fencing has been erected around the site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. 

The existing Kirkton Community Centre has served the area for over 50 years.

Now, a building warrant application has been lodged for demolition.

The application details that the building will be razed down to the existing ground level (EGL) to include floor slab, any foundations and any undercroft.

Any voids created as part of the demolition shall be backfilled using structural fill, suitably graded to match the EGL.

The surrounding hardstandings, footpaths and boundary fences will remain as they are.

The total value of the work is listed on the application as £125,000.

Closure plans controversial

The closure of Kirkton Community Centre has proved to be controversial.

Dundee City Council first agreed to shutter to facility in 2023 and a “community hub” model was planned in its place.

This would have meant St Paul’s Academy and Baldragon Academy being opened to the public to be used as community facilities.

Jimmy Page demonstrates break-dancing at Kirkton Community Centre in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

But those running the centre called for a new fit for purpose facility – saying some services offered by the centre are better suited outside of St Paul’s and Baldragon.

And in April last year, the centre was given a stay of execution following a legal challenge by the Govan Law Centre (GLC), a not-for-profit legal practice based in Glasgow.

The community hub model is still expected to go ahead, with Dundee City Council saying the services offered by the new centre will “complement” this.

More from Dundee

The collapsed building near the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
SSEN 'needs to provide answers' on cause of Dundee Overgate explosion
Big Boss, St Andrews
St Andrews takeaway boss on trial over sexual assault allegations
Pink paint has been used to vandalise an Oor Wullie statue in Dundee City Centre. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Dundee Oor Wullie statue targeted by vandalism
2
Travellers at Clatto Country Park in Dundee.
Dundee council taking legal action after travellers pitch up at two city parks
6
Joseph Nicholson
Dundee groomer caught in undercover police sting
CR0050651, Ben MacDonald, Dundee, Take pictures inside the new Pret A Manger on Whitehall Crescent. Picture shows; general shots of the new Pret a Manger on Whitehall Crescent as it prepares to open on Monday. Friday 1st November, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Opening date for Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger revealed
The burnt-out car at Baldovan Wood, north of Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Burnt-out car found in woods may be linked to Dundee street fight
Videos circulating on social media show a group of people arguing and fighting in the street. Image: Supplied
Moment 'gang fight' erupts on Dundee street as police issue statement on social media…
Happyhillock Road. Image: Google Maps
Busy Dundee road to shut for three days of roadworks
Boxing Day trains for Dundee and Angus
Dundee services disrupted after person hit by train

Conversation