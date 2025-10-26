Gallery: Carnival of Souls packs Dundee’s Queens Hotel for family Halloween wrestling show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Carnival of Souls packs Dundee’s Queens Hotel for family Halloween wrestling show

The main match was a showdown between Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice!

Carnival of Souls. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Carnival of Souls. Image: Elliott Cansfield
By Heather Fowlie

Dozens turned out as Carnival of Souls took place at the Queens Hotel in Dundee on Saturday October 25th.

The Dundee Academy of Professional Wrestling sold out a live pro wrestling family-friendly Halloween event.

The doors opened at 6.30pm with wrestling featuring Wrestling characters from horror and pop culture including the trick or treat rumble match.

MC The Ghoulish Mr Flash Gordo hosted a parade of the best costumes collecting for Cash for Kids Tayside and Fife while signing people up and picking out winners of prizes for best Halloween costume.

The main event featured an Over-the-Top-Rope Rumble Match, with wrestlers going head-to-head as Lydia Deetz faced off against Beetlejuice in the ring.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield captured the highlights from the ring below:

John and Jay Halpin.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
MC The Ghoulish Mr Flash Gordo.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture.
Carnival of Souls at Queens Hotel, Dundee.
The wrestling featuring characters from horror and pop culture.

Pictures from the rumble match between Beetle Juice and Lydia Deetz taken by photographer Kirsten Stiubhart below:

Over-the-Top-Rope Rumble Match.
Beetle Juice Vs Lydia Deetz
Beetlejuice.
Lydia Deetz.

