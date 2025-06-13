Fancy a cuppa? Dundee scientists need you to help probe tea health benefits

People have long used a good cup of tea to turn a bad day around.

Now, researchers from Abertay University are exploring whether tea can be used to offset the health challenges faced by postmenopausal women.

If proved that it can, the project may be a breakthrough for postmenopausal health – an area that is still understudied.

Lead researcher Dr Sarah Cottin of Abertay University’s Faculty of Social and Applied Sciences said: “The symptoms of menopause are varied and impact life at many levels, including work and relationships.

“Many women are unaware that their symptoms may be related to menopause.”

The university is working with women’s health innovation company Oshun Labs on the project.

Together, they are particularly interested in whether the English breakfast tea – which has been designed so it is rich in antioxidants – can impact the women’s chances of developing cardiovascular disease.

Tackling a deadly disease

Cardiovascular disease is deadly. It kills twice as many women as breast cancer and is especially prevalent in postmenopausal women.

In premenopausal women, oestrogen mitigates how much fat is deposited on artery walls. This reduces the risk of somebody developing atherosclerosis.

Due to their naturally lower oestrogen levels, postmenopausal women are at a much greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

This is where the antioxidant-rich tea comes in.

Antioxidants have previously been shown to help prevent cardiovascular disease, especially by slowing down the development of atherosclerosis.

However, it remains to be seen whether the antioxidant rich tea is effective.

“More research is required to better understand the links between nutrition, menopausal symptoms and cardiovascular health, and the risk of potentially serious health conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, heart failure, stroke or heart attack,” Sarah said.

You can take part in the study

“We know the UK is a nation of tea drinkers so there is really positive potential for using a cuppa as the delivery vehicle for additional nutrients,” Sarah noted.

People can be very particular about their tea.

Because of this the team at Abertay University have ensured that, although they’ve packed as many antioxidants into the English breakfast tea as possible, they have not sacrificed its taste, colour or aroma.

This should ensure that the tea is appealing as possible.

The team are currently recruiting people for the study.

If you are a non-smoker aged between 45-74 and have no problem with drinking a cup of tea every day for eight weeks, this might be the study for you.

Participants will receive a lot of data about their health. They will also be compensated for their time.

If taking part sounds like your cup of tea, you can learn more by visiting the project’s website.