Dundee stabbing being treated as attempted murder as victim in ‘serious’ condition

Police have launched an appeal to trace a dark-coloured vehicle.

By Andrew Robson
Ballantrae Road in Douglas, Dundee.
Police were called to Ballantrae Road just before midnight on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The stabbing of a man on a Dundee street is being treated as “attempted murder” by police.

Officers were called to Ballantrae Road in Douglas shortly before midnight on Saturday after a 41-year-old man had been stabbed on the street.

He was taken to the hospital following the incident at 11.45pm.

His condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

One eyewitness told The Courier that “loads” of police and forensics officers swarmed the street following the incident on Saturday night.

Police probe attempted murder in Douglas

Police say they are keen to speak to anyone who saw a dark-coloured vehicle leaving the area at speed immediately after.

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time and may have witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to please contact us.

“In addition, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which may hold anything relevant is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 4047 of October 4 2025.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously.

Conversation