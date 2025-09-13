Much-loved Dundee takeaway Brodie’s put up for sale

A popular Dundee takeaway has gone on the market after serving customers for more than 17 years.

Brodie’s, on Bell Street, is on sale for offers over £150,000.

The well-established family firm has long been a favourite with school pupils, students, and workers.

It has operated on Bell Street since at least 2008 and is situated close to the Abertay University campus.

Queues have often stretched out the door during busy weekdays, cementing its reputation as a city centre staple.

Brodie’s is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, with the sale including the property and trading business.

Inside, the takeaway features a compact customer-facing area with plenty of natural light, alongside a walk-in condition kitchen.

The owners were approached for comment about the listing, but declined to do so.

Earlier this month, The Courier’s food and drink reporter Jacob Smith recommended Brodie’s as one of the top takeaways within 10 minutes of the Abertay campus.