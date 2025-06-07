Dundee Pride organisers ‘rescind’ Lord Provost’s invite to lead city’s equalities march

Dundee Pride organisers have told Lord Provost Bill Campbell he is no longer invited to lead this year’s Pride march in the city.

Organisers argue “there has been a clear and vocal consensus that this year’s Pride event should remain entirely free from political representation whether local or national, elected or otherwise”.

Dundee Pride’s secretary wrote to the Lord Provost on June 5.

The decision comes as part of a larger political fallout surrounding a recent UK Supreme Court ruling.

The ruling states that a woman is defined by biological sex at birth, meaning transgender women are not considered to be women under the Equality Act.

Following the ruling, national advocacy group Trans Pride Collective issued an open letter urging Pride event organisers to “show solidarity with the trans community.”

They asked march organisers to “ban all political parties from officially marching with you and having stalls within your event spaces.”

The ban does not prevent politicians from attending Pride events as individuals, as long as they are not acting in their elected capacity.

Why has Dundee Pride banned politicians?

On May 25, Dundee Pride joined other Pride events across Scotland in in enforcing the ban at this year’s LGBTQ+ protest.

This came after local group Transdonians called out Dundee Pride bosses for not taking action sooner in response to the ruling.

Dundee Pride organisers told The Courier:

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the Supreme Court’s recent decision—a ruling that once again fails the trans community and betrays the fundamental duty of those in power to protect the rights and safety of all people.”

“This decision has emboldened a wave of hateful rhetoric. We must be clear: Pride has always been a protest.

“While it’s often portrayed as a celebration of “Love is Love” wrapped in rainbow colours, the truth is more urgent—our community is still fighting for its very survival.

“This ruling has placed a spotlight on the broader struggle for LGBTQ+ rights at a time when far-right ideologies are gaining momentum. We cannot afford to be complacent.

“Now more than ever, individuals, communities, and allies must stand united in unwavering solidarity.”

What was Lord Provost’s response to letter?

In accordance with the ban, Dundee Pride wrote to Lord Provost Bill Campbell to “rescind” his invitation to lead the Pride protest march through the city.

He was also due to make a speech, which he has done annually since coming into post in 2022.

The organisers emphasised the decision was not personal.

They wrote in the letter: “While we fully acknowledge and sincerely appreciate your personal support, enthusiasm, and civic leadership, we must honour the values and voices of the LGBTQ+ community we serve.

“We remain thankful for your support and understanding. We hope to continue working together in other ways to champion inclusivity and equality in Dundee.”

Lord Provost Bill Campbell told The Courier: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead Dundee Pride events in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“However, I respect the decision made by Pride events across the country not to involve political and civic representation this year.

“I wish everyone at Dundee Pride the very best for this year’s event.”

The Courier reached out to Transdonians for comment via email on June 5 2025.

Dundee Pride takes place on June 14 2025.