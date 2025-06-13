Fancy a cuppa? Dundee scientists need you to help probe tea health benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Fancy a cuppa? Dundee scientists need you to help probe tea health benefits

A team from Dundee's Abertay University are exploring whether a daily cuppa can reduce instances of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women.

Post-Doctoral Research Fellow Vishnu Selvaraju and Dr Sarah Cottin holding mugs up to the camera.
Post-Doctoral Research Fellow Vishnu Selvaraju and Dr Sarah Cottin are exploring the potential health benefits of tea. Image: Supplied by Abertay University
By Jacob Smith

People have long used a good cup of tea to turn a bad day around.

Now, researchers from Abertay University are exploring whether tea can be used to offset the health challenges faced by postmenopausal women.

If proved that it can, the project may be a breakthrough for postmenopausal health – an area that is still understudied.

Post-Doctoral Research Fellow Vishnu Selvaraju working with a study participant.
The team are currently looking for participants. Image: Supplied by Abertay University

Lead researcher Dr Sarah Cottin of Abertay University’s Faculty of Social and Applied Sciences said: “The symptoms of menopause are varied and impact life at many levels, including work and relationships.

“Many women are unaware that their symptoms may be related to menopause.”

The university is working with women’s health innovation company Oshun Labs on the project.

Together, they are particularly interested in whether the English breakfast tea – which has been designed so it is rich in antioxidants – can impact the women’s chances of developing cardiovascular disease.

Tackling a deadly disease

Cardiovascular disease is deadly. It kills twice as many women as breast cancer and is especially prevalent in postmenopausal women.

In premenopausal women, oestrogen mitigates how much fat is deposited on artery walls. This reduces the risk of somebody developing atherosclerosis.

Due to their naturally lower oestrogen levels, postmenopausal women are at a much greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

This is where the antioxidant-rich tea comes in.

Post-Doctoral Research Fellow Vishnu Selvaraju posing with a mug.
Participants must drink one cup of tea per day. Image: Supplied by Abertay University

Antioxidants have previously been shown to help prevent cardiovascular disease, especially by slowing down the development of atherosclerosis.

However, it remains to be seen whether the antioxidant rich tea is effective.

“More research is required to better understand the links between nutrition, menopausal symptoms and cardiovascular health, and the risk of potentially serious health conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, heart failure, stroke or heart attack,” Sarah said.

You can take part in the study

“We know the UK is a nation of tea drinkers so there is really positive potential for using a cuppa as the delivery vehicle for additional nutrients,” Sarah noted.

People can be very particular about their tea.

Because of this the team at Abertay University have ensured that, although they’ve packed as many antioxidants into the English breakfast tea as possible, they have not sacrificed its taste, colour or aroma.

This should ensure that the tea is appealing as possible.

Post-Doctoral Research Fellow Vishnu Selvaraju (left) and Dr Sarah Cottin (middle) working with a study participant.
Post-Doctoral Research Fellow Vishnu Selvaraju (left) and Dr Sarah Cottin (middle) are experts in their field. Image: Supplied by Abertay University

The team are currently recruiting people for the study.

If you are a non-smoker aged between 45-74 and have no problem with drinking a cup of tea every day for eight weeks, this might be the study for you.

Participants will receive a lot of data about their health. They will also be compensated for their time.

If taking part sounds like your cup of tea, you can learn more by visiting the project’s website.

More from Dundee

Danielle Gaffar arriving for sentencing outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee care worker who hid convictions for biting woman and spitting on cop struck…
Daniel Fairweather
Dundee home invader told victim 'wrong place, wrong time' after assault
Workers at Harris Academy are understood to have been affected. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee jobs saved as SNP accused of 'screeching U-turn'
Amy Macdonald.
Amy Macdonald set to perform Dundee gig
The wrecked car on Cotton Road, Dundee after the deliberate fire
Car destroyed in deliberate fire on Dundee street
The Ambassador has sat empty for more than a year.
8 Dundee pubs and clubs that could be given a new lease of life
3
Andy Birrell
Daughter's tribute to Dundee FC-mad dad who died suddenly
The Caird Park golf courses closed in April after Leisure and Culture Dundee said they were no longer viable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee golfers could launch bid to reopen Caird Park courses
4
Broughty Ferry lifeboat was called to the police incident at River Tay.
Person rescued from River Tay by lifeboat crews
Katie Clark showing injuries she suffered at the hands of Liam Anderson.
Dundee woman, 20, reveals 'soul-destroying' rape and abuse ordeal at hands of boyfriend
5

Conversation