I took the new Ember bus from Dundee to Aberdeen Airport – did the Cairngorms route deliver?

My nerves are starting to kick in as we cross the River Ericht and climb northwards out of Blairgowrie.

I’m on board Ember’s new E11 bus service, which takes the scenic route from Dundee to Aberdeen Airport via Braemar in the heart of the Cairngorms.

As a Deeside native I know all about the windy road that is ahead and feel a little fearful my stomach might struggle to retain the contents of my breakfast.

Ember has been operating the service since July 23, adding stops at Blairgowrie, Braemar, Banchory and Aberdeen Airport.

It now offers travellers two daily return journeys, with faster and more frequent journeys still using the A90 to connect Dundee with Aberdeen.

When it was launched, Ember said it would be adding more stops this month, which is potentially good news for me because my granny lives in Aboyne.

On this trip, I would be coasting through the Aberdeenshire village and heading for Aberdeen Airport, which was the furthest destination I could book a ticket for on the route.

It set me back £10.10 and I was able to change the date of travel at short notice for no additional cost.

Heading over the UK’s highest A-road

Dundee railway station is starting to wake up as I munch on a croissant while waiting for the 8.13am service in the nearby bus shelter.

A sleek-looking navy black coach appears through the morning sunshine, and I board with one other passenger.

He has a camping mat attached to a large backpack and looks set for a Cairngorms adventure.

The coach is a nice temperature and smells new as we cruise through Lochee and Muirhead, before finding the open road.

I feel these conditions favour my chances of not being sick, but a paper bag is also located in the seat in front in case of the worst-case scenario.

We travel through the colourful patchwork of fields around Coupar Angus as the sun suddenly appears, and soon we arrive in Blairgowrie.

Three men and one woman join us at the stop in the Perthshire town at 8.54am.

The men appear to be in their 60s and have placed their bikes in the luggage hold.

It sounds as though they are preparing to cycle our route to Braemar in reverse, challenging the UK’s highest A-road.

The landscape becomes steadily more dramatic as we head north of Blairgowrie along the A93, passing through the bonnie village of Bridge of Cally.

I prepare for the bends to come and try to forget the miserable childhood experiences of being a passenger on this road.

However, the scenery makes for the perfect distraction, and I feel fine by the time we reach the bottom of the long climb up to Glenshee Ski Centre.

Descending down Deeside

We enter Aberdeenshire at the ski centre and cover the nine-mile descent to Braemar in no time.

All five passengers disembark in the popular village at 9.54am and I’m left to my own thoughts as we continue down the Deeside valley.

We whizz through Crathie near Balmoral Castle, Ballater, Aboyne and then Kincardine O’Neil, which is where I grew up.

By the time we reach Banchory it is nearly 11am and I have been on board the coach for almost three hours.

The comfortable seats and air conditioning make for a comfortable experience, though, and I feel surprisingly fresh.

Skies turn greyer as we approach Aberdeen Airport and I’m glad to stretch my legs when we come to a stop outside the small terminal building at around 11.30am.

It has been a long but enjoyable journey through some fantastic scenery.

What is the verdict on the new bus from Dundee to Braemar and Aberdeen Airport?

My return journey involves taking a delayed Stagecoach-operated airport bus to Aberdeen city centre and then another Ember service to Dundee.

I ponder the earlier journey as we head back into Tayside.

It has been nearly 10 years since Stagecoach operated a seasonal service connecting Aberdeen and Braemar to Blairgowrie.

But Blairgowrie residents now have a direct link to the Deeside valley and Aberdeen Airport.

Ember also charges £4.10 for an adult single from Blairgowrie to Dundee, with a ticket for the same journey costing £5.60 on Stagecoach’s app.

The possibility of more stops in places like Coupar Angus could also prove competitive.

And stops at Ballater and Glenshee Ski Centre would likely be popular with day trippers and tourists.

But there must also be questions about the long-term viability of the route, especially in the quieter autumn and winter months.

It is also much quicker to get a bus up the dual carriageway or train to Aberdeen, before hopping on Stagecoach’s airport bus.

As a way of seeing some of Perthshire and Scotland’s best scenery though, it’s hard to beat this new service.

The quiet electric whir of the coach’s engine is well suited to the peaceful landscape.

Finn Nixon is a reporter for The Courier’s live news team.

More on Ember’s long distance bus services: