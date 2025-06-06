Matalan carry out ‘unauthorised alteration works’ at Dundee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Matalan carry out ‘unauthorised alteration works’ at Dundee store

The retailer moved the checkouts and put up barrier gates without permission at the Gallagher Retail Park store.

By Andrew Robson
The Gallagher Retail Park Matalan store.
The Gallagher Retail Park Matalan store. Image: DC Thomson

Matalan has been rapped by Dundee City Council after carrying out unauthorised works at its city centre store.

The retailer was sent an advisory letter on January 8 after making alterations to the interior of the Gallagher Retail Park shop.

Matalan carried out work which included moving checkouts, erection of barrier gates and associated electrical works, according to the council planning portal.

Subsequently, Matalan lodged a building standards warrant for alterations to the store’s tills, fitting rooms, and security gates.

It is hoped a decision will be made on the application by July 1.

Matalan ‘working with’ Dundee City Council over unauthorised works

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The highlighted case concerns unauthorised alteration works and associated electrical work.

“An advisory letter was issued to the property owners following the identification of these works.

“Subsequently, a Late Completion application was submitted in an effort to regularise the works.

“This application is currently pending consideration.”

A Matalan spokesperson said: “We are working positively and collaboratively with Dundee City Council on this matter.”

More from Dundee

The shutters remained down as shoppers waited to go into Frasers on Friday morning. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Queue of shoppers turned away as Dundee Frasers opening delayed
CR0053660, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Pictures of Claire Neill at her home in Whitfield Gardens for the Raac campaign. She is living in a property which has been found to have Raac and she has spoken to us about the impact it is having on here. I believe her husband will also be there to be in the pictures - NB the couple were recently married and their surname is Hughes. Picture Shows, Claire and Christopher Hughes, Whitfield Gardens, Dundee, 05th June 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ninewells nurse fears her 'retirement has been robbed' after Raac discovered in Dundee home
Pupils and staff beside Braeview badge in school reception
Memories of Braeview Academy family, fun and fire as Dundee school closure looms
Paula Bowman
Dealer pedalled drugs from bra in Dundee city centre
Zholia Alemi
Bogus psychiatrist who worked in Tayside told to pay back £406k or face more…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Poor parking and park pervert
Baldovie Road, Dundee
2 cases of indecent exposure less than a mile apart in Dundee may be…
Police at the scene of a fire in Fleming Gardens East, Coldside, Dundee
Police keeping 'open mind' after deliberate flat fire and 'disturbance' on same Dundee street
A hooded man was seen taking two tills from Black Rooster Dundee during a break-in
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab thief steals tills from Dundee takeaway
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Vehicles misusing Broughty Ferry level crossing Picture shows; Vehicles misusing Broughty Ferry level crossing. Gray Street, Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Network Rail Date; Unknown
VIDEO: Broughty Ferry drivers brazenly ignore level crossing warning lights
11

Conversation