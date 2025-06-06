Matalan carry out ‘unauthorised alteration works’ at Dundee store

Matalan has been rapped by Dundee City Council after carrying out unauthorised works at its city centre store.

The retailer was sent an advisory letter on January 8 after making alterations to the interior of the Gallagher Retail Park shop.

Matalan carried out work which included moving checkouts, erection of barrier gates and associated electrical works, according to the council planning portal.

Subsequently, Matalan lodged a building standards warrant for alterations to the store’s tills, fitting rooms, and security gates.

It is hoped a decision will be made on the application by July 1.

Matalan ‘working with’ Dundee City Council over unauthorised works

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The highlighted case concerns unauthorised alteration works and associated electrical work.

“An advisory letter was issued to the property owners following the identification of these works.

“Subsequently, a Late Completion application was submitted in an effort to regularise the works.

“This application is currently pending consideration.”

A Matalan spokesperson said: “We are working positively and collaboratively with Dundee City Council on this matter.”