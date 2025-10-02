Gallery: Swifties take over ODEON Luxe Dundee for Taylor Swift’s release party of a showgirl

Fans gathered at ODEON Luxe Dundee to see Taylor Swift’s Release Party of a Showgirl, showing from October 3 to October 5, 2025.

The 89-minute event features the music video for The Fate of Ophelia, behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and Swift’s reflections on her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Courier photographer Steve Brown attended to capture the Swifties who came along for the event.