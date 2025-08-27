Six Dundee events to inspire this September: Dancing in a castle and getting on the jewellery trail

Here’s our pick of the best of What’s On in Dundee this September:

1. Summer Days at Mains Castle

Old meets new at Summer Days at Mains Castle In Dundee this month.

Music is the Answer, the team behind Summer Days believe that they are the only dance event held in a 16th century category A listed building.

The special venue and carefully chosen names in dance music come together in an event that has garnered a global reputation. This year’s line-up includes James Zabiela, Lexicon Avenue, Day Moves DJs and, of course MitA DJs.

When: September 6

Where: Mains Castle, Mains Loan, Dundee DD4 9BX

2. LandxSea Film Festival

LandxSea is Scotland’s environmental film festival, running at Montrose Playhouse from September 12 to 14.

The festival has attracted some big hitters, including the Scottish premiere of Lost For Words, inspired by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris’ book.

The closing film will be Yanuni, produced by Leonard DiCaprio and also enjoying its Scottish premiere.

Future Council follows eight school children from across the world as they travel on a biofuelled bus. Scottish representative Clemence CC Currie will be at the premiere on the Saturday night.

When: September 12 to 14

Where: Montrose Playhouse, The Mall, Montrose DD10 8NN

3. Man’s Best Friend, Dundee Rep Theatre

Fans of Scot Squad will see actor Jordan Young in a completely different light as he takes to the Dundee stage in Man’s Best Friend.

Jordan plays Ronnie, a young man struggling after lockdown. He has taken to walking his neighbours’ dogs as a way of keeping himself busy.

That plan backfired when the dogs escape and make a run for the woods, causing Ronnie to make chase while coming across some unexpected challenges and facing up to uncomfortable truths.

Funny, profound and powerfully acted.

When: September 12 and 13

Where: Dundee Rep Theatre,

4. Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny

So good they asked him to play two shows in one night, Jimmy Carr brings his marmite stand up to Dundee’s Caird Hall this month.

Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny promises to deliver an evening of dark comedy filled with edgy one-liners.

The new show from the 8 Out of 10 Cats host will thrill his fans and repel those people who aren’t lovers of his edgy brand of comedy.

As the man himself points out: “If it’s the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.”

When: September 12

Where: Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BG

5. Dundee Open Studios: The Jewellery Edition

Take the chance to get a peek into the studios of some of Dundee’s independent jewellers and find out more about their creative processes.

A new Dundee Open Studios event for 2025, The Jewellery Edition follows a trail across 22 jewellers and 10 studios. Free maps are available from V&A Dundee, DCA, The McManus and other locations across the city.

Discover some hidden gems and gain a unique insight into Dundee’s jewellery makers with demonstrations, talks and workshops.

When: September 20 to 21 and 27 to 28

Where: Workshops and studios across Dundee

6. Lemmings! Pop-up exhibition

Did you even experience the 1990s if you weren’t playing Lemmings!?

Take a nostalgic look back at one of Dundee’s most iconic video games at this pop-up exhibition in The Keiller Centre.

The exhibit is available to view through the windows of Unit 25 in the Keiller Centre.

A great insight into Dundee’s digital history and the creativity that put the City of Discovery on the global gaming map.

When: Until October 31

Where: Keiller Centre, 3 Chapel St, Dundee, DD1 1DQ