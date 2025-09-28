Best photos of Disco Days at Fat Sams in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos of Disco Days at Fat Sams in Dundee

Partygoers danced, laughed, and reconnected with the joy of music, reliving clubbing in daylight.

Daytime Clubbing Experience for the Over 30s in Fat Sam's, Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Daytime Clubbing Experience for the Over 30s in Fat Sam's, Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Richie Hancox

Thousands turned out as Disco Days took place in Dundee on Saturday September 27.

Disco Days redefined the clubbing experience in Scotland by introducing the nation’s first daytime events dedicated to the over-30s. Over the past year, they welcomed tens of thousands of guests, providing an innovative and engaging alternative to traditional nightlife.

The event took place this weekend at Fat Sams nightclub in Dundee. Partygoers enjoyed an environment where music, nostalgia, and community came together. Each event offered a celebration of shared memories and joy of the dancefloor.

Courier Photographer Richie Hancox captured all the action below

People enjoying themselves at Scotland’s Original Daytime Clubbing Experience for the Over 30s in Fat Sam’s.
Disco Days at Fat Sams.
People enjoying themselves at Scotland’s Original Daytime Clubbing Experience for the Over 30s in Fat Sams.
Disco Days at Fat Sams.
People enjoying themselves at Scotland’s Original Daytime Clubbing Experience for the Over 30s in Fat Sams.
Disco Days at Fat Sams.
People enjoying themselves at Scotland’s Original Daytime Clubbing Experience for the Over 30s in Fat Sams.
Disco Days at Fat Sams.
People enjoying themselves at Scotland’s Original Daytime Clubbing Experience for the Over 30s in Fat Sams.
Disco Days at Fat Sams.
People enjoying themselves at Scotland’s Original Daytime Clubbing Experience for the Over 30s in Fat Sams.

