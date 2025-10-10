Best 14 photos as Dundee cocktail festival 2025 launches at Temple Lane

Dundee’s biggest city-wide cocktail event returned to the city for 2025.

The event’s launch party took place at Temple Lane Cocktail Bar on Friday evening where guests enjoyed live entertainment and an exclusive Smirnoff Miami Peach Menu.

Even those who were driving could partake with alcohol-free options like Miami Tease, Spicy Marg, and Espresso Mocktails.

Full details of how the event works and the bars taking part can be found on their website.

Take a look at Courier photographer Ritchie Hancox’s highlights from the launch night below: