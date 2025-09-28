Best photos of Disco Days at Fat Sams in Dundee

Thousands turned out as Disco Days took place in Dundee on Saturday September 27.

Disco Days redefined the clubbing experience in Scotland by introducing the nation’s first daytime events dedicated to the over-30s. Over the past year, they welcomed tens of thousands of guests, providing an innovative and engaging alternative to traditional nightlife.

The event took place this weekend at Fat Sams nightclub in Dundee. Partygoers enjoyed an environment where music, nostalgia, and community came together. Each event offered a celebration of shared memories and joy of the dancefloor.

Courier Photographer Richie Hancox captured all the action below