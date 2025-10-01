All you need to know about Dundee’s The Conshie – including latest plans for eyesore building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

All you need to know about Dundee’s The Conshie – including latest plans for eyesore building

We have the latest on the redevelopment of the former Dundee College site on Constitution Road.

Ariel view of former Dundee College site Constitution Road showing vandalism and graffiti.
The Conshie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

The eyesore building standing at 30 Constitution Road, affectionately known as The Conshie, started life as the College of Commerce when it opened in 1969.

The then modern campus – a perfect example of 1960s functional brutalist architecture – boasted stunning views over the River Tay.

The two tower blocks were a much-loved place of work and study for thousands of Dundonians, first as the College of Commerce, then Dundee College.

But when students moved out in 2011 the buildings were effectively abandoned and have been unoccupied since.

What is the latest on The Conshie?

Years of neglect followed. There have been constant reports of vandalism, fire-raising and urban explorers accessing the abandoned site.

The council approved planning applications to turn the building into flats in 2015 and 2018.

Current owners, Scodd Ltd, bought the site in January 2021 and gained planning permission to convert The Conshie into student accommodation in 2023.

That sparked hopes the building would be transformed imminently.

But two years on, residents haven’t seen any progress. The Conshie continues to be the target of serious antisocial behaviour.

Why is the Constitution Road site so problematic?

Ever since it was vacated, the college buildings have been a magnet for urban explorers, vandals and graffiti artists.

We spoke to Hal Stokes from developer Scodd Ltd.

“For every fence panel we seem to fix, more vandals arrive – in some cases armed with power tools – to break in again.

“It’s a constant case of very expensive cat and mouse.”

The summer months often attract more problems. The Scodd Ltd team saw a rise in trespassing during the school holidays.

“Long days, good weather and boredom seems to encourage delinquent youths to break in and explore.”

What deterrents are in place to prevent trespassing?

Live CCTV and loudspeakers are in place to warn trespassers remotely but that will only deter so many potential vandals.

Hal believes that better support from Police Scotland could help to deter intruders.

“We’d love to have more help from the police to prosecute the kids they find on site, and we’d hope this would act as more of a deterrent, but alas the police haven’t done that to date.

View of danger keep out signs at former Dundee College site, The Conshie.
The Conshie at 30 Constitution Road continues at attract antisocial behaviour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The site is clearly very dangerous; lots of open shafts, asbestos and guano, but unfortunately, I think the saying goes ‘A lock does no more than keep an honest man honest.'”

A Police Scotland spokesperson says they are aware of concerns regarding youths gaining access to the site. Officers regularly patrol the area as a deterrent and the police provide security advice, they add.

What are The Conshie’s developers doing to support residents?

Hal maintains that Scodd Ltd is doing everything in its power to keep intruders out of the site and minimise disruption for local residents.

“We have good communications with the local residents,” he says, “and we’re lucky in that they’ve been very supportive of us.

View of The Conshie showing broken windows, graffiti in the abandoned site.
The longer the site remains undeveloped the more damage is caused by vandals and the elements. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We feel bad that we’ve not got the scheme up and built, because it’s certainly a visual blight. Attracting antisocial behaviour can’t be a nice thought for anyone to live next to.”

What’s stopping progress at The Conshie site?

According to Hal, the stumbling block is finding investors for the project.

“We’re really just trying to secure investment for the project, and it’s a tough market right now,” he explains.

“We remain confident in the market dynamics of Dundee as there’s significantly more demand for student accommodation than there are beds – so supply/demand is absolutely right,” he explains.

“However, getting institutional investors (pension funds) to be brave and share that confidence in locations outside of London or Edinburgh, etc, will be more tricky until the market starts to move again.”

“In a nutshell, the sooner we can secure investment, the happier everyone will be.”

What’s next for this ‘very special building’?

Despite the challenges, Hal and his team are determined that they remain committed to bringing The Conshie back to life.

He doesn’t believe that Scodd Ltd will abandon the site. “We know it’s a timing issue,” he says.

“It’s a very special building in a fantastic location, so we just need the funding market to wake up!”

Archive image of Dundee Commercial College in its heyday.
Students walk down Constitution Street, Dundee, next to the new Dundee College of Commerce. (C)DCT.

“The Conshie is arguably the best building for PBSA [purpose built student accommodation] in Dundee, so when the funds do start investing again, the first to jump on our scheme will have secured the most viable site in the city.

“And that means, we’re keen to keep going until the right opportunities break our way.”

More from Dundee

The new venue is set to open on Old Hawkhill, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
New bar set to open at former Mexican restaurant in Dundee
Dundee University picket line
Dundee University staff 'alarmed' as funding council chiefs contradict assurances by government
Emergency services were called to Keats Place, Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Man and woman found dead in Dundee flat
Ikea will occupy the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets.
Ikea plans £80k of work on new Dundee store
5
Ryan Simpson and Paul Coombs
Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee's Hilltown
Raheel Bajwa
Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles
What's On - Clavel Film maker Shona Main SUPPLIED FREE
Friend's heartfelt tribute to former Dundee councillor Dr Shona Main
3
Police have confirmed human remains found near Fintry in Stirlingshire are those of missing farmer Thomas Robb. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Dundee man traced
Two private jets at Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Private jets line up at Dundee and Leuchars as stars arrive for Dunhill…
Martel Maxwell filming Homes Under the Hammer in Dundee.
Buyer spends five times guide price as Homes Under the Hammer returns to Dundee

Conversation