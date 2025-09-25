STV News to cut dedicated Dundee, Perth and Angus coverage

Viewers in Dundee and Tayside could lose dedicated coverage from STV News each night as the broadcaster looks to make savings.

STV plans to replace dedicated “opt ins” with a single programme from Glasgow.

Sources say it means news from the Dundee, Perth and Angus will be left to compete for room on broadcasts with stories from elsewhere in the country.

This would include dedicated sports coverage of Dundee United and Dundee FC.

It will mean around four minutes of news dedicated to the region is lost each weekday.

60 jobs at risk

It is understood STV told staff on Thursday that it is set to cut 60 jobs. It also wants to remove its dedicated north of Scotland television news programme.

It is not yet known if any local jobs will be lost, but it is understood the Dundee office will not be closed.

First Minister John Swinney said on Thursday he is “concerned” about the proposals – which will have to be approved by the UK’s broadcast regulator.

“It is an absolutely vital part of our democracy that we have sustained media engagement and the government will do all they can to support those affected,” he said.

The broadcaster is seeking to make £2.5 million of savings by next year, after it reported a £0.2 million loss in the first six months of 2025.

Rufus Radcliffe, STV chief executive, said: “I have every confidence that STV will navigate the currently difficult trading environment in both our key markets, successfully implement our FastFwd strategy, and deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.

“We recognise that our cost savings programme impacts colleagues across the business, and we are committed to supporting people through this change.

“These steps are necessary to strengthen our financial resilience and position STV for long-term growth.

“The launch of STV Radio is on track, viewing on the STV Player is at an all-time high, and we are delighted that Army Of Shadows has been commissioned by Channel 4 from Two Cities.”