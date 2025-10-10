Neil Forsyth returns to Dundee for special free event with The Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Neil Forsyth returns to Dundee for special free event with The Courier

The writer will entertain audiences with tales of his career at a special event, exclusively for our subscribers.

By Logan Hutchison
Neil Forsyth. Image: Bafta Scotland.
Neil Forsyth. Image: Bafta Scotland.

Neil Forsyth, one of Britain’s most celebrated television writers, is coming back to his home city for a special event with The Courier this month.

On Thursday October 23, the Bob Servant creator will entertain audiences with tales of his career at a special event in Dundee, exclusively for The Courier subscribers.

Growing up in the City of Discovery, Neil started out writing for a Dundee United fanzine before establishing himself as a journalist and author.

Today, he is the creative force behind some of the UK’s most acclaimed television dramas and comic creations.

He is the author of seven books, including four featuring Bob Servant, the legendary Dundonian cheeseburger Svengali.

‘Gifted’

His work for television also includes BBC Scotland’s Guilt, hailed by The New York Times as “Scotland’s most notable drama” and the recipient of numerous awards; and BBC One’s The Gold watched by more than 10 million viewers and met with dazzling critical acclaim.

Across his career, Neil has earned multiple prestigious awards and high praise from critics, described by The Times as “a contender for Britain’s best plot weaver” and by The Guardian as “one of the UK’s most gifted writers.”

The Courier subscribers will be able to join us, free of charge, at our Meadowside HQ for what promises to be a fascinating and entertaining conversation with one of the most original voices in UK storytelling.

Our subscriber events are exclusive experiences included with your subscription, at no extra cost.

Past events have featured high-profile guests such as Brian Cox, Ricky Ross and John Swinney.

Click here to subscribe to The Courier and secure your place in the audience, or get your free tickets from Eventbrite if you are already a subscriber.

Conversation