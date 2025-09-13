Dundee Much-loved Dundee takeaway Brodie’s put up for sale Brodie’s on Bell Street has long been a favourite with school pupils, students, and workers since it opened its doors. By James Simpson September 13 2025, 7:00am September 13 2025, 7:00am Share Much-loved Dundee takeaway Brodie’s put up for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5330564/brodies-dundee-for-sale/ Copy Link 1 comment Brodies is now on the market. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson A popular Dundee takeaway has gone on the market after serving customers for more than 17 years. Brodie’s, on Bell Street, is on sale for offers over £150,000. The well-established family firm has long been a favourite with school pupils, students, and workers. It has operated on Bell Street since at least 2008 and is situated close to the Abertay University campus. Brodie’s has gone up for sale via Shepherd Chartered Surveyors. Queues have often stretched out the door during busy weekdays, cementing its reputation as a city centre staple. Brodie’s is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, with the sale including the property and trading business. Inside, the takeaway features a compact customer-facing area with plenty of natural light, alongside a walk-in condition kitchen. Brodie’s is a popular city centre takeaway. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors The Bell Street takeaway benefits from plenty of natural light. The kitchen area is in move-in condition. The owners were approached for comment about the listing, but declined to do so. Earlier this month, The Courier’s food and drink reporter Jacob Smith recommended Brodie’s as one of the top takeaways within 10 minutes of the Abertay campus.
