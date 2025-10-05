Gallery: Country day party draws crowd to Dundee’s Aura Nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Country day party draws crowd to Dundee’s Aura Nightclub

Country party at Aura Nightclub in Dundee brought music, dancing, and country vibes to hundreds of guests.

Country music fans enjoying the party at Aura Nightclub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Country music fans enjoying the party at Aura Nightclub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & kimcessford

Hundreds turned out as the Country Day Party took place at AURA Nightclub in Dundee on Saturday October 4 2025.

The event brought together a crowd to enjoy an afternoon and evening of music, dancing and themed entertainment. Guests were treated to performances from local DJs and musicians, along with interactive games and line-dancing sessions.

Many wore country-inspired attire, including cowboy hats, boots and plaid shirts.

The playlist included hits from Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and many more, covering both modern and classic country tracks.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured all the best highlights below:

Country music fans enjoying the party. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Every great night starts with great people. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Country Day Party. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Country music fans enjoying the party day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Faces full of joy and country spirit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dancing through the night. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Country Day Party. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Aura Dundee knows how to throw a party. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee turned country for the night at Aura. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dressed to impress, country style at the Country Day Party. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee meets Nashville at the Country Day Party. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Country Day Party at Aura Nightclub in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
From city streets to country beats at Aura Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Cowboys and cowgirls in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Selfie time on the dancefloor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
cowboys and cowgirls in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Cowboy hats and country vibes at Aura Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Country fits on point at Aura’s Country Day Party. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Country music. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Country glam and cowboy hats. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The music kept everyone moving at the Country Day Party. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Cowboy hats and country vibes at Aura Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Country Day brought everyone together at Aura Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The packed dancefloor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Guests embraced the theme in true country style, showing off their moves and soaking up the feel-good atmosphere alongside fellow music lovers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Country music fans enjoying the party day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The packed dancefloor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Country music fans enjoying the party day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Party-goers enjoy the Country Day Party. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Enjoying a dance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

