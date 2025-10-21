Dundee shopkeeper’s fight against city knife crime is ‘personal’

Dundee shopkeeper Kris Boyle was 18 years old when knife crime stole his smile.

“I’ve been stabbed, so I know the effect it can have – on the person, and on their family,” says Hilltown man Kris, who is well-known in the city as the owner of vintage clothes shop Dundee Sole.

This summer, he launched a petition for the Scottish Government to introduce an automatic two-year sentence for carrying a knife, and put funding into knife crime prevention.

For Kris, it’s personal – a scar on his upper lip marks where he was slashed in a knife attack at Dundee nightclub Fat Sam’s in 2007.

“My beard usually hides it, but my face is sort of deformed,” the 37-year-old adds. “I have a crooked smile. I couldn’t laugh or move that side of my face for about a year.”

The incident altered Kris’s reflection, but for him, the worst scar was the mental one it left on his mum.

“I remember the paramedics saying they were going to phone my next of kin,” he recalls. “I asked them not to – I needed 28 stitches in my face, and a few in my shoulder where the guy stabbed me. Obviously I didn’t want my mum to see me like that.

“Next thing I knew I was in the ward, and she just barged in, the way a mum does. I just burst into tears.

“My dad told me that after that, she would wake up randomly in the middle of the night at the same time they got the call. I’ve seen the pain this stuff causes; it doesn’t leave you.”

‘It’s never been this bad’

Knife crime has been a big conversation in Dundee this year.

The alleged stabbing to death of Dr Fortune Gomo on South Road rattled the city, prompting Kris to post online about the incident.

This sparked exchanges with older Hilltown and Lochee residents, who visited his shop to discuss “just how scared they were”.

“There’s also been two knife incidents in my gran’s street within two months,” Kris says.

“She’s lived there 50 years and I now don’t want her walking alone to the shops.”

Another alleged stabbing, this time on Reform Street in the city centre, happened just days before this interview.

“I’ve been on Dundee’s streets for 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he adds.

“There’s always been incidents. But we were never a knife-carrying city.”

‘Somebody needs to do something’

Spurred by concern for loved ones and conversations in his shop, Kris launched the petition, which has already gathered over 3,600 signatures.

“Loads of people were like: ‘Somebody needs to do something’. And nobody was really doing anything,” he shrugs. “At least, not that I could see.

“If we don’t address it now, I don’t know what it’s going to be like in five years’ time.”

What’s driving knife crime in Dundee?

In Kris’s eyes, the city’s knife problem has two main sources – addicts hooked on crack cocaine, and young people for whom drug dealing and violence has been glamourised.

He says he noticed a sharp rise in knife-carrying among drug users around 2019, when he observed an influx of crack-cocaine use in the city.

As we speak, local postie Scott Roberts walks in and agrees that “crack coming in is the worst thing that’s happened to Dundee”.

“Addicts are so single-minded in their wee bubble that nothing matters,” Scott tells me. “And that was one thing when it was heroin everywhere – you never got any hassle from the folk taking it.

“But the crack, it makes them all hyped and angry. There’s so much violence.”

Meanwhile groups of school-age kids influenced by what Kris calls “the Top Boy lifestyle” are, he says, selling drugs via Snapchat and “getting themselves into situations they don’t understand”.

“It’s scary,” Kris says. “They’ve got weed, they’ve got Viagra, they’ve got speed, they’ve got stuff that I don’t even know what it is.

“And they’re carrying weapons when they’re dealing round the city centre.”

Is there really a ‘youth violence epidemic’?

After the alleged murder of 16-year-old Kayden Moy in East Kilbride this May, Police Scotland reported that the number of serious assaults committed by teenagers has risen by 600% in the past five years, with the age group now accounting for almost one-third of positive knife searches.

And there has been a 15% increase in the number of 11-15-year-olds caught with offensive weapons since 2019/20, sparking warnings in the Scottish Parliament of a “youth violence epidemic”.

Yet current sentencing guidelines advise against imprisoning under-25s unless absolutely necessary.

Kris disagrees with that, and wants there to be an automatic two-year sentence for anyone caught carrying a knife.

“There’s no deterrent,” he says. “These kids have no fear.”

Campaign to give kids ‘community pride’

While calling for tougher sentencing, Kris also backs early intervention.

He’s working with Dundee and Angus College on a hard-hitting education programme and is developing skills workshops to engage disillusioned young people.

“I had three P7s in the shop to learn about selling vintage clothes and restoring shoes, like I do,” he explains. “And I managed to really engage two of them, but the third wee laddie just wasn’t interested.

“What I want is to be able to offer something that captures the attention of all these kids.”

With a growing team of local mentors, Kris hopes to channel youth energy into crafts, trades and creativity.

“When I was a kid, we had a lot of pride about where we were from. And people were striking out and making their own way,” he reflects.

“Now you’ve got the social media generation, who can get famous for nothing.

“I really want to show kids what it’s like to dedicate yourself to a skill or a craft, and instil that sense of pride back into communities.”

What is the Scottish Government’s stance?

We approached the Scottish Government for comment on the issues Kris raised around knife crime in Dundee.

A representative responded: “The Scottish Government increased the maximum penalties for knife possession and handling offensive weapons in 2016 from four to five years and the average length of custodial sentences for weapons possession imposed by independent courts has increased by 52% between 2007-08 and 2022-23.

“We remain focused on tackling the issue of violence and have made it clear no one should be carrying a weapon at any time in any place.

“Whilst of little comfort to any victims, knife crime has fallen significantly over the past 15 years with a 69% decrease in emergency hospital admissions due to assault with a sharp object between 2008-09 and 2023-24.

“However, no incidence of knife crime is acceptable and this government remains resolute in our determination to tackle this issue.”