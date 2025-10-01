Works begins on luxury care home at former Broughty Ferry Cambustay Hotel site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Works begins on luxury care home at former Broughty Ferry Cambustay Hotel site

The 19th century landmark was demolished in 2022.

By Laura Devlin
L-R: Paul Matthew, Area Director of CHAP Group, Cllr Steven Rome, City Development Dundee City Council, Cillian Hennessey - CEO at Meallmore Group, Strone McKue - Senior Contracts Manager, CHAP Group. Image: Meallmore.
Work has begun on a multi-million pound care home development being built on the site of the former Cambustay Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

In 2021, Dundee City Council granted planning permission to the Meallmore care group for a 54-bed home for the elderly that will specialise in care for people with dementia.

It was earmarked for the site of the 19th Century hotel, on Dalhousie Road, which closed the previous year after more than 100 years in business.

The building was subsequently demolished in 2022.

Cinema and beauty salon included

The new care home will have outdoor terrace spaces on the upper floors, as well as private garden areas accessed via the ground floor.

It will also offer a cinema, café, private dining room and beauty salon.

The Cambustay Hotel site was cleared to make way for the new care home. Image: Gareth Jennings.

Around 60 to 70 full-time equivalent jobs will be created in the local area, including nurses, care assistants, administrators and managers.

Construction, which is being undertaken by CHAP Group, is scheduled to be completed by early 2027.

Plans for a care home on the Cambustay Hotel site were first unveiled in December 2019.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council which initially sought permission for a 70-bed facility. This was then reduced to 64 to protect more of the trees on site.

Work is expected to take around two years to complete. Image: Meallmore.

However, the application was subsequently withdrawn in July 2020.

A further application for the 54-bed care home was then lodged in February the following year.

It was approved seven months later by council officers acting under delegated powers.

History of the Cambustay Hotel

The Cambustay Hotel was built in the mid-1800s by Thomas Taylor, a Ferry jute baron, who owned Thomas Taylor and Co.

Mr Taylor was a pillar of the community and one of the founding members of St Stephen’s Church in Broughty Ferry.

The site now lies empty. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

After his son’s death, Cambustay began to be let as a boarding house from 1941.

It was best known as a hotel for much of the 20th Century but latterly operated solely as a pub and restaurant.

Conversation