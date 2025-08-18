Balaclava-clad ex-from-hell tormented Broughty Ferry woman with car explosion threats

An ex-boyfriend-from-hell turned up in a pink balaclava at a Broughty Ferry bar as he spent a week repeatedly threatening to blow up his former partner’s car.

Josh McLean, 36, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the terrifying offences.

At Hogmanay, he told his frightened victim “the games start” when the New Year bells ring and said “you better have a bus pass”.

When police arrived to help the woman, McLean continued to call and make similar threats.

He is now facing the possibility of an extended sentence.

Masked menace

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay explained McLean and the woman had been in an on-off relationship for two years.

That came to an end last March due to other domestic offending.

Last August, McLean was furnished with a non-harassment order lasting five years, strictly prohibiting contact.

However on December 28 last year, he began breaching that order.

While the woman was in The Barn bar in Broughty Ferry, she received several phone calls from McLean asking her to come to the rear car park.

She did so shortly after midnight and McLean, in a pink balaclava, left his BMW.

He told her: “I’m going to blow up your car.”

The woman returned inside and her friend, a bar worker, noticed her to be “extremely shaken.”

She was was worried McLean might go to her home and was too scared report him.

‘I’ll be going out with a bang’

At 6pm the next day, the woman was in her Broughty Ferry home when McLean called her from a withheld number and again at 11.30pm on Hogmanay.

He told her: “The games start at 12, I’ll be going out with a bang and you better have a bus pass.”

The woman, now “extremely scared,” contacted police who began to check CCTV.

they saw banned driver McLean behind the wheel at various locations in Dundee.

On the evening of January 3, the woman was back at The Barn when she received more calls from McLean.

With the phone on speaker and her friend recording, McLean declared: “You will no’ be running about in your car, that’s for sure.”

Police were called and with officers present, McLean dialled again and made further threats about blowing up the car.

Prison expected for ‘awful’ crimes

McLean appeared in court via a video link from HMP Barlinnie, where he has been on remand since April 22.

He pled guilty to breaching the non-harassment order imposed in Dundee last August by repeatedly contacting and threatening his ex.

He admitted a campaign of domestically-aggravated abuse from December 28 last year until January 4 and driving while disqualified.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentencing until October 14 and ordered background reports, saying: “These are awful offences.

“In my mind is the possibility that I may impose an extended sentence on you, or at the very least one with some sort of supervision after you’re released from custody.”

Victim under court protection

At the time of the threats, McLean’s victim was under the protection of a court-imposed non-harassment order.

The order, due to last until the middle of 2029, was put in place last August after he subjected her to a year-long campaign of abuse.

It included threatening to kill her, stating he would set her car alight and during an incident at a McDonald’s drive-thru, shunting her vehicle in a furious outburst.

Repeat domestic offender McLean continued to wield influence over the woman while in prison, encouraging her to retract statements to police and prosecutors.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.