Dundee Best 14 photos as Dundee cocktail festival 2025 launches at Temple Lane Cocktail lovers enjoyed drinks and experienced the very best of Dundee’s cocktail scene during an exclusive 10-day celebration. Bethany, Leah and Rachael pause for a photo outside Temple Lane, cocktails in hand as Dundee’s city-wide celebration gets into swing. By Heather Fowlie October 10 2025, 9:19pm October 10 2025, 9:19pm Share Best 14 photos as Dundee cocktail festival 2025 launches at Temple Lane Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5348362/best-photos-of-dundee-cocktail-week-launch-gallery/ Copy Link Dundee’s biggest city-wide cocktail event returned to the city for 2025. The event’s launch party took place at Temple Lane Cocktail Bar on Friday evening where guests enjoyed live entertainment and an exclusive Smirnoff Miami Peach Menu. Even those who were driving could partake with alcohol-free options like Miami Tease, Spicy Marg, and Espresso Mocktails. Full details of how the event works and the bars taking part can be found on their website. Take a look at Courier photographer Ritchie Hancox’s highlights from the launch night below: A crowd fills Temple Lane as bartenders shake up Smirnoff Miami Peach serves during Dundee’s cocktail week launch. A bartender carefully pours Miami Peach cocktails during a busy launch night at Temple Lane for Dundee Cocktail Week 2025. Alice Christison, founder of Dundee Cocktail Week and co-owner of Temple Lane, welcomes guests to the city’s 2025 launch event. Leah Vanwin raises her glass at Temple Lane as Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 gets into full swing. A bartender pours a cocktail during the busy Dundee Cocktail Week launch at Temple Lane. Drinks stand ready behind the bar at Temple Lane, where vibrant lighting and colourful spirits set the scene for launch night. Kirsti, Sophie and Jolie stop for a photo beneath Temple Lane’s neon sign as Dundee’s cocktail week launch gets underway. Tracey and Nicola from Dundee relax in a Temple Lane booth, toasting the launch with a Miami Peach serve. Friends settle into a blue-lit booth at Temple Lane as a sparkler-topped Miami Peach signals launch night celebrations. Friends celebrate in a Temple Lane booth, raising Miami Peach serves as a sparkler-lit Smirnoff bottle marks Dundee’s cocktail week launch. A Temple Lane bartender adds a smoky bubble garnish to a cocktail during Dundee’s cocktail week launch night. Temple Lane glows under purple neon as guests arrive for the Dundee Cocktail Week 2025 launch night celebrations. The DJ keeps the beats flowing at Temple Lane, adding energy to Dundee’s cocktail week launch night atmosphere.