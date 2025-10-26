Gallery: Carnival of Souls packs Dundee’s Queens Hotel for family Halloween wrestling show

Dozens turned out as Carnival of Souls took place at the Queens Hotel in Dundee on Saturday October 25th.

The Dundee Academy of Professional Wrestling sold out a live pro wrestling family-friendly Halloween event.

The doors opened at 6.30pm with wrestling featuring Wrestling characters from horror and pop culture including the trick or treat rumble match.

MC The Ghoulish Mr Flash Gordo hosted a parade of the best costumes collecting for Cash for Kids Tayside and Fife while signing people up and picking out winners of prizes for best Halloween costume.

The main event featured an Over-the-Top-Rope Rumble Match, with wrestlers going head-to-head as Lydia Deetz faced off against Beetlejuice in the ring.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield captured the highlights from the ring below:

Pictures from the rumble match between Beetle Juice and Lydia Deetz taken by photographer Kirsten Stiubhart below: