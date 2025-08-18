Best photos of Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival 2025 at Camperdown Park

Thousands turned out as Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival took place in Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Sunday August 17.

Events included line dancing, rodeo bull rides, American barbecue and street food, country fancy dress, and axe throwing.

Also on offer were 500 free cowboy hats, and country fair games like tin can alley and ball in the bucket.

Performing on the day were One Night in Nashville and tribute acts to Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain.

Other live music acts at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival included Robbie McMinn, Crazy Heart, Outpost Drive, Whiskey Cure, and Lincoln Skynns.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured all the best highlights below: