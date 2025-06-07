Dundee Pride organisers ‘rescind’ Lord Provost’s invite to lead city’s equalities march

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Pride organisers ‘rescind’ Lord Provost’s invite to lead city’s equalities march

Campaigners ask all politicians to stay away over frustrations with their reaction to Supreme Court ruling on what constitutes a woman.

By Rebecca Baird
Marchers at the 2024 Dundee Pride event, led by Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee Pride organisers have told Lord Provost Bill Campbell he is no longer invited to lead this year’s Pride march in the city.

Organisers argue “there has been a clear and vocal consensus that this year’s Pride event should remain entirely free from political representation whether local or national, elected or otherwise”.

Dundee Pride’s secretary wrote to the Lord Provost on June 5.

The decision comes as part of a larger political fallout surrounding a recent UK Supreme Court ruling.

The ruling states that a woman is defined by biological sex at birth, meaning transgender women are not considered to be women under the Equality Act.

Lord Provost of Dundee, Bill Campbell, at Dundee City Chambers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Following the ruling, national advocacy group Trans Pride Collective issued an open letter urging Pride event organisers to “show solidarity with the trans community.”

They asked march organisers to “ban all political parties from officially marching with you and having stalls within your event spaces.”

The ban does not prevent politicians from attending Pride events as individuals, as long as they are not acting in their elected capacity.

Why has Dundee Pride banned politicians?

On May 25, Dundee Pride joined other Pride events across Scotland in in enforcing the ban at this year’s LGBTQ+ protest.

This came after local group Transdonians called out Dundee Pride bosses for not taking action sooner in response to the ruling.

Dundee Pride organisers told The Courier:

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the Supreme Court’s recent decision—a ruling that once again fails the trans community and betrays the fundamental duty of those in power to protect the rights and safety of all people.”

People from trans rights groups and community organisations take part in a rally organised by Resisting Transphobia in Edinburgh. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire.

“This decision has emboldened a wave of hateful rhetoric. We must be clear: Pride has always been a protest.

“While it’s often portrayed as a celebration of “Love is Love” wrapped in rainbow colours, the truth is more urgent—our community is still fighting for its very survival.

“This ruling has placed a spotlight on the broader struggle for LGBTQ+ rights at a time when far-right ideologies are gaining momentum. We cannot afford to be complacent.

“Now more than ever, individuals, communities, and allies must stand united in unwavering solidarity.”

What was Lord Provost’s response to letter?

In accordance with the ban, Dundee Pride wrote to Lord Provost Bill Campbell to “rescind” his invitation to lead the Pride protest march through the city.

He was also due to make a speech, which he has done annually since coming into post in 2022.

The organisers emphasised the decision was not personal.

They wrote in the letter: “While we fully acknowledge and sincerely appreciate your personal support, enthusiasm, and civic leadership, we must honour the values and voices of the LGBTQ+ community we serve.

“We remain thankful for your support and understanding. We hope to continue working together in other ways to champion inclusivity and equality in Dundee.”

Dundee Pride parade from City centre to Slessor Gardens, Saturday 15th June 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell told The Courier: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead Dundee Pride events in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“However, I respect the decision made by Pride events across the country not to involve political and civic representation this year.

“I wish everyone at Dundee Pride the very best for this year’s event.”

The Courier reached out to Transdonians for comment via email on June 5 2025.

Dundee Pride takes place on June 14 2025.

