Do people in Dundee still support the city’s twinning with Nablus in Palestine?

It’s a sunny Saturday afternoon in Dundee city centre, and Boots Corner is loud with protest as the Dundee branch of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign holds its latest demonstration.

With Palestinian flags flying proudly, an MC paints a graphic picture of maimed children, slaughtered innocents, and life-changing injuries caused by Israeli missiles in Gaza.

A drumbeat starts. The crowd chants: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!”

A steady flow of passers-by stop to listen. Most walk by.

But a few individuals shout “terrorists” as they cut toward City Square, triggering another chorus: “Free, free Palestine!”

Since the war in Gaza reignited on October 7 2023 with the Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s response, Dundee’s pro-Palestinian rally has become a weekly fixture.

For some, it is Dundee at its best: internationalist, compassionate, unafraid to speak out. For others, it feels one-sided, even hostile.

Yet behind the protests lies a local story with global resonance: Dundee was the first British city to twin with a Palestinian city.

This year marks 45 years since it tied its name to Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

It is a relationship, not without controversy, symbolised by the Palestinian flag flying above the Caird Hall alongside the flags of other twinned cities.

Thursday’s “horrific” Manchester synagogue attack is a reminder of wider geopolitical sensitivities.

With the UK government now formally recognising a Palestinian state, and tensions high over immigration, what does the Dundee-Nablus link mean today? And how do people view the weekly pro-Palestinian rallies?

The Courier took to the city centre to find out.

Retired Dundee nurse was moved to join Palestine cause

Retired Dundee-born nurse and former dialysis unit manager Chris Stewart, 74, waves a Palestinian flag outside Boots.

The former Blairgowrie High School pupil, who worked for seven years at Ninewells, had never been involved in protests before October 2023.

But as Israel retaliated against Hamas with what a UN commission of inquiry report now describes as “genocide” – a definition Israel rejects – she could not look away after seeing a news report on Gazan dialysis patients cut off from treatment.

“People on dialysis need dialysis or they die,” she says.

“It’s something I know all too well. I worked in dialysis for 20 years. They need four hours, three times a week mainly. This woman on TV was only getting two hours at a time. She had to share it amongst all the other dialysis patients. But that can’t even be going on now. They’ll all be dead.

“And it’s not the only chronically sick people who’ll be suffering. Cancer, heart problems – anyone who’s got a chronic illness. No food, no water. They can’t live like that.”

Chris wasn’t familiar with Dundee’s long-standing link with Nablus before 2023. But now she’s joined the Dundee-Nablus Twinning Association.

“I think it matters that Dundee has that connection,” she says.

But not all passers-by are convinced.

Dundee-Nablus twinning gives impression city is ‘one sided’, claims labourer

John Ballantine, 42, an unemployed labourer originally from Dundee’s Whitfield estate, empathises “100%” with the ordinary people of Gaza. “They are human beings like us,” he says.

Yet he is concerned that the Dundee-Nablus twinning might give the impression that the city is “on one side without everyone in Dundee being asked about it.”

He also thinks Dundee’s pro-Palestine rallies come across as “cultish” and “divisive.”

“There’s clearly right and wrong in the whole debate,” he says. “But I don’t think these rallies help the people of Palestine. They certainly bring about attention.

“But I think the chanting is quite intimidating and I don’t think it helps in the end. It seems that unless you agree with the pro-Palestine supporters you are a ‘bad person’.

“I don’t think that’s fair. You can’t go up and articulate a normal view to them without them making out you are anti-Palestine and pro-Israel. I think you can be in the middle somewhere.”

John has reservations. But he doesn’t think the twinning arrangement should be suspended because that would itself be “too controversial.”

“It would go from people thinking Dundee was ‘pro-Palestine’ to Dundee being ‘pro-Israel’. It’s too late now to be un-twinned,” he adds.

Dundee city twinning is ‘divisional’, claims NHS cook

Graeme Campbell, 65, a hospital cook who grew up in Dryburgh, Dundee, “isn’t really bothered” by the Palestinian flag flying over the Caird Hall.

But the Dundee United season ticket holder, who would “prefer if the flag wasn’t there”, does question the twinning.

“I think your city councils – not just Dundee – should avoid things like that because it’s divisional,” says the grandfather.

He said he was in the city centre a couple of weekends ago.

He said he was aware of someone supporting the Israeli side of the conflict “getting grief”.

“It’s like what you used to get in the old days with strikes and that – ‘rent a mob.’ It’s like that sometimes with this pro-Gaza lot here in Dundee.

“Israel’s gone over the top (in Gaza), no question. But if Hamas hadn’t invaded on October 7, Israel wouldn’t have the excuse. There’s always two sides to a brick.”

Nearby, a 56-year-old single parent, who asked not to be named, walks by with his young son. Wearing a pro-Palestine bracelet, he describes the Dundee-Nablus twinning as a “good thing” which helps “build relations”.

But he too questions the weekly Dundee demos.

“I do support what they are trying to achieve, because it is horrendous what’s going on,” he says, adding that he once met a Nablus priest at his Dundee church.

“But now it’s not solving anything. It’s the same faces here week in, week out shouting the same slogans. They should be campaigning outside MPs houses.”

Repeated protests are ‘like Febreze ads’

A 21-year-old Dundee University biomedical sciences student, who asked not to be identified, also describes the twinning as a “good thing.”

If Dundee was twinned with somewhere in Israel it would be “more controversial”, she says.

But she fears repeated city centre protests risk becoming background noise.

“It’s like those Febreze ads – you go nose-blind!”

Meanwhile, two 17-year-old former Perth Academy pupils, hairdressing student Mia Beca and mental health student Leah Grandison, are eating lunch by the City Square fountains when asked about the twinning.

“I don’t really have an opinion. It doesn’t bother me at all,” says Mia. Leah expresses a similar view.

Twinning is ‘more significant than ever’

Mary McGregor, 67, chair of the Dundee Nablus Twinning Association, is in no doubt that Dundee’s “brave and humanitarian” twinning arrangement remains “more significant than ever” 45 years on.

Peaceful protest also remains essential to keep issues in the public eye.

“In 1980, the twinning was an overtly political decision, made by brave and humanitarian politicians, highlighting the Palestinian struggle for self-determination,” she says.

“Since then it’s evolved into a grassroots effort to build friendship and understanding between communities with many practical solidarity projects.”

She points to the ongoing V&A Dundee exhibition Thread Memory as proof of the cultural impact the twinning has made in the name of solidarity and peace.