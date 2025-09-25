STV News to cut dedicated Dundee, Perth and Angus coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STV News to cut dedicated Dundee, Perth and Angus coverage

The region will miss out on four minutes of dedicated coverage every weekday if the plans are approved.

By Alasdair Clark
STV is proposing job cuts. Image: Shutterstock
Viewers in Dundee and Tayside could lose dedicated coverage from STV News each night as the broadcaster looks to make savings.

STV plans to replace dedicated “opt ins” with a single programme from Glasgow.

Sources say it means news from the Dundee, Perth and Angus will be left to compete for room on broadcasts with stories from elsewhere in the country.

This would include dedicated sports coverage of Dundee United and Dundee FC.

It will mean around four minutes of news dedicated to the region is lost each weekday.

60 jobs at risk

It is understood STV told staff on Thursday that it is set to cut 60 jobs. It also wants to remove its dedicated north of Scotland television news programme.

It is not yet known if any local jobs will be lost, but it is understood the Dundee office will not be closed.

First Minister John Swinney said on Thursday he is “concerned” about the proposals – which will have to be approved by the UK’s broadcast regulator.

“It is an absolutely vital part of our democracy that we have sustained media engagement and the government will do all they can to support those affected,” he said.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

The broadcaster is seeking to make £2.5 million of savings by next year, after it reported a £0.2 million loss in the first six months of 2025.

Rufus Radcliffe, STV chief executive, said: “I have every confidence that STV will navigate the currently difficult trading environment in both our key markets, successfully implement our FastFwd strategy, and deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.

“We recognise that our cost savings programme impacts colleagues across the business, and we are committed to supporting people through this change.

“These steps are necessary to strengthen our financial resilience and position STV for long-term growth.

“The launch of STV Radio is on track, viewing on the STV Player is at an all-time high, and we are delighted that Army Of Shadows has been commissioned by Channel 4 from Two Cities.”

