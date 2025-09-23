EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city councillor quits SNP after two decades representing party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city councillor quits SNP after two decades representing party

East End councillor Christina Roberts left after more than 20 years without explanation.

Dundee councillor Christina Roberts
Councillor Christina Roberts. Image: Dundee City Council.
By Alasdair Clark

A veteran Dundee city councillor has quit the SNP, The Courier can reveal.

East End councillor Christina Roberts resigned the party whip and will sit as an independent after more than two decades representing the SNP.

Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Supplied

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “On behalf of the SNP group, I want to sincerely thank Christina for her work as an SNP councillor and wish her all the very best for the future.

“Our focus as a group remains on delivering for the people of Dundee, improving opportunities and supporting people with the cost of living.”

First elected in 2007, Ms Roberts has held a number of senior administration roles – including convener of the community safety committee.

Resignation doesn’t alter political balance on Dundee council

Ms Roberts, a former Deputy Lord Provost, refused to discuss her reason for leaving the party when contacted.

She was depute convener of the planning committee until her resignation from the party.

Her resignation does not change the political control of the council.

The SNP has 15 councillors, while opposition parties and independents make up the other 14.

Ms Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in August last year.

In an interview with The Courier at the time she shared details of her diagnosis in the hope it would encourage others to get checked.

It came after finding a lump in her breast whilst on holiday in Turkey.

She said: “It wasn’t as if I was unwell, generally I’m as fit as a butcher’s dog, but I was on holiday in Turkey and found a lump when I was putting on after-sun cream.

“It totally took me by surprise. The lump was about the size of my thumb, and it was halfway through the holiday, so I had a long wait to come home and get it checked out.”

She added: “Even though that looked like it could just be a cyst I still needed to go for the mammogram, which showed I had breast cancer.

“It wasn’t even the lump I found; the cancer is actually deeper.

“The hospital and staff are great, but it is an emotional journey I didn’t buy a ticket for. I am absolutely petrified.”

More from Dundee

Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre
Calls for Dundee Olympia probe report to 'draw a line' under saga
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Lindsay House student accommodation plans . N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson design Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: £12m student flats work and McDonald's decision delayed
2
Dundee TSB
Dundee bank staff hit panic alarm due to abusive repeat offender
Laura Anderson at Bruach Bar in Broughty Ferry.
EXCLUSIVE: Stirling Love Island star on life in Broughty Ferry with Dundee FC star…
17
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I’ve just been doing my Sudokus'
The A90 Kingsway in Dundee.
Dundee's Kingsway to have contraflow during two weeks of roadworks
Police at the scene on City Road in Dundee.
Dundee residents' shock after teenager, 17, raped near their homes
Police were called to the Strathmore Lodge Lifehouse in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Woman, 43, found dead in Dundee Salvation Army building
CR0049025, James Simpson, Dundee, Tayside's new Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell. Picture shows; Tayside's new Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell at Bell Street Headquarters. Friday 26th July, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Significant and concerning' rise in Dundee serious assaults revealed by police chief
2
Dundee University's nursery features in this week's round-up. Image: DC Thomson
Care round-up: 'Significant weaknesses' at Dundee University nursery and Montrose childminding service

Conversation