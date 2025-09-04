Staff at Broughty Ferry pub ‘let go’ as venue ‘could sit boarded-up for weeks’ amid legal issues

Staff at a Broughty Ferry pub have been told to find other jobs as the empty venue could sit boarded up for “weeks”, according to its new tenant.

The Anchor Bar on Gray Street shut down last month, having been run by licence holder Helen Taylor for several years.

Wooden boards have since been placed over the windows as a security measure.

A newly formed company owned by publican Graham Bradley was due to become the pub’s new tenant.

However, “legal issues” are holding up the process, according to both Mr Bradley and the building’s owner, William Boath.

As a result, workers have been told they can find alternative employment until the bar can reopen.

The specifics of the legal issues have not been revealed.

Mr Bradley, who also runs the Craigie Bar and the Albert Bar in Dundee, says the matter is “currently out of my hands”.

He told The Courier: “There is nothing I can currently do.

“I have been advised it could be at least four weeks before we can get back into the pub and open the doors.

“As a result of this, I met up with 20 employees earlier this week and paid them to date.

“I also advised them to find work elsewhere in the meantime, but that I would take any who wanted back on once we are in a position to begin business.”

The Anchor in Broughty Ferry could remain closed for weeks

Landlord Mr Boath said the situation had been a “fast-moving picture”.

He said: “I am having talks with my solicitors and things could change quickly.

“I can’t say any more than that currently.”

Mr Bradley claims to have already carried out a refurbishment inside The Anchor Bar ahead of its reopening.

The reasons for the pub’s closure last week are also unclear, but Ms Taylor has been approached for comment.