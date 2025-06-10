Dundee tourist tax early consultation approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee tourist tax early consultation approved

A "visitor levy", better known as tourist tax, could be introduced in Dundee in the next three years.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The Malmaison hotel, which is one of the hotels that have raised their prices for Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.

An early consultation on a possible tourist tax in Dundee has been approved.

A report on implementing a visitor levy in the city was considered by councillors on Monday evening.

During a meeting of the economic growth committee, councillors approved an early engagement exercise with local businesses and residents.

A working group will be set up to engage with local businesses, residents and “any other relevant partners”.

Feedback from this will then be heard by councillors at a committee meeting, where they will decide whether a statutory consultation should be approved.

The earliest date a Dundee tourist tax will be launched is spring 2028.

Visitor levy could introduced in 2028

Edinburgh City Council was the first in Scotland to approve a visitor levy.

From next summer, it will charge visitors an extra 5% on top of their accommodation costs.

The V&A, with RRS Discovery in the background. Image: DC Thomson.

The early engagement period is set to begin this summer and run until spring next year.

If approved, a statutory consultation would run for 12 weeks.

A decision will then be made in autumn 2026 on whether a Dundee tourist tax should be introduced.

Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee. I
Dundee was given a visitor boost during Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

If it is approved, an 18-month implementation period will allow businesses and communities time to prepare for the levy.

Councillors approve early engagement exercise

However not all councillors backed the move.

Conservative councillor Derek Scott called for councillors to note the report but take no further action, saying it could put people off visiting Dundee.

“I’ve always been opposed to a visitor levy,” said Mr Scott.

“I think the Scottish Government should be providing sufficiently in their funding allocation to local authorities to fully support the tourism sector.

“I’ve always been concerned about the impact a tourist tax would have on attracting visitors in what is a very competitive market.”

More from Dundee

ram raid Kirrie garage
Crook led police on 100mph Tay Bridge chase after ram-raid wrecking spree across Tayside…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bogus tradesman and £90k dealer
The cement-like substance on Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry street reopens after concern over cement-like substance on road
Dundee Pride returns this weekend. Image: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Pride 2025: All you need to know including parade route, line-up and weather
9
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Dogs being removed from an address in Hilltown, Dundee, during a Scottish SPCA investigation Picture shows; Dogs being removed from an address in Hilltown, Dundee, during a Scottish SPCA investigation. Hilltown, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
No further action taken in Dundee dog cruelty probe
2
Users are still unable to request Uber rides in Dundee.
Why is Uber claiming to run taxis in Dundee?
Lorraine Kelly to take part in lunch event at Discovery Point
Chance to have lunch with Lorraine Kelly in Dundee at 'exclusive' event
Sweetpea Cafe closed it's doors for the final time in March.
Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry set to be replaced with new business
2
Booffi Dunfermline opened on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
High street round-up: Frasers Dundee opens, new Dunfermline world buffet and Montrose Chinese restaurant…
Church Dundee has been evicted from their Ward Road home
EXCLUSIVE: Inside bitter row that has rocked Dundee music venue
4

Conversation