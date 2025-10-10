Neil Forsyth returns to Dundee for special free event with The Courier

Neil Forsyth, one of Britain’s most celebrated television writers, is coming back to his home city for a special event with The Courier this month.

On Thursday October 23, the Bob Servant creator will entertain audiences with tales of his career at a special event in Dundee, exclusively for The Courier subscribers.

Growing up in the City of Discovery, Neil started out writing for a Dundee United fanzine before establishing himself as a journalist and author.

Today, he is the creative force behind some of the UK’s most acclaimed television dramas and comic creations.

He is the author of seven books, including four featuring Bob Servant, the legendary Dundonian cheeseburger Svengali.

‘Gifted’

His work for television also includes BBC Scotland’s Guilt, hailed by The New York Times as “Scotland’s most notable drama” and the recipient of numerous awards; and BBC One’s The Gold watched by more than 10 million viewers and met with dazzling critical acclaim.

Across his career, Neil has earned multiple prestigious awards and high praise from critics, described by The Times as “a contender for Britain’s best plot weaver” and by The Guardian as “one of the UK’s most gifted writers.”

The Courier subscribers will be able to join us, free of charge, at our Meadowside HQ for what promises to be a fascinating and entertaining conversation with one of the most original voices in UK storytelling.

Our subscriber events are exclusive experiences included with your subscription, at no extra cost.

Past events have featured high-profile guests such as Brian Cox, Ricky Ross and John Swinney.

