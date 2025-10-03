Do people in Dundee still support the city’s twinning with Nablus in Palestine?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Do people in Dundee still support the city’s twinning with Nablus in Palestine?

As the UK recognises a Palestinian state, what does the 45th anniversary of the historic Dundee-Nablus twinning mean to people in the city today?

Leah Grandison and Mia Beca, both 17, were amongst those to share views on Dundee-Nablus twinning in Dundee city centre. Image: Michael Alexander
Leah Grandison and Mia Beca, both 17, were amongst those to share views on Dundee-Nablus twinning in Dundee city centre. Image: Michael Alexander
By Michael Alexander

It’s a sunny Saturday afternoon in Dundee city centre, and Boots Corner is loud with protest as the Dundee branch of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign holds its latest demonstration.

With Palestinian flags flying proudly, an MC paints a graphic picture of maimed children, slaughtered innocents, and life-changing injuries caused by Israeli missiles in Gaza.

A drumbeat starts. The crowd chants: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!”

A steady flow of passers-by stop to listen. Most walk by.

Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Dundee city centre. Image: Michael Alexander

But a few individuals shout “terrorists” as they cut toward City Square, triggering another chorus: “Free, free Palestine!”

Since the war in Gaza reignited on October 7 2023 with the Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s response, Dundee’s pro-Palestinian rally has become a weekly fixture.

For some, it is Dundee at its best: internationalist, compassionate, unafraid to speak out. For others, it feels one-sided, even hostile.

Yet behind the protests lies a local story with global resonance: Dundee was the first British city to twin with a Palestinian city.

A Dundee for Palestine badge. Image: Michael Alexander.

This year marks 45 years since it tied its name to Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

It is a relationship, not without controversy, symbolised by the Palestinian flag flying above the Caird Hall alongside the flags of other twinned cities.

Thursday’s “horrific” Manchester synagogue attack is a reminder of wider geopolitical sensitivities.

With the UK government now formally recognising a Palestinian state, and tensions high over immigration, what does the Dundee-Nablus link mean today? And how do people view the weekly pro-Palestinian rallies?

The Courier took to the city centre to find out.

Retired Dundee nurse was moved to join Palestine cause

Retired Dundee-born nurse and former dialysis unit manager Chris Stewart, 74, waves a Palestinian flag outside Boots.

The former Blairgowrie High School pupil, who worked for seven years at Ninewells, had never been involved in protests before October 2023.

But as Israel retaliated against Hamas with what a UN commission of inquiry report now describes as “genocide” – a definition Israel rejects – she could not look away after seeing a news report on Gazan dialysis patients cut off from treatment.

“People on dialysis need dialysis or they die,” she says.

Retired Dundee nurse Chris Stewart. Image: Michael Alexander.

“It’s something I know all too well. I worked in dialysis for 20 years. They need four hours, three times a week mainly. This woman on TV was only getting two hours at a time. She had to share it amongst all the other dialysis patients. But that can’t even be going on now. They’ll all be dead.

“And it’s not the only chronically sick people who’ll be suffering. Cancer, heart problems – anyone who’s got a chronic illness. No food, no water. They can’t live like that.”

Chris Stewart with fellow supporters. Image: Michael Alexander.

Chris wasn’t familiar with Dundee’s long-standing link with Nablus before 2023. But now she’s joined the Dundee-Nablus Twinning Association.

“I think it matters that Dundee has that connection,” she says.

But not all passers-by are convinced.

Dundee-Nablus twinning gives impression city is ‘one sided’, claims labourer

John Ballantine, 42, an unemployed labourer originally from Dundee’s Whitfield estate, empathises “100%” with the ordinary people of Gaza. “They are human beings like us,” he says.

Yet he is concerned that the Dundee-Nablus twinning might give the impression that the city is “on one side without everyone in Dundee being asked about it.”

He also thinks Dundee’s pro-Palestine rallies come across as “cultish” and “divisive.”

John Ballantine watches the rally. Image: Michael Alexander.

“There’s clearly right and wrong in the whole debate,” he says. “But I don’t think these rallies help the people of Palestine. They certainly bring about attention.

“But I think the chanting is quite intimidating and I don’t think it helps in the end. It seems that unless you agree with the pro-Palestine supporters you are a ‘bad person’.

“I don’t think that’s fair. You can’t go up and articulate a normal view to them without them making out you are anti-Palestine and pro-Israel. I think you can be in the middle somewhere.”

Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Dundee city centre. Image: Michael Alexander

John has reservations. But he doesn’t think the twinning arrangement should be suspended because that would itself be “too controversial.”

“It would go from people thinking Dundee was ‘pro-Palestine’ to Dundee being ‘pro-Israel’. It’s too late now to be un-twinned,” he adds.

Dundee city twinning is ‘divisional’, claims NHS cook

Graeme Campbell, 65, a hospital cook who grew up in Dryburgh, Dundee, “isn’t really bothered” by the Palestinian flag flying over the Caird Hall.

But the Dundee United season ticket holder,  who would “prefer if the flag wasn’t there”, does question the twinning.

“I think your city councils – not just Dundee – should avoid things like that because it’s divisional,” says the grandfather.

Graeme Campbell of Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander.

He said he was in the city centre a couple of weekends ago.

He said he was aware of someone supporting the Israeli side of the conflict “getting grief”.

“It’s like what you used to get in the old days with strikes and that – ‘rent a mob.’ It’s like that sometimes with this pro-Gaza lot here in Dundee.

“Israel’s gone over the top (in Gaza), no question. But if Hamas hadn’t invaded on October 7, Israel wouldn’t have the excuse. There’s always two sides to a brick.”

Nearby, a 56-year-old single parent, who asked not to be named, walks by with his young son. Wearing a pro-Palestine bracelet, he describes the Dundee-Nablus twinning as a “good thing” which helps “build relations”.

Dundee Nablus Twinning badge. Image: Michael Alexander.

But he too questions the weekly Dundee demos.

“I do support what they are trying to achieve, because it is horrendous what’s going on,” he says, adding that he once met a Nablus priest at his Dundee church.

“But now it’s not solving anything. It’s the same faces here week in, week out shouting the same slogans. They should be campaigning outside MPs houses.”

Repeated protests are ‘like Febreze ads’

A 21-year-old Dundee University biomedical sciences student, who asked not to be identified, also describes the twinning as a “good thing.”

If Dundee was twinned with somewhere in Israel it would be “more controversial”, she says.

But she fears repeated city centre protests risk becoming background noise.

“It’s like those Febreze ads – you go nose-blind!”

Dundee University student views Palestinian flag over Caird Hall. Image: Michael Alexander.

Meanwhile, two 17-year-old former Perth Academy pupils, hairdressing student Mia Beca and mental health student Leah Grandison, are eating lunch by the City Square fountains when asked about the twinning.

“I don’t really have an opinion. It doesn’t bother me at all,” says Mia. Leah expresses a similar view.

Twinning is ‘more significant than ever’

Mary McGregor, 67, chair of the Dundee Nablus Twinning Association, is in no doubt that Dundee’s “brave and humanitarian” twinning arrangement remains “more significant than ever” 45 years on.

Peaceful protest also remains essential to keep issues in the public eye.

Mary McGregor of the Dundee Nablus Twinning Association at a previous rally. Image: Paul Reid.

“In 1980, the twinning was an overtly political decision, made by brave and humanitarian politicians, highlighting the Palestinian struggle for self-determination,” she says.

“Since then it’s evolved into a grassroots effort to build friendship and understanding between communities with many practical solidarity projects.”

She points to the ongoing V&A Dundee exhibition Thread Memory as proof of the cultural impact the twinning has made in the name of solidarity and peace.

More from Dundee

Dundee train dsruption is expected to last until noon.
Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to track obstruction
Dundee City Council Chambers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Number of watchdog complaints about Tayside, Fife and Stirling councillors in last five…
2
Insights' Dundee HQ, Terra Nova, at Dundee Technology Park
EXCLUSIVE: Major Dundee employer Insights to cut 30 city jobs
Ronald Reilly
Charity shop worker headbutted by Dundee career criminal freed 24 hours earlier
CR0054882, Laura Devlin, Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Brian Cox is going to be at Broughty Castle on Friday to show his support for a local campaign set up to secure the future of the castle. We will get the chance to interview him on the day. Looking to get photos of him outside the castle to illustrate the campaign Picture Shows; supporting saving Broughty Castle from closure - Brian Cox, Broughty Castle, Broughty Ferry harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 05th September 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Brian Cox issues rallying call to save 'incredible' Broughty Castle as winter closure looms
4
Maggie Chapman. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Dundee University 'must not be allowed to disintegrate' says new rector Maggie Chapman
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling
6
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose hands over a dossier of new evidence to police on Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel victim hands new evidence about disgraced surgeon to police in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dirty cash payback and beheading threat
Christopher Maher was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Paedophile pensioner caged for 'harrowing' child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus

Conversation