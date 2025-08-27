Housing minister launches new Raac committee ahead of Dundee visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Housing minister launches new Raac committee ahead of Dundee visit

Cabinet Secretary has set up the Raac in Housing Leadership Group.

Housing minister Mairi McAllan in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Housing minister Mairi McAllan in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

A new Raac committee is being launched by the Scottish housing minister as she prepares to speak with affected residents in Dundee.

Cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan is setting up the Raac in Housing Leadership Group to help tackle the crisis which affects over 1,000 homes in Dundee and Angus.

Ms McAllan will meet residents at a public meeting hosted by The Courier on Wednesday morning as part of our Trapped by Raac campaign.

Also sitting on the new working group will be the chief executives and council leaders from each local authority.

Ms McAllan told The Courier: “This is a really worrying time for people affected by Raac, and I am looking forward to meeting Dundee campaigners.

“This is the first in a series of meetings I’ll be holding across the country with people whose homes are affected by Raac.

“I’ve also convened a new Raac in Housing Leadership Group.

“This solutions-focussed group will bring together the chief executives and council leaders from affected local authorities and Registered Social Landlords.

“Going forward, the group will also engage more widely with relevant organisations including those in the financial and engineering sectors. ”

UK Government help demanded

The first meeting of the new group will be held on September 4 with each council at different stages of assessing how to best deal with the crisis.

In Dundee, the Raac pilot scheme currently being trialled by the local authority has been panned by campaigners as it does not remove the defective concrete.

With the Scottish Government now moving forward with plans for the working group, Ms McAllan has again asked from help for the UK Government.

Stephen Gethins seeks a 2026 election
Stephen Gethins MP. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She said: “This is not an issue for local authorities and the Scottish Government alone.

“We have repeatedly called on the UK Government to make available a dedicated Raac remediation fund but they have failed to do so.

“I will continue to work with the UK Government on this important issue and will be inviting responsible UK Government ministers, including the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, to attend a meeting of the leadership group.”

Stephen Gethins, MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, has also written to Ms Rayner for help in tackling the crisis.

He said: “I understand that some of the responsibilities relating to Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete are devolved, but a significant amount of these responsibilities are dependent on funding from Westminster and these houses were built long before housing was a devolved responsibility.

Conversation