Dundee tourist tax early consultation approved

An early consultation on a possible tourist tax in Dundee has been approved.

A report on implementing a visitor levy in the city was considered by councillors on Monday evening.

During a meeting of the economic growth committee, councillors approved an early engagement exercise with local businesses and residents.

A working group will be set up to engage with local businesses, residents and “any other relevant partners”.

Feedback from this will then be heard by councillors at a committee meeting, where they will decide whether a statutory consultation should be approved.

The earliest date a Dundee tourist tax will be launched is spring 2028.

Visitor levy could introduced in 2028

Edinburgh City Council was the first in Scotland to approve a visitor levy.

From next summer, it will charge visitors an extra 5% on top of their accommodation costs.

The early engagement period is set to begin this summer and run until spring next year.

If approved, a statutory consultation would run for 12 weeks.

A decision will then be made in autumn 2026 on whether a Dundee tourist tax should be introduced.

If it is approved, an 18-month implementation period will allow businesses and communities time to prepare for the levy.

Councillors approve early engagement exercise

However not all councillors backed the move.

Conservative councillor Derek Scott called for councillors to note the report but take no further action, saying it could put people off visiting Dundee.

“I’ve always been opposed to a visitor levy,” said Mr Scott.

“I think the Scottish Government should be providing sufficiently in their funding allocation to local authorities to fully support the tourism sector.

“I’ve always been concerned about the impact a tourist tax would have on attracting visitors in what is a very competitive market.”