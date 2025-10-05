Gallery: Country day party draws crowd to Dundee’s Aura Nightclub

Hundreds turned out as the Country Day Party took place at AURA Nightclub in Dundee on Saturday October 4 2025.

The event brought together a crowd to enjoy an afternoon and evening of music, dancing and themed entertainment. Guests were treated to performances from local DJs and musicians, along with interactive games and line-dancing sessions.

Many wore country-inspired attire, including cowboy hats, boots and plaid shirts.

The playlist included hits from Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and many more, covering both modern and classic country tracks.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured all the best highlights below: