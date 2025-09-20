Area of land off City Road in Dundee sealed off amid ongoing police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Area of land off City Road in Dundee sealed off amid ongoing police incident

Plain clothed detectives and uniformed officers continuing with their investigation.

By Neil Henderson & James Simpson
Police seal off land off City Road in Dundee.
Police seal off land off City Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A patch of land close to City Road in Dundee has been sealed off by police on Saturday amid an ongoing incident.

Police have taped off a stretch of footpath and a grassed area of land close to the junction of City Road with Pentland Avenue.

There is no access to the path, with members of the public being directed away from the area.

Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee.
Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A number of police vehicles are also parked up on City Road as a police investigation continues.

Police probe continuing as area off City Road in Dundee sealed off

Courier reporter James Simpson was at the scene and described what he saw.

He said: “Police have taped off a large area of footpath at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue.

“CID officers were continuing to do door-to-door inquiries at around 1pm.

Area of land at junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue in Dundee.
Area of land at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“There are also two uniformed officers situated in two cars beside the cordon.

“The cordon is an extensive one which runs along the back of the nearby allotments.”

Police Scotland has been contacted by the Courier for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

 

