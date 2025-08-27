Housing minister launches new Raac committee ahead of Dundee visit

A new Raac committee is being launched by the Scottish housing minister as she prepares to speak with affected residents in Dundee.

Cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan is setting up the Raac in Housing Leadership Group to help tackle the crisis which affects over 1,000 homes in Dundee and Angus.

Ms McAllan will meet residents at a public meeting hosted by The Courier on Wednesday morning as part of our Trapped by Raac campaign.

Also sitting on the new working group will be the chief executives and council leaders from each local authority.

Ms McAllan told The Courier: “This is a really worrying time for people affected by Raac, and I am looking forward to meeting Dundee campaigners.

“This is the first in a series of meetings I’ll be holding across the country with people whose homes are affected by Raac.

“I’ve also convened a new Raac in Housing Leadership Group.

“This solutions-focussed group will bring together the chief executives and council leaders from affected local authorities and Registered Social Landlords.

“Going forward, the group will also engage more widely with relevant organisations including those in the financial and engineering sectors. ”

UK Government help demanded

The first meeting of the new group will be held on September 4 with each council at different stages of assessing how to best deal with the crisis.

In Dundee, the Raac pilot scheme currently being trialled by the local authority has been panned by campaigners as it does not remove the defective concrete.

With the Scottish Government now moving forward with plans for the working group, Ms McAllan has again asked from help for the UK Government.

She said: “This is not an issue for local authorities and the Scottish Government alone.

“We have repeatedly called on the UK Government to make available a dedicated Raac remediation fund but they have failed to do so.

“I will continue to work with the UK Government on this important issue and will be inviting responsible UK Government ministers, including the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, to attend a meeting of the leadership group.”

Stephen Gethins, MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, has also written to Ms Rayner for help in tackling the crisis.

He said: “I understand that some of the responsibilities relating to Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete are devolved, but a significant amount of these responsibilities are dependent on funding from Westminster and these houses were built long before housing was a devolved responsibility.