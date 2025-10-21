Dundee shopkeeper’s fight against city knife crime is ‘personal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee shopkeeper’s fight against city knife crime is ‘personal’

Kris Boyle knows first-hand what knife crime can do to victims and their families.

Kris Boyle outside the multis in the Hilltown, where local residents have expressed their concerns about knife crime. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Dundee shopkeeper Kris Boyle was 18 years old when knife crime stole his smile.

“I’ve been stabbed, so I know the effect it can have – on the person, and on their family,” says Hilltown man Kris, who is well-known in the city as the owner of vintage clothes shop Dundee Sole.

This summer, he launched a petition for the Scottish Government to introduce an automatic two-year sentence for carrying a knife, and put funding into knife crime prevention.

For Kris, it’s personal – a scar on his upper lip marks where he was slashed in a knife attack at Dundee nightclub Fat Sam’s in 2007.

“My beard usually hides it, but my face is sort of deformed,” the 37-year-old adds. “I have a crooked smile. I couldn’t laugh or move that side of my face for about a year.”

The incident altered Kris’s reflection, but for him, the worst scar was the mental one it left on his mum.

Kris Boyle outside Fat Sams in Dundee, where he was stabbed as a teenage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I remember the paramedics saying they were going to phone my next of kin,” he recalls. “I asked them not to – I needed 28 stitches in my face, and a few in my shoulder where the guy stabbed me. Obviously I didn’t want my mum to see me like that.

“Next thing I knew I was in the ward, and she just barged in, the way a mum does. I just burst into tears.

“My dad told me that after that, she would wake up randomly in the middle of the night at the same time they got the call. I’ve seen the pain this stuff causes; it doesn’t leave you.”

‘It’s never been this bad’

Knife crime has been a big conversation in Dundee this year.

The alleged stabbing to death of Dr Fortune Gomo on South Road rattled the city, prompting Kris to post online about the incident.

This sparked exchanges with older Hilltown and Lochee residents, who visited his shop to discuss “just how scared they were”.

“There’s also been two knife incidents in my gran’s street within two months,” Kris says.

“She’s lived there 50 years and I now don’t want her walking alone to the shops.”

Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, died in Dundee earlier this year. Image: Police Scotland.

Another alleged stabbing, this time on Reform Street in the city centre, happened just days before this interview.

“I’ve been on Dundee’s streets for 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he adds.

“There’s always been incidents. But we were never a knife-carrying city.”

‘Somebody needs to do something’

Spurred by concern for loved ones and conversations in his shop, Kris launched the petition, which has already gathered over 3,600 signatures.

“Loads of people were like: ‘Somebody needs to do something’. And nobody was really doing anything,” he shrugs. “At least, not that I could see.

“If we don’t address it now, I don’t know what it’s going to be like in five years’ time.”

What’s driving knife crime in Dundee?

In Kris’s eyes, the city’s knife problem has two main sources – addicts hooked on crack cocaine, and young people for whom drug dealing and violence has been glamourised.

He says he noticed a sharp rise in knife-carrying among drug users around 2019, when he observed an influx of crack-cocaine use in the city.

As we speak, local postie Scott Roberts walks in and agrees that “crack coming in is the worst thing that’s happened to Dundee”.

“Addicts are so single-minded in their wee bubble that nothing matters,” Scott tells me. “And that was one thing when it was heroin everywhere – you never got any hassle from the folk taking it.

“But the crack, it makes them all hyped and angry. There’s so much violence.”

The Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre sealed off.
Police at the scene of a recent knife crime incident in Dundee city centre. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile groups of school-age kids influenced by what Kris calls “the Top Boy lifestyle” are, he says, selling drugs via Snapchat and “getting themselves into situations they don’t understand”.

“It’s scary,” Kris says. “They’ve got weed, they’ve got Viagra, they’ve got speed, they’ve got stuff that I don’t even know what it is.

“And they’re carrying weapons when they’re dealing round the city centre.”

Is there really a ‘youth violence epidemic’?

After the alleged murder of 16-year-old Kayden Moy in East Kilbride this May, Police Scotland reported that the number of serious assaults committed by teenagers has risen by 600% in the past five years, with the age group now accounting for almost one-third of positive knife searches.

And there has been a 15% increase in the number of 11-15-year-olds caught with offensive weapons since 2019/20, sparking warnings in the Scottish Parliament of a “youth violence epidemic”.

Flowers left in memory of Dr Fortune Gomo, on South Road, Dundee, July 2025. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Yet current sentencing guidelines advise against imprisoning under-25s unless absolutely necessary.

Kris disagrees with that, and wants there to be an automatic two-year sentence for anyone caught carrying a knife.

“There’s no deterrent,” he says. “These kids have no fear.”

Campaign to give kids ‘community pride’

While calling for tougher sentencing, Kris also backs early intervention.

He’s working with Dundee and Angus College on a hard-hitting education programme and is developing skills workshops to engage disillusioned young people.

“I had three P7s in the shop to learn about selling vintage clothes and restoring shoes, like I do,” he explains. “And I managed to really engage two of them, but the third wee laddie just wasn’t interested.

“What I want is to be able to offer something that captures the attention of all these kids.”

Dundee Sole owner Kris Boyle has launched two T-shirts to support his anti-knife campaign
Dundee Sole owner Kris Boyle has launched two T-shirts to support his anti-knife campaign. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

With a growing team of local mentors, Kris hopes to channel youth energy into crafts, trades and creativity.

“When I was a kid, we had a lot of pride about where we were from. And people were striking out and making their own way,” he reflects.

“Now you’ve got the social media generation, who can get famous for nothing.

“I really want to show kids what it’s like to dedicate yourself to a skill or a craft, and instil that sense of pride back into communities.”

What is the Scottish Government’s stance?

We approached the Scottish Government for comment on the issues Kris raised around knife crime in Dundee.

A representative responded: “The Scottish Government increased the maximum penalties for knife possession and handling offensive weapons in 2016 from four to five years and the average length of custodial sentences for weapons possession imposed by independent courts has increased by 52% between 2007-08 and 2022-23.

“We remain focused on tackling the issue of violence and have made it clear no one should be carrying a weapon at any time in any place.

“Whilst of little comfort to any victims, knife crime has fallen significantly over the past 15 years with a 69% decrease in emergency hospital admissions due to assault with a sharp object between 2008-09 and 2023-24.

“However, no incidence of knife crime is acceptable and this government remains resolute in our determination to tackle this issue.”

