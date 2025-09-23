EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city councillor quits SNP after two decades representing party

A veteran Dundee city councillor has quit the SNP, The Courier can reveal.

East End councillor Christina Roberts resigned the party whip and will sit as an independent after more than two decades representing the SNP.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “On behalf of the SNP group, I want to sincerely thank Christina for her work as an SNP councillor and wish her all the very best for the future.

“Our focus as a group remains on delivering for the people of Dundee, improving opportunities and supporting people with the cost of living.”

First elected in 2007, Ms Roberts has held a number of senior administration roles – including convener of the community safety committee.

Resignation doesn’t alter political balance on Dundee council

Ms Roberts, a former Deputy Lord Provost, refused to discuss her reason for leaving the party when contacted.

She was depute convener of the planning committee until her resignation from the party.

Her resignation does not change the political control of the council.

The SNP has 15 councillors, while opposition parties and independents make up the other 14.

Ms Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in August last year.

In an interview with The Courier at the time she shared details of her diagnosis in the hope it would encourage others to get checked.

It came after finding a lump in her breast whilst on holiday in Turkey.

She said: “It wasn’t as if I was unwell, generally I’m as fit as a butcher’s dog, but I was on holiday in Turkey and found a lump when I was putting on after-sun cream.

“It totally took me by surprise. The lump was about the size of my thumb, and it was halfway through the holiday, so I had a long wait to come home and get it checked out.”

She added: “Even though that looked like it could just be a cyst I still needed to go for the mammogram, which showed I had breast cancer.

“It wasn’t even the lump I found; the cancer is actually deeper.

“The hospital and staff are great, but it is an emotional journey I didn’t buy a ticket for. I am absolutely petrified.”