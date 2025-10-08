Nicola Benedetti opens up on motherhood and ‘unusual’ pre-show rituals as she returns to Dundee

For her first solo UK tour in more than 10 years, renowned violinist Nicola Benedetti “insisted” on one essential stop: Dundee.

“I absolutely insisted, because I have the most phenomenal memories of Dundee,” the 38-year-old virtuoso tells me on a call ahead of her upcoming tour.

“I remember playing with the non-professional Dundee Symphony Orchestra there like it was yesterday.

“We also did the first Benedetti Sessions (string instrument workshops for school-age players) at the Caird Hall, with hundreds and hundreds of children.

“I just love the Caird Hall itself,” the Ayrshire-born musician adds. “I love the acoustics, I love the feel – I love the look.”

Although she’s appeared in Dundee regularly over the last decade as a feature alongside visiting orchestras, and led the acclaimed Edinburgh International Festival for the last three years, Nicola is looking forward to “reuniting with audiences” on her own terms.

“This my own styled show, where I can have ultimate freedom over how much I want to chat to people and what I want to play.

“So I can regain that personal connection with audiences that I’ve known for 22 years,” she explains.

But after being away from touring for so long, is she nervous to return to the stage?

“I’m not nervous,” she says matter-of-factly. “I’m just excited. I can’t wait to get going.

“Once violin is in hand and you’re on stage, nothing really alters the intensity of that feeling.”

Nicola Benedetti’s ‘unusual’ backstage ritual

Spoken like a true master of her craft. And Nicola reveals that for her, the performance begins long before she steps into the spotlight.

“I have to be completely ready – prepared, dressed, violin tuned – at least 30 minutes before I walk on the stage,” she tells me.

“I also need to be physically warm,” she says. “My typical scenario is like a small, warm room.”

A non-musician might think this is some technical hack – a need for warm hands to play properly, an equivalent of vocal warm-ups for a singer.

So I’m surprised when Nicola says that for her, it’s more of an emotional ritual.

“I have always dealt with this uncompromising absoluteness about you and your violin on a stage,” she explains.

“The cosiness of the space before you walk out is almost like a child-like comfort thing. It’s almost like you’re being cradled, you feel safe.”

She pauses, then chuckles: “I’ve never discussed that with another performer, I don’t know if anybody else is like that? I think maybe that’s unusual.”

‘Chaotic’ side of super-disciplined virtuoso

It’s not easy to catch this glimpse of Nicola’s vulnerable side.

Her way of speaking is much like her way of playing the violin: as passionate as it is powerful and precise. She is almost intimidatingly composed.

Which is why I’m compelled to ask her: “Are you always like this?”

She laughs – evidently knowing exactly what I mean – and replies with an emphatic: “Oh my goodness, if only you knew.

“My thoughts are quite precise,” she continues. “But in terms of my day-to-day organisation… there are quite imprecise and chaotic aspects that I don’t even try to control.

“I don’t have, for example, a morning routine. No two mornings look alike.

“And I’m a very reactive person – if I book a flight too far in advance, it will waste everyone’s time and money, because it’ll get closer to the time and I’ll go: ‘Let’s do this instead!'”

Being a mum has ‘softened’ Benedetti

Nicola admits that becoming a mother to 16-month-old daughter Elise last year has helped her become more relaxed, after years of driving hard at perfectionism.

“Having to accept the uncontrollable nature of life has softened me quite a bit,” she says.

And it seems the baby Benedetti is well on her way to following in mum’s musical footsteps already.

“I sing all the time at home, but I’m not very good at it,” laughs Nicola. “Now Elise, she sings non-stop. I think she’s got the bug. If I can’t hear her singing or making a noise, that’s when I worry.”

Call to ditch ‘pervasive pop’ from classroom

That said, the importance of musical discipline is not something Nicola is ready to relent on, especially looking ahead to her daughter’s schooldays.

A vocal champion for better music education in Scotland’s schools, she still stands firm that classrooms should focus on music that children “are not otherwise exposed to”, such as classical music.

“I’m the first person to enjoy and participate in pop music at a party, where people are being nostalgic and singing along,” she says. “In those environments, it’s perfect.

“But there is so much of that that is so pervasive in the world that it’s not necessary to invest money in it being taught in schools.

“Teachers need a lot of support and quite often we don’t provide that type of support and resource for music teachers,” she continues.

“So for my own child [rather than learning an instrument to a high level in school] it’s that broader music appreciation that I would prioritise.”

‘I’m not cynical yet’

As well as her upcoming tour, Nicola has been working on a new album, Violin Cafe.

Inspired by South American cafe atmospheres, she says it captures a “simple romanticism that I think a lot of people long to return to”.

Again, a glimmer of softness in her voice. Does she, I wonder, still feel that romanticism towards her craft, after so long at the top of her game?

“Yes, very much so,” she says. “I’ve not lost that at all. It’s the same to me now as it was when I was six.

“I’m not cynical yet.”

An Evening with Nicola Benedetti is at the Caird Hall, Dundee, on October 15 2025. Her new album Violin Cafe is out on November 21 2025 from Decca Classics.