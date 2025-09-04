Staff at Broughty Ferry pub ‘let go’ as venue ‘could sit boarded-up for weeks’ amid legal issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Staff at Broughty Ferry pub ‘let go’ as venue ‘could sit boarded-up for weeks’ amid legal issues

The Anchor on Gray Street shut down last week.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Boards have been placed over The Anchor Bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Boards have been placed over The Anchor Bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Staff at a Broughty Ferry pub have been told to find other jobs as the empty venue could sit boarded up for “weeks”, according to its new tenant.

The Anchor Bar on Gray Street shut down last month, having been run by licence holder Helen Taylor for several years.

Wooden boards have since been placed over the windows as a security measure.

A newly formed company owned by publican Graham Bradley was due to become the pub’s new tenant.

However, “legal issues” are holding up the process, according to both Mr Bradley and the building’s owner, William Boath.

Albert Bar refurbishment
Graham Bradley. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As a result, workers have been told they can find alternative employment until the bar can reopen.

The specifics of the legal issues have not been revealed.

Mr Bradley, who also runs the Craigie Bar and the Albert Bar in Dundee, says the matter is “currently out of my hands”.

He told The Courier: “There is nothing I can currently do.

“I have been advised it could be at least four weeks before we can get back into the pub and open the doors.

“As a result of this, I met up with 20 employees earlier this week and paid them to date.

“I also advised them to find work elsewhere in the meantime, but that I would take any who wanted back on once we are in a position to begin business.”

The Anchor in Broughty Ferry could remain closed for weeks

Landlord Mr Boath said the situation had been a “fast-moving picture”.

He said: “I am having talks with my solicitors and things could change quickly.

“I can’t say any more than that currently.”

Mr Bradley claims to have already carried out a refurbishment inside The Anchor Bar ahead of its reopening.

The reasons for the pub’s closure last week are also unclear, but Ms Taylor has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Alexander Glen
Dundee man agreed to £130k dirty cash swap after family was threatened
St Ann Lane in Lochee.
EXCLUSIVE: Man and woman charged over Dundee 'knife' incident
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
9 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
20
Coastguard and police search for the missing pensioner in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry woman, 90, found after major missing person search
Tele News -Lindsey Hamilton Story - CR0029369 - residents concerns about asset transfers in area - Picture shows gv / general view / locator of Fairmuir Bowling Green and Pavilion -- Fairmuir Park, Fairmuir Street, Dundee -- Wednesday 7th July 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Dundee youth football club eyes Fairmuir Park pavilions takeover
Lewis Raitt admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee joyrider jailed after 120mph police chase in and around Perth
Kids Fun House is based in St Francis Primary School at the North East Campus.
Dundee after-school care and holiday club failed to check staff were safe to work…
2
Mike Johnston outside the Arctic Bar in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee publican considers closing bar over drugs and anti-social behaviour
7
The car was found on Wentworth Crescent. Image: Google Maps
Hunt for driver after damaged car driven 'dangerously' on several Dundee streets
Homeowners speak during Raac public meeting at The Courier's offices in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council warned of Raac safety risks years before homeowners alerted
3

Conversation