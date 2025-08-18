Best photos of Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival 2025 at Camperdown Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Best photos of Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival 2025 at Camperdown Park

Nashville arrived in Dundee with a huge line up of music, games and food.

Summer in Nashville Dundee Festival 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Summer in Nashville Dundee Festival 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Steve Brown

Thousands turned out as Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival took place in Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Sunday August 17.

Events included line dancing, rodeo bull rides, American barbecue and street food, country fancy dress, and axe throwing.

Also on offer were 500 free cowboy hats, and country fair games like tin can alley and ball in the bucket.

Performing on the day were One Night in Nashville and tribute acts to Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain.

Other live music acts at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival included Robbie McMinn, Crazy Heart, Outpost Drive, Whiskey Cure, and Lincoln Skynns.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured all the best highlights below:

Fans relax on bales at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Bales don’t have backs at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Camperdown Park, Dundee
Bruce Dargy and Stephen McNally, from Dundee, sitting in the sun at the festival.
Taps aff in Nashville for Bruce Dargy and Stephen McNally from Dundee
Ellie Donnet (17), from Dundee, dressed for the occasion at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival.
Ellie Donnet (17), from Dundee, at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Lauren Brown, Lauren Green, Jordan, Alana Swallow and Alana Ritchie in party mode at the Summer in Nashville Festival.
Lauren Brown, Lauren Green, Jordan, Alana Swallow and Alana Ritchie in party mode
Bethany Robertson (18), from Dundee, loving the music at the event.
Bethany Robertson (18), from Dundee, loving the music
Country Music performing at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Dundee.
Country Music performing at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Dundee
Jordan Feeney from Dundee at the Summer in Nashville Festival.
Jordan Feeney from Dundee at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Grays family group from Dundee enjoying the country music celebration in Camperdown Park.
Grays family group from Dundee enjoying the country music celebration in Camperdown Park
Trying the bull riding at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Dundee.
Trying the bull riding at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Dundee
Ernie Gowans and Kayla Barella from Dundee enjoy a refreshing drink at the country music festival.
Ernie Gowans and Kayla Barella, from Dundee, enjoy a refreshing drink at the festival
A music fan tries the bull riding at the Summer in Nashville Festival.
Trying the bull riding at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Rod, Ben and David from Broughty Ferry loving life at the event.
Rod, Ben and David from Broughty Ferry loving life at the Summer in Nashville Festival at Camperdown Park
Sarah Herd from Dundee with her trusty steed at the festival.
Sarah Herd from Dundee with her trusty steed at the Summer in Nashville Festival
A view of the fans at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Dundee.
Views around the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Camperdown Park, Dundee
Sharon, Lyndsay and Deri are checking the selfie.
Sharon, Lyndsay and Deri are checking the selfie
Country music fans enjoy the vibes at the festival.
The Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival drew thousands of revellers to Camperdown Park in Dundee
Fiona Ryan and daughter Bethany Robertson (18), from Dundee.
Fiona Ryan and daughter Bethany Robertson (18), from Dundee
Bands entertain the crowds at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Dundee.
Bands entertain the crowds at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Dundee
Mags Beedie and Carolann Ban from Arbroath.
Mags Beedie and Carolann Ban from Arbroath at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Vikki Jeffrey from Dundee dances to the music.
Vikki Jeffrey from Dundee enjoys a dance at the event
Leanne Stewart from Buckhaven is here!
Leanne Stewart from Buckhaven is here!
Tania Brownlee from Motherwell at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Dundee.
Tania Brownlee from Motherwell
Views around the Summer in Nashville Festival at Camperdown Park in Dundee.
Views around the Summer in Nashville Festival at Camperdown Park in Dundee
Outpost Drive entertain at the country music festival.
Outpost Drive entertain at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival
Rancho photo opportunities at the Camperdown Park event.
Rancho photo opportunities at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Sam, Becca and Dom dressed to impress.
Sam, Becca and Dom dressed to impress at the festival
Jennifer, Grant and Hayley, from Dundee, at Camperdown Park.
Jennifer, Grant and Hayley, from Dundee, shaded at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Megan and Kelly from Dundee enjoy the music at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Camperdown Park.
Megan and Kelly from Dundee enjoy the music in Camperdown Park
Claire Marshall and Michelle Stewart, from Dundee.
Claire Marshall and Michelle Stewart from Dundee at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Team Bride - Kelly, Stacy, Lynne (bride to be), Vikki and Lisa from Dundee at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival.
Team Bride – Kelly, Stacy, Lynne (bride to be), Vikki and Lisa, from Dundee
Maya Stewart from Dundee with her glitter art.
Maya Stewart from Dundee with her glitter art
Daniel Devlin from Dundee goes all out in glittering up the beard from Face Me Fabulous.
Daniel Devlin from Dundee goes all out in glittering up the beard from Face Me Fabulous in Camperdown Park
Adding some sparkle at Face Me Fabulous at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Dundee.
Adding some sparkle at Face Me Fabulous at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Face Me Fabulous works on David Parker from Tayport and his fancy moustache at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Dundee.
Face Me Fabulous works on David Parker from Tayport and his fancy moustache
Glam-up in glitter at Face Me Fabulous.
Glam-up in glitter at Face Me Fabulous at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Ellie Mills (6) with dad Kyle Mills from Dundee at the saloon hoops.
Ellie Mills (6) with dad Kyle Mills from Dundee at the saloon hoops
A couple wait patiently in the beer queue at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Dundee.
Patiently waiting in the beer queue at the Camperdown Park event
Friends Hannah and Toni, from Dundee, take a break on the hay bales.
Friends Hannah and Toni, from Dundee, take a break on the hay bales
Marek Emde Donocik from Devilicious Tattoo in Dundee at the festival.
Marek Emde Donocik from Devilicious Tattoo in Dundee at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Two country music fans are all smiles at Camperdown Park.
All smiles at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Dundee
Outpost Drive entertain at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Dundee.
Outpost Drive entertain at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Amelie McKenzie (10), from Arbroath, glittering up at Face Me Fabulous.
Amelie McKenzie (10), from Arbroath, glittering up at Face Me Fabulous
Alana Ritchie from Glenrothes has her hands full at the event.
Alana Ritchie from Glenrothes has her hands full at the festival
Lauren Martin (6), from Dundee, has a go at the Sunshine Saloon.
Lauren Martin (6), from Dundee, at the Sunshine Saloon at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Lauren Martin (6) with mum Lynsey Martin, from Dundee, at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival.
Lauren Martin (6) with mum Lynsey Martin, from Dundee
Danni and Nikki, from Darlington, are happy to be at the festival.
Danni and Nikki, from Darlington and Dundee, at the Summer in Nashville Festival in Camperdown Park
Bethany Robertson (18), from Dundee, loving the music at the Summer in Nashville Festival.
Bethany Robertson (18) from Dundee loving the music at the Summer in Nashville Festival
Dancers Jill Reid and Carol Brady from Dundee.
Dancers Jill Reid and Carol Brady from Dundee
Nicole Neave (19), from Alyth, has a shot at bull riding.
Nicole Neave (19), from Alyth, has a shot at bull riding
Trying the bull riding at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival at Camperdown Park in Dundee.
Trying the bull riding at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival at Camperdown Park in Dundee

More from Dundee

The military aircraft at Dundee Airport.
VIDEO: Chinook helicopter takes off from Dundee Airport as military exercise begins
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses
3
Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton (left) and acting chair of court Ian Mair.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses
11
The football parking zone could be expanded to more streets. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Councillors back proposals to extend controversial Dundee football parking zone
3
Courier / Evening Telegraph - News - BBC Biggest Weekend Friday - CR0001550 - Perth - Picture Shows: Noel Gallagher & High Flying Birds Performance - Saturday 26th May 2018
7 times Britpop legends shared memories of Tayside and Fife
CR0054596, Ellidh Aitken, Dundee. Pictures of Rod Ferrier, who is complaining about receiving fines for parking on the pavement outside his driveway. Hoping for some pics of Rod outside showing off the problem and the space he parked his car in, which doesn't block people from walking on the pavement. Picture Shows, Rod Ferrier standing outside his house, Elcho Drive, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 18th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry man says council should be 'sensible' over pavement parking after 3 fines…
13
Tony Banks claims he has been vindicated from being seen as responsible for the collapse of Tayside Aviation.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks hits out at former Tayside Aviation owners
3
Suhail Akhtar
Jail for businessman who ran cannabis scheme in Perth and Dundee
Police appealed for information to help trace Coreen Morrison. Image: DC Thomson
Woman, 35, last seen at Dundee retail park traced after missing person appeal
The Lily Walker Centre in Ann Street, Dundee.
2 women die within hours of each other at Dundee homeless shelter
2

Conversation