Dundee Gallery: Carnival of Souls packs Dundee's Queens Hotel for family Halloween wrestling show The main match was a showdown between Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice! Carnival of Souls. Image: Elliott Cansfield By Heather Fowlie October 26 2025, 4:43pm October 26 2025, 4:43pm Dozens turned out as Carnival of Souls took place at the Queens Hotel in Dundee on Saturday October 25th. The Dundee Academy of Professional Wrestling sold out a live pro wrestling family-friendly Halloween event. The doors opened at 6.30pm with wrestling featuring Wrestling characters from horror and pop culture including the trick or treat rumble match. MC The Ghoulish Mr Flash Gordo hosted a parade of the best costumes collecting for Cash for Kids Tayside and Fife while signing people up and picking out winners of prizes for best Halloween costume. The main event featured an Over-the-Top-Rope Rumble Match, with wrestlers going head-to-head as Lydia Deetz faced off against Beetlejuice in the ring. Photographer Elliott Cansfield captured the highlights from the ring below: John and Jay Halpin. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. MC The Ghoulish Mr Flash Gordo. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture. Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee. The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture. Pictures from the rumble match between Beetle Juice and Lydia Deetz taken by photographer Kirsten Stiubhart below: Over-the-Top-Rope Rumble Match. Beetle Juice Vs Lydia Deetz Beetlejuice. Lydia Deetz.