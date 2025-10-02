Gallery: Swifties take over ODEON Luxe Dundee for Taylor Swift’s release party of a showgirl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Swifties take over ODEON Luxe Dundee for Taylor Swift’s release party of a showgirl

Dundee Swifties celebrate Taylor Swift’s release party, enjoying The Fate of Ophelia premiere and behind-the-scenes content.

Taylor Swift fans Rachel Crowe, Kay Meach, Terri McKenna and Corrin Marjori Banks from Dundee arrive to watch the launch screening for Taylor Swifts new album launch, Life of a Showgirl, at Odean Lux in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Steve Brown

Fans gathered at ODEON Luxe Dundee to see Taylor Swift’s Release Party of a Showgirl, showing from October 3 to October 5, 2025.

The 89-minute event features the music video for The Fate of Ophelia, behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and Swift’s reflections on her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Courier photographer Steve Brown attended to capture the Swifties who came along for the event.

Fans Jaye (28), Jamie (27) and Chelsea (29) from Dundee arrive to watch the launch screening for Taylor Swifts new album launch, Life of a Showgirl, at Odean Lux in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Charlie and Maryanne from Pitlochry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Savannah and Jessica glam up to watch the launch screening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Lucy Duncan, Chloe Campbell and Natalie Curran from Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Aaliyah and Adeel from Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Lily Watson, Sophie Waghorn and Chloe Waghorn from Carnoustie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Kirstie, Erica and Juliette from Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Superfan Niamh Blackie (8) from Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans arrive to watch the launch screening for Taylor Swifts new album launch, Life of a Showgirl, at Odean Lux in Dundee on Friday, 3rd October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Two very excited fans, Helen and Heath Macdonald from Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Taylor Swift new album launch at Odean Lux in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Felicity and Amelia, both 9. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mum Melissa and daughter Emily (16) from Laurencekirk make bracelets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mum Melissa and daughter Emily (16) from Laurencekirk with bracelets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Taylor Swift friendship bracelet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Excited fans arrive to watch the launch screening for Taylor Swifts new album launch, Life of a Showgirl, at Odean Lux in Dundee on Friday 3rd October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Make your own glam. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fan Corrin Marjori Banks excited with her popcorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Freya, Alessia, Kate and Paige from Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Shauna, Stacey and Stevie glammed up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Auntie Sarah, Jessica (5), Mum Joanna and Savannah (3) from Crail arrive to watch the launch screening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Brogan and Darren from Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans arrive to watch the launch screening for Taylor Swifts new album launch, Life of a Showgirl, at Odean Lux in Dundee, Friday 3rd October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fan Stevie gets the glam on to watch the launch screening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Staff dress up to keep with the theme. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Super fan, Jessica Winter from Carnoustie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans Stevie and Stacey from Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Staff get in the mood for the launch screening for a full Taylor Swift weekend ahead. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

