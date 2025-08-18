Balaclava-clad ex-from-hell tormented Broughty Ferry woman with car explosion threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Balaclava-clad ex-from-hell tormented Broughty Ferry woman with car explosion threats

Josh McLean could be given an extended sentence for terrorising the woman, who was protected by a court-imposed contact ban.

By Ross Gardiner
Josh McLean
Josh McLean.

An ex-boyfriend-from-hell turned up in a pink balaclava at a Broughty Ferry bar as he spent a week repeatedly threatening to blow up his former partner’s car.

Josh McLean, 36, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the terrifying offences.

At Hogmanay, he told his frightened victim “the games start” when the New Year bells ring and said “you better have a bus pass”.

When police arrived to help the woman, McLean continued to call and make similar threats.

He is now facing the possibility of an extended sentence.

Masked menace

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay explained McLean and the woman had been in an on-off relationship for two years.

That came to an end last March due to other domestic offending.

Last August, McLean was furnished with a non-harassment order lasting five years, strictly prohibiting contact.

However on December 28 last year, he began breaching that order.

While the woman was in The Barn bar in Broughty Ferry, she received several phone calls from McLean asking her to come to the rear car park.

She did so shortly after midnight and McLean, in a pink balaclava, left his BMW.

He told her: “I’m going to blow up your car.”

The woman returned inside and her friend, a bar worker, noticed her to be “extremely shaken.”

She was was worried McLean might go to her home and was too scared report him.

‘I’ll be going out with a bang’

At 6pm the next day, the woman was in her Broughty Ferry home when McLean called her from a withheld number and again at 11.30pm on Hogmanay.

He told her: “The games start at 12, I’ll be going out with a bang and you better have a bus pass.”

The woman, now “extremely scared,” contacted police who began to check CCTV.

they saw banned driver McLean behind the wheel at various locations in Dundee.

On the evening of January 3, the woman was back at The Barn when she received more calls from McLean.

With the phone on speaker and her friend recording, McLean declared: “You will no’ be running about in your car, that’s for sure.”

Police were called and with officers present, McLean dialled again and made further threats about blowing up the car.

Prison expected for ‘awful’ crimes

McLean appeared in court via a video link from HMP Barlinnie, where he has been on remand since April 22.

He pled guilty to breaching the non-harassment order imposed in Dundee last August by repeatedly contacting and threatening his ex.

He admitted a campaign of domestically-aggravated abuse from December 28 last year until January 4 and driving while disqualified.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentencing until October 14 and ordered background reports, saying: “These are awful offences.

“In my mind is the possibility that I may impose an extended sentence on you, or at the very least one with some sort of supervision after you’re released from custody.”

Victim under court protection

At the time of the threats, McLean’s victim was under the protection of a court-imposed non-harassment order.

The order, due to last until the middle of 2029, was put in place last August after he  subjected her to a year-long campaign of abuse.

It included threatening to kill her, stating he would set her car alight and during an incident at a McDonald’s drive-thru, shunting her vehicle in a furious outburst.

Repeat domestic offender McLean continued to wield influence over the woman while in prison, encouraging her to retract statements to police and prosecutors.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Dundee

The military aircraft at Dundee Airport.
VIDEO: Chinook helicopter takes off from Dundee Airport as military exercise begins
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses
Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton (left) and acting chair of court Ian Mair.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses
The football parking zone could be expanded to more streets. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Councillors back proposals to extend controversial Dundee football parking zone
Courier / Evening Telegraph - News - BBC Biggest Weekend Friday - CR0001550 - Perth - Picture Shows: Noel Gallagher & High Flying Birds Performance - Saturday 26th May 2018
7 times Britpop legends shared memories of Tayside and Fife
CR0054596, Ellidh Aitken, Dundee. Pictures of Rod Ferrier, who is complaining about receiving fines for parking on the pavement outside his driveway. Hoping for some pics of Rod outside showing off the problem and the space he parked his car in, which doesn't block people from walking on the pavement. Picture Shows, Rod Ferrier standing outside his house, Elcho Drive, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 18th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry man says council should be 'sensible' over pavement parking after 3 fines…
Tony Banks claims he has been vindicated from being seen as responsible for the collapse of Tayside Aviation.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks hits out at former Tayside Aviation owners
Suhail Akhtar
Jail for businessman who ran cannabis scheme in Perth and Dundee
Police appealed for information to help trace Coreen Morrison. Image: DC Thomson
Woman, 35, last seen at Dundee retail park traced after missing person appeal
The Lily Walker Centre in Ann Street, Dundee.
2 women die within hours of each other at Dundee homeless shelter