Broughty Ferry cocktail bar plans refused for second time

An application to transform the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Brook Street first emerged earlier this year.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
'Vault' cocktail bar planned for Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
'Vault' is planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul

Plans to transform a former Broughty Ferry bank into a cocktail bar have been knocked-back for a second time.

An application to transform the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Brook Street was first refused by council officers earlier this year.

The bank shut in November 2023, with RBS blaming a reduction in footfall.

Under the cocktail bar proposals, the premises would have been named the ‘Vault’ and emulated London speakeasy bars.

Images of the proposed cocktail bar. Image: Wilson/Paul.

It would have offered “a wide range of bespoke cocktails, both alcoholic
and non-alcoholic”.

Graham Bradley, who owns Dundee’s Craigie Bar, is behind the plans.

However, council officers refused permission for the development saying it did not conform with Dundee’s local development plan.

This is the framework which guides development across Dundee up to 2029.

Local concerns raised over plans

Mr Bradley subsequently lodged an appeal against the refusal. This was heard by the council’s local review body earlier this week.

The committee is made up of three Dundee councillors and has the power to overturn the decision of officers.

The new cocktail bar planned for the former RBS in Broughty Ferry
Images of the proposed cocktail bar. Image: Wilson/Paul.

Documents provided to councillors ahead of the meeting revealed 14 objections had been lodged against the application.

This included two petitions with six and nine valid signatures each.

Among the concerns raised was the potential for noise and anti-social behaviour and the impact on residential amenity.

One objector wrote: “Anti-social behaviour is already at a rife in Broughty Ferry and the addition of another pub will only add to this.”

Another wrote that the proposals would “ruin” their quality of life.

Local review body upholds refusal

Speaking at the meeting, committee convener Bill Dawson expressed his concerns over the cocktail bar proposal.

He said: “I think we have to look at residential amenity in relation to this.

“I am not convinced there is enough here within the material considerations to change the decision.

Councillor Will Dawson

“There is a vast difference between a bank with a nine-to-five or nine till six opening time compared to a small cocktail bar which would have much later opening hours.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter added: “I do appreciate the attempt to bring this building back into use and what the applicant is trying to do, but looking at the report of handling I can’t disagree with the appointed officers.”

The local review body subsequently agreed to uphold the planning officers refusal.

