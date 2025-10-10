Best 14 photos as Dundee cocktail festival 2025 launches at Temple Lane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best 14 photos as Dundee cocktail festival 2025 launches at Temple Lane

Cocktail lovers enjoyed drinks and experienced the very best of Dundee’s cocktail scene during an exclusive 10-day celebration.

Bethany, Leah and Rachael with cocktails outside Temple Lane during Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch night.
Bethany, Leah and Rachael pause for a photo outside Temple Lane, cocktails in hand as Dundee’s city-wide celebration gets into swing.
By Heather Fowlie

Dundee’s biggest city-wide cocktail event returned to the city for 2025.

The event’s launch party took place at Temple Lane Cocktail Bar on Friday evening where guests enjoyed live entertainment and an exclusive Smirnoff Miami Peach Menu.

Even those who were driving could partake with alcohol-free options like Miami Tease, Spicy Marg, and Espresso Mocktails.

Full details of how the event works and the bars taking part can be found on their website.

Take a look at Courier photographer Ritchie Hancox’s highlights from the launch night below:

Busy crowd at Temple Lane Cocktail Bar with bartenders mixing drinks during Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch night.
A crowd fills Temple Lane as bartenders shake up Smirnoff Miami Peach serves during Dundee’s cocktail week launch.
Bartender pouring Miami Peach cocktails at Temple Lane Cocktail Bar during Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch night.
A bartender carefully pours Miami Peach cocktails during a busy launch night at Temple Lane for Dundee Cocktail Week 2025.
Alice Christison, founder of Dundee Cocktail Week and Temple Lane co-owner, outside venue during 2025 launch night in Dundee.
Alice Christison, founder of Dundee Cocktail Week and co-owner of Temple Lane, welcomes guests to the city’s 2025 launch event.
Leah Vanwin holding an espresso cocktail at Temple Lane during Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch night.
Leah Vanwin raises her glass at Temple Lane as Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 gets into full swing.
Bartender pouring espresso martini at Temple Lane during Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch night.
A bartender pours a cocktail during the busy Dundee Cocktail Week launch at Temple Lane.
Bottles and neon lights behind the bar at Temple Lane Cocktail Bar during Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch event.
Drinks stand ready behind the bar at Temple Lane, where vibrant lighting and colourful spirits set the scene for launch night.
Kirsti, Sophie and Jolie outside Temple Lane under neon sign at Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch night.
Kirsti, Sophie and Jolie stop for a photo beneath Temple Lane’s neon sign as Dundee’s cocktail week launch gets underway.
Tracey and Nicola from Dundee at Temple Lane with Smirnoff Miami Peach bottle during Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch.
Tracey and Nicola from Dundee relax in a Temple Lane booth, toasting the launch with a Miami Peach serve.
Three men in booth with sparkler on Smirnoff Miami Peach bottle at Temple Lane, Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch.
Friends settle into a blue-lit booth at Temple Lane as a sparkler-topped Miami Peach signals launch night celebrations.
Two guests with cocktails beside sparkler-topped Smirnoff Miami Peach bottle at Temple Lane, Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch night.
Friends celebrate in a Temple Lane booth, raising Miami Peach serves as a sparkler-lit Smirnoff bottle marks Dundee’s cocktail week launch.
Bartender making smoky bubble garnish on Smirnoff Miami Peach cocktail at Temple Lane Cocktail Bar, Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch.
A Temple Lane bartender adds a smoky bubble garnish to a cocktail during Dundee’s cocktail week launch night.
Exterior of Temple Lane Cocktail Bar in Dundee lit by neon sign during Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch event.
Temple Lane glows under purple neon as guests arrive for the Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch night celebrations.
DJ performing under blue lighting at Temple Lane during Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch event.
The DJ keeps the beats flowing at Temple Lane, adding energy to Dundee’s cocktail week launch night atmosphere.

