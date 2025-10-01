Works begins on luxury care home at former Broughty Ferry Cambustay Hotel site

Work has begun on a multi-million pound care home development being built on the site of the former Cambustay Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

In 2021, Dundee City Council granted planning permission to the Meallmore care group for a 54-bed home for the elderly that will specialise in care for people with dementia.

It was earmarked for the site of the 19th Century hotel, on Dalhousie Road, which closed the previous year after more than 100 years in business.

The building was subsequently demolished in 2022.

Cinema and beauty salon included

The new care home will have outdoor terrace spaces on the upper floors, as well as private garden areas accessed via the ground floor.

It will also offer a cinema, café, private dining room and beauty salon.

Around 60 to 70 full-time equivalent jobs will be created in the local area, including nurses, care assistants, administrators and managers.

Construction, which is being undertaken by CHAP Group, is scheduled to be completed by early 2027.

Plans for a care home on the Cambustay Hotel site were first unveiled in December 2019.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council which initially sought permission for a 70-bed facility. This was then reduced to 64 to protect more of the trees on site.

However, the application was subsequently withdrawn in July 2020.

A further application for the 54-bed care home was then lodged in February the following year.

It was approved seven months later by council officers acting under delegated powers.

History of the Cambustay Hotel

The Cambustay Hotel was built in the mid-1800s by Thomas Taylor, a Ferry jute baron, who owned Thomas Taylor and Co.

Mr Taylor was a pillar of the community and one of the founding members of St Stephen’s Church in Broughty Ferry.

After his son’s death, Cambustay began to be let as a boarding house from 1941.

It was best known as a hotel for much of the 20th Century but latterly operated solely as a pub and restaurant.