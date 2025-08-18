Dundee Best photos of Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival 2025 at Camperdown Park Nashville arrived in Dundee with a huge line up of music, games and food. Summer in Nashville Dundee Festival 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Heather Fowlie & Steve Brown August 18 2025, 8:43am August 18 2025, 8:43am Share Best photos of Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival 2025 at Camperdown Park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5308560/best-photos-of-summer-in-nashville-country-music-festival-at-camperdown-park-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 1 comment Thousands turned out as Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival took place in Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Sunday August 17. Events included line dancing, rodeo bull rides, American barbecue and street food, country fancy dress, and axe throwing. Also on offer were 500 free cowboy hats, and country fair games like tin can alley and ball in the bucket. Performing on the day were One Night in Nashville and tribute acts to Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain. Other live music acts at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival included Robbie McMinn, Crazy Heart, Outpost Drive, Whiskey Cure, and Lincoln Skynns. Courier photographer Steve Brown captured all the best highlights below: Bales don’t have backs at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Camperdown Park, Dundee Taps aff in Nashville for Bruce Dargy and Stephen McNally from Dundee Ellie Donnet (17), from Dundee, at the Summer in Nashville Festival Lauren Brown, Lauren Green, Jordan, Alana Swallow and Alana Ritchie in party mode Bethany Robertson (18), from Dundee, loving the music Country Music performing at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Dundee Jordan Feeney from Dundee at the Summer in Nashville Festival Grays family group from Dundee enjoying the country music celebration in Camperdown Park Trying the bull riding at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Dundee Ernie Gowans and Kayla Barella, from Dundee, enjoy a refreshing drink at the festival Trying the bull riding at the Summer in Nashville Festival Rod, Ben and David from Broughty Ferry loving life at the Summer in Nashville Festival at Camperdown Park Sarah Herd from Dundee with her trusty steed at the Summer in Nashville Festival Views around the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Camperdown Park, Dundee Sharon, Lyndsay and Deri are checking the selfie The Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival drew thousands of revellers to Camperdown Park in Dundee Fiona Ryan and daughter Bethany Robertson (18), from Dundee Bands entertain the crowds at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Dundee Mags Beedie and Carolann Ban from Arbroath at the Summer in Nashville Festival Vikki Jeffrey from Dundee enjoys a dance at the event Leanne Stewart from Buckhaven is here! Tania Brownlee from Motherwell Views around the Summer in Nashville Festival at Camperdown Park in Dundee Outpost Drive entertain at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival Rancho photo opportunities at the Summer in Nashville Festival Sam, Becca and Dom dressed to impress at the festival Jennifer, Grant and Hayley, from Dundee, shaded at the Summer in Nashville Festival Megan and Kelly from Dundee enjoy the music in Camperdown Park Claire Marshall and Michelle Stewart from Dundee at the Summer in Nashville Festival Team Bride – Kelly, Stacy, Lynne (bride to be), Vikki and Lisa, from Dundee Maya Stewart from Dundee with her glitter art Daniel Devlin from Dundee goes all out in glittering up the beard from Face Me Fabulous in Camperdown Park Adding some sparkle at Face Me Fabulous at the Summer in Nashville Festival Face Me Fabulous works on David Parker from Tayport and his fancy moustache Glam-up in glitter at Face Me Fabulous at the Summer in Nashville Festival Ellie Mills (6) with dad Kyle Mills from Dundee at the saloon hoops Patiently waiting in the beer queue at the Camperdown Park event Friends Hannah and Toni, from Dundee, take a break on the hay bales Marek Emde Donocik from Devilicious Tattoo in Dundee at the Summer in Nashville Festival All smiles at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Dundee Outpost Drive entertain at the Summer in Nashville Festival Amelie McKenzie (10), from Arbroath, glittering up at Face Me Fabulous Alana Ritchie from Glenrothes has her hands full at the festival Lauren Martin (6), from Dundee, at the Sunshine Saloon at the Summer in Nashville Festival Lauren Martin (6) with mum Lynsey Martin, from Dundee Danni and Nikki, from Darlington and Dundee, at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Camperdown Park Bethany Robertson (18) from Dundee loving the music at the Summer in Nashville Festival Dancers Jill Reid and Carol Brady from Dundee Nicole Neave (19), from Alyth, has a shot at bull riding Trying the bull riding at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival at Camperdown Park in Dundee
