Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

‘Sinister’ antisemitic graffiti in Dundee city centre being treated as hate crime

The writing at the bottom of a poster has been condemned.

By Finn Nixon, James Simpson and Stephen Eighteen
Antisemitic graffiti n the Arctic Pend tunnel, which connects New Inn Entry to the High Street and gives access to the Keiller Centre, Dundee.
The antisemitic graffiti was written at the bottom of the poster. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Sinister” antisemitic graffiti written on a Dundee city centre poster is being treated as a hate crime.

The vandalism was discovered on Tuesday May 20 in the Arctic Pend tunnel, which connects New Inn Entry to the High Street and gives access to the Keiller Centre.

Vandals targeted a poster, which has the message ‘It can’t be terrible forever’ written on it.

Beneath the message they had written: “Only kicking out the Jews will make things better.”

The graffiti was spotted on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The bottom part of the poster containing the message has now been ripped off.

Police say they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Cllr Fraser Macpherson, the Lib Dem group leader on Dundee City Council, said “Dundee has always been an inclusive city, welcoming to all, and Dundonians will agree with me that any racist and antisemitic graffiti is disgusting and totally unacceptable.”

Fraser Macpherson pictured in October 2024, when he called for action to prevent vandalism in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “It is a criminal offence and a hate crime and Police Scotland moved fast to put out an appeal for anyone who witnessed this taking place to contact them.

“I have raised this dreadful graffiti with the council’s environment management to ensure it gets removed.”

Mayfield councillor Lynne Short (SNP) said: “There has been a proliferation of graffiti  appearing in the city centre recently.

“Most of it is senseless and mindless.

“But this one is disgusting.

“We shouldn’t be in a situation where any race, creed or colour should be brought into anything – least of all, street graffiti.”

Cllr Lynne Short would like to see a fan zone
Councillor Lynne Short. Image: Paul Reid

“This is not mindless graffiti, or people just passing the time of day.

“This is more sinister.

“It’s targeted and it is not right.”

Police treating Dundee antisemitic graffiti as a hate crime

Police have appealed for witnesses to the vandalism to come forward.

PC Rebecca Cantwell from the city centre policing team said: “Due to the nature of this graffiti, we are treating this act as a hate crime.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Arctic Pend in Dundee city centre. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police have urged anyone with any information to contact 101 and to quote incident number CR/0211555/25.

Members of the public can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from Dundee

Broughty Castle.
Sauna tent could open at Broughty Castle in bid to attract more visitors
2
Wheelchair user Paula Cahill, from Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: Xplore Dundee faces public inquiry over disabled access on buses
The university has submitted its request for support. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University submits £100m rescue plea to government
10
Ocean Colour Scene duo to go on Scottish tour
Ocean Colour Scene duo announce Dundee, Glenrothes and Stirling gigs
A still from the video of the fight on Craigowan Road in Charleston, Dundee. Image: Reddit
Dundee violence fears as footage of another street fight emerges
George Drinnan
Dundee motorist who tried to hit police with BMW jailed for five years
Chariots Beach Race competitors relax on West Sands beach in 2024
Full list of Tayside and Fife beaches recognised in Scotland's Beach Awards
Interim finance director Helen Simpson. Image: Scottish Parliament
8 senior figures who left Dundee University during financial crisis
13
How has Dundee's Low Emission Zone impacted the air pollution in the city? Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Has Dundee LEZ really made our air cleaner?
40
Concerns have raised about suspected drug dealing at Mulligan Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Meetings held with Dundee residents over drug dealing concerns at sheltered housing complex
3

Conversation