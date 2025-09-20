Area of land off City Road in Dundee sealed off amid ongoing police incident

A patch of land close to City Road in Dundee has been sealed off by police on Saturday amid an ongoing incident.

Police have taped off a stretch of footpath and a grassed area of land close to the junction of City Road with Pentland Avenue.

There is no access to the path, with members of the public being directed away from the area.

A number of police vehicles are also parked up on City Road as a police investigation continues.

Police probe continuing as area off City Road in Dundee sealed off

Courier reporter James Simpson was at the scene and described what he saw.

He said: “Police have taped off a large area of footpath at the junction of City Road and Pentland Avenue.

“CID officers were continuing to do door-to-door inquiries at around 1pm.

“There are also two uniformed officers situated in two cars beside the cordon.

“The cordon is an extensive one which runs along the back of the nearby allotments.”

Police Scotland has been contacted by the Courier for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.