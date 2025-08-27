Six Dundee events to inspire this September: Dancing in a castle and getting on the jewellery trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six Dundee events to inspire this September: Dancing in a castle and getting on the jewellery trail

Take a look at these suggestions for things to get you out and about around Dundee and beyond this September.

Two women holding a map for a Dundee Open Studios event
Islay Spalding and Katie New check out the Jewellery Trail Map in the Orangery Workshops Dundee. Image: Dundee Open Studios/Kristin Beeler.
By Nora McElhone

Here’s our pick of the best of What’s On in Dundee this September:

1. Summer Days at Mains Castle

Inside a dance event at Mains Castle, Dundee with a crowded room and colourful lights.
Dancing away the last of the Summer Days 2025. Image: Summer Days festival.

Old meets new at Summer Days at Mains Castle In Dundee this month.

Music is the Answer, the team behind Summer Days believe that they are the only dance event held in a 16th century category A listed building.

The special venue and carefully chosen names in dance music come together in an event that has garnered a global reputation. This year’s line-up includes James Zabiela, Lexicon Avenue, Day Moves DJs and, of course MitA DJs.

When: September 6

Where: Mains Castle, Mains Loan, Dundee DD4 9BX

2. LandxSea Film Festival

Film still from Yanuni.
Yanuni will be shown at the Landxsea festival in Montrose.

LandxSea is Scotland’s environmental film festival, running at Montrose Playhouse from September 12 to 14.

The festival has attracted some big hitters, including the Scottish premiere of Lost For Words, inspired by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris’ book.

The closing film will be Yanuni, produced by Leonard DiCaprio and also enjoying its Scottish premiere.

Future Council follows eight school children from across the world as they travel on a biofuelled bus. Scottish representative Clemence CC Currie will be at the premiere on the Saturday night.

When: September 12 to 14

Where: Montrose Playhouse, The Mall, Montrose DD10 8NN

3. Man’s Best Friend, Dundee Rep Theatre

A young man standing in front of a wooden fence which has an image of a dog projected on to it.
Jordan Young in Man’s Best Friend is coming to Dundee Rep Theatre.

Fans of Scot Squad will see actor Jordan Young in a completely different light as he takes to the Dundee stage in Man’s Best Friend.

Jordan plays Ronnie, a young man struggling after lockdown. He has taken to walking his neighbours’ dogs as a way of keeping himself busy.

That plan backfired when the dogs escape and make a run for the woods, causing Ronnie to make chase while coming across some unexpected challenges and facing up to uncomfortable truths.

Funny, profound and powerfully acted.

When: September 12 and 13

Where: Dundee Rep Theatre,

4. Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny

Comedian and TV host Jimmy Carr.
Jimmy Carr will deliver a new stand up show to audiences at The Caird Hall this month.

So good they asked him to play two shows in one night, Jimmy Carr brings his marmite stand up to Dundee’s Caird Hall this month.

Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny promises to deliver an evening of dark comedy filled with edgy one-liners.

The new show from the 8 Out of 10 Cats host will thrill his fans and repel those people who aren’t lovers of his edgy brand of comedy.

As the man himself points out: “If it’s the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.”

When: September 12

Where: Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BG

5. Dundee Open Studios: The Jewellery Edition

hand holding a Dundee Open Studios Jewellery Edition map
Pick up a map and follow the Jewellery Trail to discover makers and studios in Dundee. Image: Dundee Open Studios.

Take the chance to get a peek into the studios of some of Dundee’s independent jewellers and find out more about their creative processes.

A new Dundee Open Studios event for 2025, The Jewellery Edition follows a trail across 22 jewellers and 10 studios. Free maps are available from V&A Dundee, DCA, The McManus and other locations across the city.

Discover some hidden gems and gain a unique insight into Dundee’s jewellery makers with demonstrations, talks and workshops.

When: September 20 to 21 and 27 to 28

Where: Workshops and studios across Dundee

6. Lemmings! Pop-up exhibition

A screengrab from popular 1990s video game Lemmings!
A Lemmings! video game exhibition will bring back fond memories for fans.

Did you even experience the 1990s if you weren’t playing Lemmings!?

Take a nostalgic look back at one of Dundee’s most iconic video games at this pop-up exhibition in The Keiller Centre.

The exhibit is available to view through the windows of Unit 25 in the Keiller Centre.

A great insight into Dundee’s digital history and the creativity that put the City of Discovery on the global gaming map.

When: Until October 31

Where: Keiller Centre, 3 Chapel St, Dundee, DD1 1DQ

Conversation