All you need to know about Dundee’s The Conshie – including latest plans for eyesore building

The eyesore building standing at 30 Constitution Road, affectionately known as The Conshie, started life as the College of Commerce when it opened in 1969.

The then modern campus – a perfect example of 1960s functional brutalist architecture – boasted stunning views over the River Tay.

The two tower blocks were a much-loved place of work and study for thousands of Dundonians, first as the College of Commerce, then Dundee College.

But when students moved out in 2011 the buildings were effectively abandoned and have been unoccupied since.

What is the latest on The Conshie?

Years of neglect followed. There have been constant reports of vandalism, fire-raising and urban explorers accessing the abandoned site.

The council approved planning applications to turn the building into flats in 2015 and 2018.

Current owners, Scodd Ltd, bought the site in January 2021 and gained planning permission to convert The Conshie into student accommodation in 2023.

That sparked hopes the building would be transformed imminently.

But two years on, residents haven’t seen any progress. The Conshie continues to be the target of serious antisocial behaviour.

Why is the Constitution Road site so problematic?

Ever since it was vacated, the college buildings have been a magnet for urban explorers, vandals and graffiti artists.

We spoke to Hal Stokes from developer Scodd Ltd.

“For every fence panel we seem to fix, more vandals arrive – in some cases armed with power tools – to break in again.

“It’s a constant case of very expensive cat and mouse.”

The summer months often attract more problems. The Scodd Ltd team saw a rise in trespassing during the school holidays.

“Long days, good weather and boredom seems to encourage delinquent youths to break in and explore.”

What deterrents are in place to prevent trespassing?

Live CCTV and loudspeakers are in place to warn trespassers remotely but that will only deter so many potential vandals.

Hal believes that better support from Police Scotland could help to deter intruders.

“We’d love to have more help from the police to prosecute the kids they find on site, and we’d hope this would act as more of a deterrent, but alas the police haven’t done that to date.

“The site is clearly very dangerous; lots of open shafts, asbestos and guano, but unfortunately, I think the saying goes ‘A lock does no more than keep an honest man honest.'”

A Police Scotland spokesperson says they are aware of concerns regarding youths gaining access to the site. Officers regularly patrol the area as a deterrent and the police provide security advice, they add.

What are The Conshie’s developers doing to support residents?

Hal maintains that Scodd Ltd is doing everything in its power to keep intruders out of the site and minimise disruption for local residents.

“We have good communications with the local residents,” he says, “and we’re lucky in that they’ve been very supportive of us.

“We feel bad that we’ve not got the scheme up and built, because it’s certainly a visual blight. Attracting antisocial behaviour can’t be a nice thought for anyone to live next to.”

What’s stopping progress at The Conshie site?

According to Hal, the stumbling block is finding investors for the project.

“We’re really just trying to secure investment for the project, and it’s a tough market right now,” he explains.

“We remain confident in the market dynamics of Dundee as there’s significantly more demand for student accommodation than there are beds – so supply/demand is absolutely right,” he explains.

“However, getting institutional investors (pension funds) to be brave and share that confidence in locations outside of London or Edinburgh, etc, will be more tricky until the market starts to move again.”

“In a nutshell, the sooner we can secure investment, the happier everyone will be.”

What’s next for this ‘very special building’?

Despite the challenges, Hal and his team are determined that they remain committed to bringing The Conshie back to life.

He doesn’t believe that Scodd Ltd will abandon the site. “We know it’s a timing issue,” he says.

“It’s a very special building in a fantastic location, so we just need the funding market to wake up!”

“The Conshie is arguably the best building for PBSA [purpose built student accommodation] in Dundee, so when the funds do start investing again, the first to jump on our scheme will have secured the most viable site in the city.

“And that means, we’re keen to keep going until the right opportunities break our way.”