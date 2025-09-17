Man hunt after police car chase through Dundee city centre streets

Police are hunting for a driver after a car chase through Dundee city centre streets.

The incident happened around 3.50pm on Tuesday after a car failed to stop for police in the Maitland Street area after it was seen to have been driven dangerously.

Police say a brief pursuit took place before being stopped due to safety concerns.

Car abandoned after police chase

The blue Ford Fiesta was later found abandoned on Queen Street near the Cowgate.

Sergeant Mike Guild said: “Enquiries to trace the driver are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone in the Murraygate area at the time who may have witnessed this to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2209 of Tuesday, 16 September, 2025.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”